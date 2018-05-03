Ashford Trust Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

DALLAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA are comparable assuming each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2018 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 with the first quarter March 31, 2017 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
STRATEGIC OVERVIEW
- Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels
- Targets moderate debt levels of approximately 55 - 60% net debt/gross assets
- Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
- Attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.8%
- Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:
- working capital needs at property and corporate levels
- hedging against a downturn in the economy or hotel fundamentals
- being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $36.9 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter
- Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.2% to $119.92 during the quarter
- Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.5% to $119.18 during the quarter
- Adjusted EBITDAre was $95.8 million for the quarter
- Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter
- The Company's common stock is currently trading at an approximate 6.8% dividend yield
- During the quarter, the Company refinanced a mortgage loan on 8 hotels
- Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan on 22 hotels
- Capex invested during the quarter was $64.0 million
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At March 31, 2018, the Company had total assets of $4.6 billion. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $3.7 billion of mortgage debt. The Company's total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 5.8%. After taking into account the recently announced refinancing, the Company's total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 5.5%.
On January 17, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by eight hotels, with an existing outstanding balance of approximately $377 million. The new loan totals $395 million and has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.92%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $6.8 million as compared to the previous loan terms.
On April 9, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by 22 hotels, with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $972 million. The previous mortgage loan that was refinanced was the Highland Pool loan with a final maturity date in April 2021. The new loan totals $985 million and has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.20%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $11 million as compared to the previous loan terms. The next hard debt maturity for the Company is in February 2019.
During and subsequent to the quarter, the Company sold the SpringHill Suites Glen Allen and the SpringHill Suites Centreville for combined gross sales proceeds of $18.4 million.
PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of March 31, 2018, the portfolio consisted of 119 properties. During the first quarter of 2018, 100 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 119 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (100 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.
- Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.2% to $119.92 for all hotels on a 1.0% increase in ADR and a 1.2% decrease in occupancy
- Comparable RevPAR increased 2.5% to $119.18 for hotels not under renovation on a 0.9% increase in ADR and a 1.6% increase in occupancy
HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Given the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio and its active capital recycling, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 119 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.
COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On March 15, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.
"Year-to-date, we have completed two significant refinancings, which are a continuation of our ongoing debt capital market strategies to create shareholder value," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders."
Substantially all of our non-current assets consist of real estate investments secured by real estate. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist in evaluating a real estate company's operations. These supplemental measures include FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. FFO and EBITDAre are computed in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to how these measures reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definitions or that interpret the NAREIT definitions differently than us. None of FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, or Hotel EBITDA represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity, nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. However, management believes FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of our operating performance.
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
March 31,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Investments in hotel properties, net
|
$
|
4,034,591
|
$
|
4,035,915
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
277,686
|
354,805
|
Restricted cash
|
137,145
|
116,787
|
Marketable securities
|
35,976
|
26,926
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $746 and $770, respectively
|
54,578
|
44,257
|
Inventories
|
4,270
|
4,244
|
Investment in Ashford Inc.
