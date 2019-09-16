Ashford Mourns The Passing Of Former Pure Wellness CEO Larry Hall

DALLAS, Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford" or the "Company") today announced with great sadness the recent passing of Larry Hall, hospitality industry veteran and former Chief Executive Officer of Pure Wellness Rooms ("Pure Wellness").

"We are deeply saddened by Larry's passing," commented Monty J. Bennett, Ashford's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "The Company extends its sincerest condolences and heartfelt sympathy to his family in this difficult time. His leadership and passion will be missed by everyone who knew him."

Mr. Hall served as Chief Executive Officer of Pure Wellness from October 2018 until he announced plans to respectfully resign in May 2019.

Ashford Inc. owns a 70% controlling interest in Pure Wellness. As of June 30, 2019, Pure Wellness had contracts in place with 211 hotels (approximately 3,027 rooms) throughout the United States, including 112 hotels owned by Ashford's advised REIT platforms.

Ashford provides global asset management, investment management and related services to the real estate and hospitality sectors.

