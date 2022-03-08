Asheville plumber details importance of maintaining gas lines

"Gas line safety is extremely important to any homeowner," said Max Rose, owner of Four Seasons Plumbing. "Simple upkeep and inspection knowledge can go a long way in ensuring your family, home and belongings are safe from any potential hazards."

Rose and the Four Seasons team offer these tips for gas line maintenance and inspection:

Check consistently – While there is not a "set" time to inspect gas lines, it is advised that homeowners simply do so consistently – especially at the beginning of winter and summer. The damp, cold mountain air can cause lines to rust and corrode, while North Carolina's summer heat can cause natural gas to expand and possibly crack the pipes. Lines and lights – When conducting the inspection, homeowners should turn off gas appliances and check the lines by the meter and each appliance. They should also check the pilot light that's present on water heaters and furnaces. A blue light means everything is fine, while a yellow or dead light means there is something wrong. Look at vents – Not only does the consistency aspect apply to the lines themselves – it also applies to vents around the home. Check to ensure vents are not blocked by dust or debris, as a lack of ventilation can cause carbon monoxide accumulation. Look for abnormal smells – Homeowners should remember to recognize the smell of rotten eggs, a hissing or whistling sound near a gas line, a white cloud or dust cloud near a gas line, or bubbles in water. Any of these signs could indicate a gas leak in the home. Stay proactive and call a professional – If, upon inspection, homeowners notice any of the signs above, it's best to call in a licensed professional. These individuals are the only ones who should conduct maintenance on gas lines, whether the issue at hand is close to an appliance or not.

"This proactivity won't just create peace of mind, but it could also save lives," Rose said. "Stay safe and alert as the weather grows warmer, and you'll be comfortable all year long."

Homeowners should consider contacting a licensed plumber for any questions concerning gas lines or gas appliances. A trained professional can ensure an in-depth evaluation of plumbing lines, water heaters, furnaces and more.