|
—
|
437
|
Investment in OpenKey
|
3,034
|
2,518
|
Deferred costs, net
|
2,784
|
2,777
|
Prepaid expenses
|
29,267
|
19,269
|
Derivative assets
|
2,388
|
2,010
|
Other assets
|
16,685
|
14,152
|
Intangible asset, net
|
9,913
|
9,943
|
Due from related party, net
|
2,140
|
—
|
Due from third-party hotel managers
|
19,335
|
17,387
|
Assets held for sale
|
7,677
|
18,423
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,637,469
|
$
|
4,669,850
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Indebtedness, net
|
$
|
3,712,790
|
$
|
3,696,300
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
143,163
|
132,401
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
26,824
|
25,045
|
Due to Ashford Inc., net
|
12,917
|
15,146
|
Due to related party, net
|
—
|
1,067
|
Due to third-party hotel managers
|
2,059
|
2,431
|
Intangible liabilities, net
|
15,750
|
15,839
|
Other liabilities
|
19,778
|
18,376
|
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|
6,962
|
13,977
|
Total liabilities
|
3,940,243
|
3,920,582
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
112,967
|
116,122
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :
|
Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,
|
24
|
24
|
Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,
|
48
|
48
|
Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,
|
62
|
62
|
Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,
|
38
|
38
|
Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017
|
54
|
54
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 98,654,148 and 97,409,113 shares issued and outstanding
|
987
|
974
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,789,501
|
1,784,997
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,207,063)
|
(1,153,697)
|
Total shareholders' equity of the Company
|
583,651
|
632,500
|
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities
|
608
|
646
|
Total equity
|
584,259
|
633,146
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
4,637,469
|
$
|
4,669,850
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
REVENUE
|
Rooms
|
$
|
270,693
|
$
|
276,705
|
Food and beverage
|
55,044
|
62,850
|
Other
|
15,491
|
13,766
|
Total hotel revenue
|
341,228
|
353,321
|
Other
|
979
|
388
|
Total revenue
|
342,207
|
353,709
|
EXPENSES
|
Hotel operating expenses
|
Rooms
|
59,086
|
59,873
|
Food and beverage
|
38,465
|
42,170
|
Other expenses
|
106,383
|
111,733
|
Management fees
|
12,737
|
12,826
|
Total hotel operating expenses
|
216,671
|
226,602
|
Property taxes, insurance and other
|
18,359
|
18,333
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
63,047
|
64,698
|
Impairment charges
|
1,660
|
—
|
Transaction costs
|
2
|
3
|
Advisory services fee:
|
Base advisory fee
|
8,615
|
8,716
|
Reimbursable expenses
|
1,529
|
1,522
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
6,746
|
403
|
Incentive fee
|
187
|
—
|
Corporate, general and administrative:
|
Other general and administrative
|
2,129
|
5,170
|
Total operating expenses
|
318,945
|
325,447
|
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
23,262
|
28,262
|
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
|
(588)
|
(763)
|
Interest income
|
746
|
208
|
Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties
|
(9)
|
(83)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
76
|
(3,120)
|
Interest expense, net of premium amortization
|
(52,290)
|
(49,959)
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
(2,453)
|
(5,346)
|
Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees
|
(2,050)
|
(54)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|
(558)
|
(3,346)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives
|
329
|
1,418
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
(33,535)
|
(32,783)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
886
|
846
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(32,649)
|
(31,937)
|
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
38
|
31
|
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
6,340
|
6,493
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
|
(26,271)
|
(25,413)
|
Preferred dividends
|
(10,644)
|
(10,956)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
$
|
(36,915)
|
$
|
(36,369)
|
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED
|
Basic:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(0.39)
|
$
|
(0.39)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|
95,367
|
94,840
|
Diluted:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(0.39)
|
$
|
(0.39)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
95,367
|
94,840
|
Dividends declared per common share:
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.12
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(32,649)
|
$
|
(31,937)
|
Interest income
|
(746)
|
(208)
|
Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net
|
54,743
|
55,305
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
63,047
|
64,698
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
(886)
|
(846)
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
588
|
815
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
(964)
|
(384)
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
(139)
|
(124)
|
EBITDA
|
82,994
|
87,319
|
Impairment charges on real estate
|
1,660
|
—
|
(Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties
|
9
|
83
|
EBITDAre
|
84,663
|
87,402
|
Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities
|
(39)
|
(384)
|
Uninsured hurricane related costs
|
(211)
|
—
|
Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees
|
2,050
|
54
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(76)
|
3,120
|
Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs
|
84
|
2,676
|
Legal judgment and related legal costs
|
(419)
|
3,801
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
|
558
|
3,346
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|
(329)
|
(1,418)
|
Dead deal costs
|
—
|
4
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
7,002
|
428
|
Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund
|
—
|
(52)
|
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
2,493
|
1,883
|
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of OpenKey
|
5
|
1
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
95,781
|
$
|
100,861
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(32,649)
|
$
|
(31,937)
|
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
38
|
31
|
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
6,340
|
6,493
|
Preferred dividends
|
(10,644)
|
(10,956)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
(36,915)
|
(36,369)
|
Depreciation and amortization on real estate
|
62,989
|
64,635
|
Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties
|
9
|
83
|
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
(6,340)
|
(6,493)
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
588
|
815
|
Impairment charges on real estate
|
1,660
|
—
|
Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc.
