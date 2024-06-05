Ashfield Event Experiences and WRG combine to create the new global experiential agency, Emota

London, June 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Inizio Engage announces the launch of its new global experiential agency, Emota, merging Ashfield Event Experiences (AEE) and WRG to create a global powerhouse. The newly formed agency will leverage the rich heritage and experience of the two companies to provide a single source, full portfolio of services and capabilities serving the healthcare industry and global brands. Emota will design and deliver exciting, original experiences that spark emotions, creating purposeful connections which deliver lasting change for brands and audiences. The agency stands alone in offering market leading end-to-end strategic and creative capabilities in event experiences, meetings congresses/conventions, exhibitions and brand experiences with established in-house capabilities in behavioural science, film, digital, and scientific expertise.

Emota, Part of Inizio Engage

This merger of AEE and WRG brings together two top 5 ranking agencies* into one, solidifying Emota's world-leading status. Average client relationships are triple the industry average, with the agencies having decades of experience in healthcare events and the experiential sector. The agency is proud to work with 19 of the top 20 global pharmaceutical companies as well as with a host of other global brands.

The types of experiences Emota creates include medical congresses and conventions, brand activations and experiences, advisory boards, investigator meetings, roadshows, product launches, sales meetings, public events, symposia, incentive trips, training and educational programmes among others.

At the heart of Emota's offering are in-house services including a DE&I Centre of Excellence, a sustainable event and exhibition methodology supported by industry body TRACE, a RoSPA award-winning Health & Safety team and a strong expertise and track record in insights and measurement being an EMMC and IPCAA partner.

Emota sits within the Experience Design (XD) specialist area of Inizio Engage, benefitting its clients by drawing on the strategic, consulting expertise across the employee engagement and learning and capability services of XD to deliver engaging experiences that connect audiences with brands. Emota also draws upon the wider Inizio Engage commercial, medical affairs and patient solutions teams to create richer experiences that motivate leaders, inspire teams and create real-world business value.

Emota will be headed up by Mark Jackson as Global Managing Director of Emota, alongside a leadership team consisting of Simon Davenport, Global Head of Exhibitions and Environments, Katie Coleman, Head of Meetings & Events US, Tripp Mahan, Head of Live Production EU, Dan Walker, Head of Meetings & Events UK, Saira Dickinson, Head of Live Production EU, Katie Streten, Global Head of Creative Strategy and Mark Gass, Group Chief Creative Officer.

Mark Jackson will report into Russ Lidstone, President of Inizio Engage XD and CMO of Inizio Engage.

Mark Jackson, Global Managing Director of Emota said "I've had the pleasure of working alongside our newly formed leadership team to combine the unparalleled experience and talent of our two legacy brands into something truly special. We're already helping clients tackle their business challenges, demonstrate ROI, and better connect with their audiences. It's a really exciting time to be in the world of experiences."

Russ Lidstone, President of Inizio Engage XD and CMO of Inizio Engage, said "We believe that businesses and brands are increasingly defined by the experiences that they create for their stakeholders. So now is the right time to combine our two pre-eminent event brands into Emota, one powerful, global offer. I'm truly excited to be able to offer our clients scale, creativity, innovation and delivery excellence for our clients in healthcare and beyond."

For more information, visit www.emotaexperiences.com

* Agency positions of WRG at number two and AEE at number five from the 2024 C&IT Top 50 agencies ranking

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429007/Inizio_Engage_XD.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429006/Emota_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Inizio Engage XD