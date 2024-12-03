ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF NON-TRADED PREFERRED STOCK OFFERING

DALLAS, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") announced today that it plans to close its offering of Series J and Series K non-traded preferred stock on March 31, 2025. Since launching the offering in 2022, the Company raised approximately $180.0 million of gross proceeds from the sale of its Series J and Series K non-traded preferred stock.

"Our non-traded preferred stock offering has allowed us to raise substantial capital during a challenging time in the capital markets," commented Stephen Zsigray, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Given the success of this offering to date and our improved financial condition, we are pleased to announce the upcoming closing of the offering."

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

The issuer has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC") for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you invest, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents the issuer has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the issuer and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC's web site at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the issuer, the dealer manager or any dealer participating in the offering will arrange to send you the prospectus if you request it by calling toll-free 1-877-787-9239.