|
(1,632)
|
(709)
|
Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey
|
(141)
|
(125)
|
FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
20,218
|
21,837
|
Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees
|
2,050
|
54
|
Uninsured hurricane related costs
|
(211)
|
—
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
(76)
|
3,120
|
Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs
|
84
|
2,676
|
Legal judgment and related legal costs
|
(419)
|
3,801
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
|
558
|
3,346
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|
(329)
|
(1,418)
|
Dead deal costs
|
—
|
4
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
7,002
|
428
|
Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund
|
—
|
(52)
|
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc.
|
2,493
|
1,883
|
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey
|
5
|
1
|
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
$
|
31,375
|
$
|
35,680
|
Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
$
|
0.28
|
$
|
0.32
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
113,923
|
112,562
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Indebtedness
|
Maturity
|
Interest Rate
|
Fixed-
|
Floating-
|
Total
|
Comparable
|
Comparable
|
Cantor Commercial Real Estate Memphis - 1 hotel
|
April 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.95%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
33,300
|
(1)
|
$
|
33,300
|
$
|
4,085
|
12.3
|
%
|
Column Financial - 22 hotels
|
April 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.39%
|
—
|
971,654
|
(2)
|
971,654
|
106,322
|
10.9
|
%
|
JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel
|
May 2018
|
LIBOR + 5.10%
|
—
|
25,100
|
(3)
|
25,100
|
3,226
|
12.9
|
%
|
BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel
|
June 2018
|
LIBOR + 5.10%
|
—
|
43,750
|
(4)
|
43,750
|
2,297
|
5.3
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel
|
July 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.15%
|
—
|
35,200
|
(5)
|
35,200
|
3,719
|
10.6
|
%
|
BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
July 2018
|
LIBOR + 5.10%
|
—
|
40,500
|
(5)
|
40,500
|
4,832
|
11.9
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels
|
July 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.09%
|
—
|
144,000
|
(5)
|
144,000
|
11,513
|
8.0
|
%
|
NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel
|
August 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.95%
|
—
|
12,000
|
(6)
|
12,000
|
1,146
|
9.6
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels
|
August 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.35%
|
—
|
52,530
|
(7)
|
52,530
|
7,868
|
15.0
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels
|
August 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.35%
|
—
|
280,421
|
(7)
|
280,421
|
39,289
|
14.0
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase - 17 hotels
|
October 2018
|
LIBOR + 4.55%
|
—
|
442,359
|
(8) (9)
|
442,359
|
64,663
|
14.6
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels
|
February 2019
|
LIBOR + 4.75%
|
—
|
200,000
|
(10)
|
200,000
|
22,451
|
11.2
|
%
|
Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel
|
July 2019
|
4.00%
|
5,310
|
—
|
5,310
|
1,138
|
21.4
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels
|
November 2019
|
LIBOR + 3.00%
|
—
|
427,000
|
(11)
|
427,000
|
50,932
|
11.9
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels
|
February 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.92%
|
—
|
395,000
|
(12)
|
395,000
|
45,069
|
11.4
|
%
|
BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
May 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.90%
|
—
|
16,100
|
(6)
|
16,100
|
2,158
|
13.4
|
%
|
GACC Gateway - 1 hotel
|
November 2020
|
6.26%
|
94,754
|
—
|
94,754
|
15,023
|
15.9
|
%
|
Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels
