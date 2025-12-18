ASHFORD INC. NAMES JIM PLOHG EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT, GENERAL COUNSEL AND SECRETARY

DALLAS, Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. today announced the appointment of Jim Plohg as Executive Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary of Ashford Inc., Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) and Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE: BHR), effective as of December 16, 2025. Mr. Plohg most recently served the Ashford Group of Companies as Division General Counsel and Managing Director, joining the firm in 2014.

Mr. Plohg will oversee all legal, compliance and regulatory affairs of Ashford Inc., Ashford Hospitality Trust and Braemar Hotels & Resorts.

"We look forward to Jim's continued contributions in this expanded leadership role, where his legal, real estate and hospitality experience will be invaluable as we continue to grow the scope, scale, and performance of our platforms," said Monty Bennett, CEO and Chairman of Ashford.

"I am honored to take on this expanded role at a pivotal time for Ashford Inc., Ashford Trust and Braemar," said Mr. Plohg. "I look forward to leading the legal team and supporting the rest of our organization as we continue to expand our commercial real estate investment, development, financial and related services."

Mr. Plohg has over 25 years of legal, operational and investment experience. Prior to his current role, Mr. Plohg held progressively senior legal positions at Ashford since 2014 and earlier served in leadership roles at multi-billion dollar alternative investment firms and family offices, where he managed legal, operations, compliance, and strategic and financial investment transactions. He began his career in private practice at the international law firm of Norton Rose Fulbright.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

