ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST ANNOUNCES PRELIMINARY RESULTS OF ITS 2024 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS 'ACTIVIST' BLACKWELLS EFFORTS THWARTED

DALLAS, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") is pleased to report estimated preliminary results of its 2024 Annual Meeting of Stockholders and noted that Blackwells Capital LLC's ("Blackwells") attempted withhold proxy campaign had no meaningful impact on its outcome. Based on estimated preliminary results, only 7% of outstanding shares voted on the Blackwells proxy card.

At today's Annual Meeting of Stockholders, based on the estimated preliminary results, Ashford Trust's stockholders elected seven nominees to the Board of Directors for one-year terms including Amish Gupta, J. Robison Hays, III, David W. Johnson, Frederick J. Kleisner, Sheri L. Pantermuehl, Davinder "Sonny" Sra, and Alan L. Tallis.

Additionally, based on the preliminary results and, due to ISS recommendations that the Company believes were unsupported by the facts, Monty J. Bennett and Kamal Jafarnia did not receive a majority of votes cast in favor of their election. Following the annual meeting, in accordance with the director resignation policy set forth in Section IX of the Company's Corporate Governance Guidelines, each of Mr. Bennett and Mr. Jafarnia tendered their resignation as a director for consideration by the Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee of the Board of Directors of the Company and for the ultimate decision of the Board. The Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee recommended, after due consideration, that the Board should not accept Mr. Bennett's and Mr. Jafarnia's tendered resignations, and the Board did not accept such resignations. As a result, Mr. Bennett and Mr. Jafarnia will continue serving on the Board.

Blackwells' activist campaign had no meaningful effect on the election.

Stockholders also approved an advisory resolution on executive compensation and ratified the appointment of appointment of BDO USA, P.C., a national public accounting firm, as the Company's independent auditors for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2024.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