|
June 2022
|
LIBOR + 3.00%
|
—
|
171,228
|
171,228
|
27,559
|
16.1
|
%
|
Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel
|
November 2022
|
LIBOR + 2.00%
|
—
|
97,000
|
97,000
|
14,231
|
14.7
|
%
|
Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel
|
May 2023
|
5.46%
|
53,548
|
—
|
53,548
|
6,403
|
12.0
|
%
|
GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel
|
January 2024
|
5.49%
|
6,970
|
—
|
6,970
|
1,295
|
18.6
|
%
|
GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel
|
January 2024
|
5.49%
|
10,172
|
—
|
10,172
|
1,599
|
15.7
|
%
|
Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel
|
May 2024
|
4.99%
|
6,501
|
—
|
6,501
|
1,062
|
16.3
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels
|
August 2024
|
4.85%
|
12,193
|
—
|
12,193
|
1,985
|
16.3
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels
|
August 2024
|
4.90%
|
24,372
|
—
|
24,372
|
3,571
|
14.7
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels
|
August 2024
|
5.20%
|
65,971
|
—
|
65,971
|
8,828
|
13.4
|
%
|
BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels
|
February 2025
|
4.45%
|
20,117
|
—
|
20,117
|
2,675
|
13.3
|
%
|
BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels
|
February 2025
|
4.45%
|
52,035
|
—
|
52,035
|
7,857
|
15.1
|
%
|
Unencumbered hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,219
|
N/A
|
Total
|
$
|
351,943
|
$
|
3,387,142
|
$
|
3,739,085
|
$
|
465,015
|
12.4
|
%
|
Percentage
|
9.4
|
%
|
90.6
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
Weighted average interest rate
|
5.33
|
%
|
5.83
|
%
|
5.79
|
%
|
All indebtedness is non-recourse.
|
(1)
|
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in April 2018.
|
(2)
|
This mortgage loan has four one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in April 2018.
|
(3)
|
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in May 2017.
|
(4)
|
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in June 2017.
|
(5)
|
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in July 2017.
|
(6)
|
This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
|
(7)
|
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in August 2017.
|
(8)
|
This mortgage loan has four one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
|
(9)
|
This mortgage loan had a $7.6 million pay down of principal related to the sale of the SpringHill Suites Glen Allen on February 20, 2018.
|
(10)
|
This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions and a LIBOR floor of 0.20%. The third one-year extension period began in February 2018.
|
(11)
|
This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
|
(12)
|
This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
|
(13)
|
See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
2018
|
2019
|
2020
|
2021
|
2022
|
Thereafter
|
Total
|
Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,168
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
5,168
|
Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels
|
—
|
200,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
200,000
|
Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels
|
—
|
52,530
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
52,530
|
Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels
|
—
|
280,421
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
280,421
|
GACC Gateway - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
89,886
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
89,886
|
Cantor Commercial Real Estate Memphis - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
33,300
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
33,300
|
JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
25,100
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
25,100
|
BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
43,750
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
