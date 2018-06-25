Ashford Inc. Added To The Russell 2000® And Russell 3000® Indexes

The annual reconstitution of the Russell indexes captures the largest U.S. stocks at the end of May, ranking them by total market capitalization. The Russell 2000® Index measures performance of the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market and membership in the index remains in place for at least one year. FTSE Russell determines membership for its Russell indexes primarily by objective, market-capitalization rankings and style attributes.

"We are very pleased to join the Russell 2000® Index," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The index is one of the most widely used performance benchmarks for small-cap companies and we believe our inclusion will provide increased visibility within the investment community and improve the liquidity of our stock for shareholders."

Russell Indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Russell Indexes are provided by FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

