Ashford Trust Announces Sale Of Parking Lot Adjacent To Hilton St. Petersburg For $17.5 Million

DALLAS, Oct. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced the sale of a 1.65-acre (72,068 square foot) parking lot adjacent to its Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for total consideration of $17.5 million to be paid over time. The lot was sold to a Florida-based company and will be developed into a 35-story condominium tower and parking garage. As part of the agreement, following project completion, the Company will have ownership rights to 205 covered parking spaces in the new parking garage for use by Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront guests. The first payment tranche resulted in approximately $8.0 million of debt paydown.

"We continue to pursue transactions that we believe will enhance returns for our shareholders," said Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "This development simultaneously maximizes the sales proceeds of the land parcel and improves the parking facilities of the hotel. With this strategic sale and the associated debt paydown, we are able to lower our leverage while continuing to highlight the value within our portfolio."

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