43,750
|
Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
144,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
144,000
|
Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
35,200
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
35,200
|
BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
40,500
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
40,500
|
NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
12,000
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
12,000
|
Column Financial - 22 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
971,654
|
—
|
—
|
971,654
|
Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
97,000
|
—
|
97,000
|
BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
15,470
|
—
|
15,470
|
Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
165,228
|
—
|
165,228
|
JPMorgan Chase - 17 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
442,359
|
—
|
442,359
|
JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
395,000
|
395,000
|
Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
427,000
|
427,000
|
GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9,036
|
9,036
|
GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
6,191
|
6,191
|
Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
5,671
|
5,671
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C - 8 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
90,889
|
90,889
|
BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
44,413
|
44,413
|
BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
17,073
|
17,073
|
Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
48,182
|
48,182
|
Principal due in future periods
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
538,119
|
$
|
423,736
|
$
|
971,654
|
$
|
720,057
|
$
|
1,043,455
|
$
|
3,697,021
|
Scheduled amortization payments remaining
|
4,360
|
6,554
|
8,035
|
8,170
|
6,805
|
8,140
|
42,064
|
Total indebtedness
|
$
|
4,360
|
$
|
544,673
|
$
|
431,771
|
$
|
979,824
|
$
|
726,862
|
$
|
1,051,595
|
$
|
3,739,085
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ALL HOTELS:
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
|
$
|
269,302
|
$
|
(327)
|
$
|
268,975
|
$
|
275,387
|
$
|
(5,832)
|
$
|
269,555
|
(2.21)
|
%
|
(0.22)
|
%
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
119.70
|
$
|
(48.05)
|
$
|
119.92
|
$
|
118.65
|
$
|
(74.52)
|
$
|
120.19
|
0.88
|
%
|
(0.22)
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
73.95
|
%
|
(52.31)
|
%
|
74.01
|
%
|
74.56
|
%
|
(64.72)
|
%
|
74.90
|
%
|
(0.82)
|
%
|
(1.19)
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
161.87
|
$
|
(91.86)
|
$
|
162.02
|
$
|
159.15
|
$
|
(115.15)
|
$
|
160.47
|
1.71
|
%
|
0.97
|
%
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
ALL HOTELS
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Rooms revenue (in thousands)
|
$
|
207,424
|
$
|
(327)
|
$
|
207,097
|
$
|
207,841
|
$
|
(5,832)
|
$
|
202,009
|
(0.20)
|
%
|
2.52
|
%
|
RevPAR
|
$
|
118.90
|
$
|
(48.05)
|
$
|
119.18
|
$
|
114.45
|
$
|
(74.52)
|
$
|
116.25
|
3.89
|
%
|
2.52
|
%
|
Occupancy
|
75.59
|
%
|
(52.31)
|
%
|
75.68
|
%
|
74.04
|
%
|
(64.72)
|
%
|
74.46
|
%
|
2.09
|
%
|
1.64
|
%
|
ADR
|
$
|
157.29
|
$
|
(91.86)
|
$
|
157.47
|
$
|
154.58
|
$
|
(115.15)
|
$
|
156.12
|
1.75
|
%
|
0.86
|
%
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from the hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
(3)
|
Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
ALL HOTELS:
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Variance
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
339,465
|
$
|
351,598
|
(3.45)
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(333)
|
(8,076)
|
Comparable total hotel revenue
|
$
|
339,132
|
$
|
343,522
|
(1.28)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
108,614
|
$
|
113,473
|
(4.28)
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
