ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR END RESULTS FOR 2023

January Comparable RevPAR Increased 1.5% Over the Prior Year

DALLAS, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced its preliminary expectations for net loss attributable to common stockholders, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Adjusted FFO for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2023.

The Company reported today a preliminary estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $(32.3) million to $(30.3) million or $(0.93) to $(0.87) per share, a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted EBITDAre of $61.6 million to $63.6 million, and a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders of $(14.2) million to $(12.2) million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Additionally, for the year ended December 31, 2023, the Company reported a preliminary estimated range of net loss attributable to common stockholders of approximately $(194.7) million to $(192.7) million or $(5.64) to $(5.58) per share, a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted EBITDAre of $323.5 million to $325.5 million, and a preliminary estimated range of Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders of $25.4 million to $27.4 million. Final results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 will be released on February 28, 2024, as previously announced.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures used in this press release, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the periods being reported.

The following tables are reconciliations of the Company's preliminary estimated GAAP net income (loss) to the Company's preliminary estimated EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, FFO and Adjusted FFO:

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Net income (loss) $ (30.8)

$ (28.8)

$ (181.7)

$ (179.7) Interest expense and amortization of discounts and loan costs, net 95.7

95.7

366.1

366.1 Depreciation and amortization 46.8

46.8

187.8

187.8 Income tax expense (benefit) (1.5)

(1.5)

0.9

0.9 Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 0.4

0.4

1.1

1.1 Company's portion of EBITDA of unconsolidated entities (0.1)

(0.1)

0.2

0.2 EBITDA 110.5

112.5

374.4

376.4 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and hotel properties (4.0)

(4.0)

(11.5)

(11.5) EBITDAre 106.5

108.5

362.9

364.9 Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities —

—

—

— Transaction and conversion costs 1.5

1.5

3.9

3.9 Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 0.8

0.8

3.5

3.5 Realized and unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 6.7

6.7

2.2

2.2 Stock/unit-based compensation (0.3)

(0.3)

4.0

4.0 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 0.3

0.3

1.2

1.2 Other (income) expense, net —

—

(0.3)

(0.3) (Gain) loss on insurance settlements (0.5)

(0.5)

(0.5)

(0.5) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (53.4)

(53.4)

(53.4)

(53.4) Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of unconsolidated entities —

—

—

— Adjusted EBITDAre $ 61.6

$ 63.6

$ 323.5

$ 325.5

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FFO AND ADJUSTED FFO (in millions) (unaudited)

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2023

Year Ended

December 31, 2023

Low End

High End

Low End

High End Net income (loss) $ (30.8)

$ (28.8)

$ (181.7)

$ (179.7) (Income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interest in consolidated entities —

—

—

— Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 0.4

0.4

2.2

2.2 Preferred dividends (4.6)

(4.6)

(15.9)

(15.9) Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock (0.7)

(0.7)

(2.7)

(2.7) Gain (loss) on extinguishment of preferred stock 3.4

3.4

3.4

3.4 Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (32.3)

(30.3)

(194.7)

(192.7) Depreciation and amortization on real estate 46.8

46.8

187.8

187.8 (Gain) loss on disposition of assets and hotel properties (4.0)

(4.0)

(11.5)

(11.5) Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (0.4)

(0.4)

(2.2)

(2.2) Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 0.4

0.4

1.1

1.1 Company's portion of FFO of unconsolidated entities (0.3)

(0.3)

(0.7)

(0.7) FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 10.2

12.2

(20.2)

(18.2) Deemed dividends on redeemable preferred stock 0.7

0.7

2.7

2.7 (Gain) loss on extinguishment of preferred stock (3.4)

(3.4)

(3.4)

(3.4) Transaction and conversion costs 1.5

1.5

3.9

3.9 Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 0.8

0.8

3.5

3.5 Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 16.8

16.8

44.0

44.0 Stock/unit-based compensation (0.3)

(0.3)

4.0

4.0 Legal, advisory and settlement costs 0.3

0.3

1.2

1.2 Other (income) expense, net —

—

(0.3)

(0.3) Amortization of credit facility exit fee 4.8

4.8

18.6

18.6 Amortization of loan costs 3.1

3.1

12.7

12.7 Advisory services incentive fee —

—

—

— (Gain) loss on insurance settlements (0.5)

(0.5)

(0.5)

(0.5) (Gain) loss on extinguishment of debt (53.4)

(53.4)

(53.4)

(53.4) Default interest and late fess 5.2

5.2

12.6

12.6 Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of unconsolidated entities —

—

—

— Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ (14.2)

$ (12.2)

$ 25.4

$ 27.4 Weighted average diluted shares 37.0

37.0

36.7

36.7

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

The preliminary estimated results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 included in this release, which are the responsibility of management, were prepared by the Company's management in connection with the preparation of the Company's financial statements and are based upon preliminary hotel operating results, preliminary corporate level expenses, and a number of subjective judgements and assumptions. Additional items that may require adjustments to the Company's preliminary estimated financial information may be identified and could result in material changes to the Company's preliminary estimated results. The Company has provided ranges, rather than specific amounts, for the preliminary estimated results described above, primarily because the Company's closing procedures for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023 are not yet complete and, as a result, the Company's final results upon completion of the closing procedures may vary from the preliminary estimates set forth above. The Company's independent registered public accounting firm, BDO USA, LLP, has not audited, reviewed, compiled or performed any procedures with respect to the preliminary estimated financial information, nor have they expressed any opinion or any other form of assurance on such information or its achievability, and assume no responsibility for, and disclaim any association with, such preliminary estimated financial information. Further, these preliminary estimated results are not a comprehensive statement or estimate of the Company's financial condition or operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023. These preliminary estimated results should not be viewed as a substitute for complete quarterly financial statements prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") or as a measure of the Company's performance. In addition, the preliminary estimated financial information is not necessarily indicative of the results to be achieved for any future period. Accordingly, investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on this preliminary estimated financial information. See the information below under the heading "Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: our ability to repay, refinance, or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; anticipated or expected purchases or sales of assets; our projected operating results; completion of any pending transactions; our understanding of our competition; market trends; projected capital expenditures; the impact of technology on our operations and business; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the markets in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Such forward-looking statements are based on our beliefs, assumptions, and expectations of our future performance taking into account all information currently known to us. These beliefs, assumptions, and expectations can change as a result of many potential events or factors, not all of which are known to us. If a change occurs, our business, financial condition, liquidity, results of operations, plans, and other objectives may vary materially from those expressed in our forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these risks when you make an investment decision concerning our securities. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations, or otherwise, except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.