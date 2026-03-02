ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST MOURNS THE LOSS OF BOARD MEMBER, SONNY SRA

DALLAS, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) (the "Company") today announced with great sadness that board member Davinder "Sonny" Sra passed away on February 25, 2026.

The Company's executive chairman of the board Monty Bennett shared, "Sonny was a cherished, long-standing member of the Ashford Group of Companies, and it's impossible to overstate the profound impact he had on our organization. He brought an unmatched passion for the hospitality industry, a tireless work ethic, and genuine care for everyone around him. His loss leaves a void, one that is felt by all of us who had the privilege and joy of calling him a colleague and friend. Our prayers are with Sonny's family and friends, particularly his wife, children, and grandchildren, during this difficult time."

Sonny joined Ashford Hospitality Trust Board of Directors in July 2023, where he served as an independent director. Prior to his board position, he was with Remington Hospitality from 1995 until his retirement in 2020. His 25 years of operational hospitality experience and institutional knowledge brought immeasurable value to the board, and his efforts were instrumental in helping to guide the Company through unprecedented times in the hospitality industry. His infectious smile, positive spirit, and wise counsel will be greatly missed by the Ashford family.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.