108
|
(1,232)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
108,722
|
$
|
112,241
|
(3.14)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
32.00
|
%
|
32.27
|
%
|
(0.27)
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
|
32.06
|
%
|
32.67
|
%
|
(0.61)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
63
|
(22.22)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
108,565
|
$
|
113,410
|
(4.27)
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
108,673
|
$
|
112,178
|
(3.12)
|
%
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
(3)
|
See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
ALL HOTELS
|
Three Months Ended
|
March 31,
|
2018
|
2017
|
% Variance
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
258,155
|
$
|
259,979
|
(0.70)
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(333)
|
(8,076)
|
Comparable total hotel revenue
|
$
|
257,822
|
$
|
251,903
|
2.35
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
85,647
|
$
|
84,310
|
1.59
|
%
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
108
|
(1,264)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
85,755
|
$
|
83,046
|
3.26
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
33.18
|
%
|
32.43
|
%
|
0.75
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA margin
|
33.26
|
%
|
32.97
|
%
|
0.29
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
63
|
(22.22)
|
%
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
85,598
|
$
|
84,247
|
1.60
|
%
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
85,706
|
$
|
82,983
|
3.28
|
%
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from the hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
(3)
|
See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
(4)
|
Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
1st Quarter
|
1st Quarter
|
1st Quarter
|
4th Quarter
|
4th Quarter
|
4th Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
339,465
|
$
|
(333)
|
$
|
339,132
|
$
|
339,160
|
$
|
(871)
|
$
|
338,289
|
$
|
350,958
|
$
|
(1,029)
|
$
|
349,929
|
$
|
388,047
|
$
|
(6,085)
|
$
|
381,962
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
108,614
|
$
|
108
|
$
|
108,722
|
$
|
106,630
|
$
|
(1,094)
|
$
|
105,536
|
$
|
113,302
|
$
|
258
|
$
|
113,560
|
$
|
138,477
|
$
|
(1,280)
|
$
|
137,197
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
32.00
|
%
|
32.06
|
%
|
31.44
|
%
|
31.20
|
%
|
32.28
|
%
|
32.45
|
%
|
35.69
|
%
|
35.92
|
%
|
EBITDA % of total TTM
|
23.2
|
%
|
23.4
|
%
|
22.8
|
%
|
22.7
|
%
|
24.3
|
%
|
24.4
|
%
|
29.7
|
%
|
29.5
|
%
|
JV interests in EBITDA
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
49
|
$
|
85
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
85
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
116
|
$
|
104
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
104
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
TTM
|
TTM
|
TTM
|
Total hotel revenue
|
$
|
1,417,630
|
$
|
(8,318)
|
$
|
1,409,312
|
Hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
467,023
|
$
|
(2,008)
|
$
|
465,015
|
Hotel EBITDA margin
|
32.94
|
%
|
33.00
|
%
|
EBITDA % of total TTM
|
100.0
|
%
|
100.0
|
%
|
JV interests in EBITDA
|
$
|
354
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
354
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
(3)
|
See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Atlanta, GA Area
|
9
|
1,425
|
$
|
134.57
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
134.57
|
$
|
122.01
|
$
|
(88.06)
|
$
|
133.80
|
10.3
|
%
|
0.6
|
%
|
Boston, MA Area
|
3
|
915
|
111.31
|
—
|
111.31
|
107.68
|
—
|
107.68
|
3.4
|
%
|
3.4
|
%
|
Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area
|
7
|
1,518
|
120.64
|
—
|
120.64
|
114.83
|
—
|
114.83
|
5.1
|
%
|
5.1
|
%
|
Houston, TX Area
|
3
|
692
|
111.94
|
—
|
111.94
|
114.43
|
—
|
114.43
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
(2.2)
|
%
|
