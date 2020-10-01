Ashford Trust Receives Continued Listing Notice From The NYSE Due To Non-Compliance And Intends To Cure

DALLAS, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today announced that it was notified (the "Notice") by the New York Stock Exchange (the "NYSE") that the Company currently is not in compliance with the continued listing standards set forth in Section 802.01B of the NYSE Listed Company Manual because the Company's average global market capitalization was less than $50 million over a consecutive 30 trading-day period and, at the same time, its stockholders' equity was less than $50 million.

In accordance with Section 802.02 of the NYSE Listed Company Manual, the Company has ten business days from receipt of the Notice to confirm to the NYSE receipt of the Notice and the Company's intent to cure the deficiencies. Under NYSE rules, the Company may cure the deficiencies and regain compliance during the 18-month period following receipt of the Notice (the "Cure Period"). The Company plans to notify the NYSE that it intends to submit a plan to cure this deficiency and return to compliance with the NYSE continued listing requirements. In order to avoid delisting under Section 802.01B, the Company has 45 days from the receipt of the Notice to submit a business plan advising the NYSE of definitive actions the Company has taken, or proposes to take, that would bring it into compliance with the relevant listing standards. If the NYSE accepts the plan, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the Cure Period, subject to the Company's compliance with other continued listing standards, and the Company will be subject to quarterly monitoring by the NYSE for compliance with the plan. If the plan is not accepted by the NYSE, or if the Company fails to maintain compliance with the plan, the Company's common stock would be subject to suspension and delisting.

The Notice has no immediate impact on the listing of the Company's common stock, which will continue to be listed and traded on the NYSE during the Cure Period, subject to the Company's compliance with the other listing requirements of the NYSE. The Company's common stock will continue to trade under the symbol "AHT," but will have an added designation of ".BC" to indicate that the Company is not currently in compliance with NYSE continued listing standards.

The Notice does not affect the Company's ongoing business operations or its Securities and Exchange Commission reporting requirements, nor does it trigger a breach of the Company's material debt obligations. The Company can provide no assurances that it will be able to satisfy any of the steps outlined above and maintain the listing of its shares on the NYSE.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: the impact of the novel strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) on our business; the ability of the Company and the Company's advisor, Ashford Inc., to continue as a going concern; the timing and outcome of the Securities and Exchange Commission's investigation; our ability to meet the NYSE continued listing standards; our ability to repay, refinance or restructure our debt and the debt of certain of our subsidiaries; general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock and preferred stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We will not publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise except to the extent required by law.

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.