ASHFORD TRUST DECLARES PREFERRED DIVIDENDS FOR THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2025

DALLAS, Jan. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors (the "Board") declared a dividend of $0.5281 per diluted share for the Company's 8.45% Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.4609 per diluted share for the Company's 7.375% Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.4609 per diluted share for the Company's 7.375% Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.46875 per diluted share for the Company's 7.50% Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a dividend of $0.46875 per diluted share for the Company's 7.50% Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2025. The dividend is payable on April 15, 2025, to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a monthly cash dividend for all CUSIPs of the Company's Series J Redeemable Preferred Stock payable as follows: $0.16667 per share will be paid on February 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2025; $0.16667 per share will be paid on March 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025; and $0.16667 per share will be paid on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a monthly cash dividend for CUSIPs 04410D867 and 04410D792 of the Company's Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock payable as follows: $0.17500 per share will be paid on February 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2025; $0.17500 per share will be paid on March 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025; and $0.17500 per share will be paid on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a monthly cash dividend for CUSIPs 04410D727, 04410D651, 04410D578, and 04410D511 of the Company's Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock payable as follows: $0.17292 per share will be paid on February 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2025; $0.17292 per share will be paid on March 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025; and $0.17292 per share will be paid on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

The Board declared a monthly cash dividend for all remaining CUSIPs of the Company's Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock payable as follows: $0.17083 per share will be paid on February 18, 2025 to stockholders of record as of January 31, 2025; $0.17083 per share will be paid on March 17, 2025 to stockholders of record as of February 28, 2025; and $0.17083 per share will be paid on April 15, 2025 to stockholders of record as of March 31, 2025.

As of December 31, 2024, there were 6,799,638 shares of the Company's Series J Redeemable Preferred Stock and 601,175 shares of the Company's Series K Redeemable Preferred Stock issued and outstanding.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

