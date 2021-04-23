Ashford Securities Expands Distribution Team with Senior Vice President, Head of National Accounts

DALLAS, April 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Securities has hired Josh Rubinger as Senior Vice President, Head of National Accounts. In his new role, Rubinger will be responsible for business development and managing relationships with broker-dealers and registered investment advisors, and will support the distribution efforts of the company's preferred offerings and future products.

Rubinger has close to 20 years of financial services experience across various types of product offerings, and has relationships with broker-dealers, registered investment advisors and family offices throughout the United States.

"I couldn't be more excited to join the team at Ashford, one of the premier hospitality companies in the country. I believe their unique hotel portfolio is well positioned to take advantage of the current lodging cycle as the nation opens up post pandemic. I'm looking forward to contributing to their high caliber team and their distribution efforts to the Broker Dealer and RIA communities."

Prior to joining Ashford, he served as senior vice president of national accounts for Lightstone Capital Markets, the capital markets division of The Lightstone Group. Before entering the Alternatives space, he had roles with Oppenheimer Funds and Columbia Funds.

"Josh is an important addition to our distribution team and we are excited to have him on board. With the relationships he has developed throughout his career, he will be vital to launching our selling group by adding high-quality broker-dealers and RIAs," said C. Jay Steigerwald III, President, Head of Distribution, Ashford Securities LLC.

Rubinger holds a bachelor's degree from Hamilton College as well as FINRA Series 7 and 63 securities licenses.

About Ashford Securities, LLC

Ashford Securities, member FINRA/SIPC, is an SEC-registered broker-dealer that is wholly-owned by Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) and serves as the distributor for investment products within the Ashford group of companies.

Contact:

Joseph Calabrese

Financial Relations Board

(212) 827-3772

SOURCE Ashford Inc.; Ashford Securities

Related Links

http://ashfordinc.com

