Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Announces Final Results of Exchange Offers for All Outstanding Series of Its Preferred Stock

DALLAS, Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced final results of its previously commenced offers to exchange (each an "Exchange Offer" and collectively the "Exchange Offers") any and all shares of the Company's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series D Preferred Stock"), 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series F Preferred Stock"), 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series G Preferred Stock"), 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series H Preferred Stock") and 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock, par value $0.01 per share (the "Series I Preferred Stock", and together with the Series D Preferred Stock, the Series F Preferred Stock, the Series G Preferred Stock and the Series H Preferred Stock, the "Preferred Stock") for newly issued shares of the Company's common stock, par value $0.01 (the "Common Stock"). The Exchange Offers expired at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on November 20, 2020 (the "Expiration Date").

Exchange Offer Results

Computershare Trust Company, N.A., the exchange agent for the Exchange Offers, has advised the Company that as of the Expiration Date, approximately 30% of the shares of Preferred Stock eligible for exchange were tendered, broken out as follows:

575,382 shares of Series D Preferred Stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 24% of the Series D Preferred Stock offered for exchange;

1,754,738 shares of Series F Preferred Stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 37% of the Series F Preferred Stock offered for exchange;

1,662,813 shares of Series G Preferred Stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 27% of the Series G Preferred Stock offered for exchange;

1,029,026 shares of Series H Preferred Stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 27% of the Series H Preferred Stock offered for exchange; and

1,857,747 shares of Series I Preferred Stock were validly tendered and not properly withdrawn pursuant to the tender offer, representing approximately 34% of the Series I Preferred Stock offered for exchange.

The transaction will result in the issuance of approximately 38,388,760 new shares of the Company's Common Stock. The closing of the Exchange Offers is expected to occur on November 25, 2020.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) on our business; the ability of the Company and the Company's advisor, Ashford Inc., to continue as a going concern; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to meet the New York Stock Exchange continued listing standards; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We will not publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise except to the extent required by law.