Los Angeles, CA Metro Area
|
6
|
1,619
|
141.25
|
—
|
141.25
|
139.88
|
—
|
139.88
|
1.0
|
%
|
1.0
|
%
|
Miami, FL Metro Area
|
3
|
587
|
189.18
|
—
|
189.18
|
177.35
|
—
|
177.35
|
6.7
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area
|
4
|
809
|
121.46
|
—
|
121.46
|
108.20
|
—
|
108.20
|
12.3
|
%
|
12.3
|
%
|
Nashville, TN Area
|
1
|
673
|
181.25
|
—
|
181.25
|
194.77
|
—
|
194.77
|
(6.9)
|
%
|
(6.9)
|
%
|
New York / New Jersey Metro Area
|
6
|
1,741
|
104.17
|
—
|
104.17
|
99.92
|
—
|
99.92
|
4.3
|
%
|
4.3
|
%
|
Orlando, FL Area
|
3
|
734
|
126.27
|
—
|
126.27
|
126.73
|
—
|
126.73
|
(0.4)
|
%
|
(0.4)
|
Philadelphia, PA Area
|
3
|
648
|
84.14
|
—
|
84.14
|
80.30
|
—
|
80.30
|
4.8
|
%
|
4.8
|
%
|
San Diego, CA Area
|
2
|
410
|
113.08
|
—
|
113.08
|
112.69
|
—
|
112.69
|
0.3
|
%
|
0.3
|
%
|
San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area
|
6
|
1,368
|
150.15
|
—
|
150.15
|
148.55
|
—
|
148.55
|
1.1
|
%
|
1.1
|
%
|
Tampa, FL Area
|
3
|
680
|
148.10
|
—
|
148.10
|
152.23
|
—
|
152.23
|
(2.7)
|
%
|
(2.7)
|
%
|
Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area
|
9
|
2,308
|
117.05
|
—
|
117.05
|
132.59
|
—
|
132.59
|
(11.7)
|
%
|
(11.7)
|
%
|
Other Areas
|
51
|
8,795
|
104.49
|
(48.05)
|
104.97
|
103.26
|
(56.64)
|
105.25
|
1.2
|
%
|
(0.3)
|
%
|
Total Portfolio
|
119
|
24,922
|
$
|
119.70
|
$
|
(48.05)
|
$
|
119.92
|
$
|
118.65
|
$
|
(74.52)
|
$
|
120.19
|
0.9
|
%
|
(0.2)
|
%
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
(3)
|
See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended March 31,
|
Number of
|
Number of
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
% of Total
|
Actual
|
Non-
|
Comparable
|
% of Total
|
Actual
|
Comparable
|
2018
|
2018
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
% Variance
|
% Variance
|
Atlanta, GA Area
|
9
|
1,425
|
$
|
6,436
|
$
|
38
|
$
|
6,474
|
6.0
|
%
|
$
|
8,240
|
$
|
(1,390)
|
$
|
6,850
|
6.2
|
%
|
(21.9)
|
%
|
(5.5)
|
%
|
Boston, MA Area
|
3
|
915
|
1,682
|
—
|
1,682
|
1.5
|
%
|
2,346
|
7
|
2,353
|
2.1
|
%
|
(28.3)
|
%
|
(28.5)
|
%
|
Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area
|
7
|
1,518
|
7,850
|
—
|
7,850
|
7.2
|
%
|
7,008
|
(10)
|
6,998
|
6.2
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
Houston, TX Area
|
3
|
692
|
3,523
|
—
|
3,523
|
3.2
|
%
|
3,428
|
9
|
3,437
|
3.1
|
%
|
2.8
|
%
|
2.5
|
%
|
Los Angeles, CA Metro Area
|
6
|
1,619
|
9,759
|
—
|
9,759
|
9.0
|
%
|
9,888
|
9
|
9,897
|
8.8
|
%
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
(1.4)
|
%
|
Miami, FL Metro Area
|
3
|
587
|
5,357
|
—
|
5,357
|
4.9
|
%
|
4,776
|
6
|
4,782
|
4.3
|
%
|
12.2
|
%
|
12.0
|
%
|
Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area
|
4
|
809
|
3,318
|
—
|
3,318
|
3.1
|
%
|
2,297
|
10
|
2,307
|
2.1
|
%
|
44.4
|
%
|
43.8
|
%
|
Nashville, TN Area
|
1
|
673
|
4,537
|
—
|
4,537
|
4.2
|
%
|
6,696
|
—
|
6,696
|
6.0
|
%
|
(32.2)
|
%
|
(32.2)
|
%
|
New York / New Jersey Metro Area
|
6
|
1,741
|
5,686
|
—
|
5,686
|
5.2
|
%
|
5,761
|
21
|
5,782
|
5.2
|
%
|
(1.3)
|
%
|
(1.7)
|
%
|
Orlando, FL Area
|
3
|
734
|
3,340
|
—
|
3,340
|
3.1
|
%
|
3,559
|
2
|
3,561
|
3.3
|
%
|
(6.2)
|
%
|
(6.2)
|
%
|
Philadelphia, PA Area
|
3
|
648
|
1,376
|
—
|
1,376
|
1.3
|
%
|
974
|
3
|
977
|
1.0
|
%
|
41.3
|
%
|
40.8
|
%
|
San Diego, CA Area
|
2
|
410
|
1,552
|
—
|
1,552
|
1.4
|
%
|
1,520
|
1
|
1,521
|
1.4
|
%
|
2.1
|
%
|
2.0
|
%
|
San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area
|
6
|
1,368
|
8,183
|
—
|
8,183
|
7.5
|
%
|
8,043
|
16
|
8,059
|
7.2
|
%
|
1.7
|
%
|
1.5
|
%
|
Tampa, FL Area
|
3
|
680
|
5,469
|
—
|
5,469
|
5.0
|
%
|
5,101
|
25
|
5,126
|
4.6
|
%
|
7.2
|
%
|
6.7
|
%
|
Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area
|
9
|
2,308
|
7,528
|
—
|
7,528
|
6.9
|
%
|
10,561
|
—
|
10,561
|
9.4
|
%
|
(28.7)
|
%
|
(28.7)
|
%
|
Other Areas
|
51
|
8,795
|
33,018
|
70
|
33,088
|
30.5
|
%
|
33,275
|
59
|
33,334
|
29.1
|
%
|
(0.8)
|
%
|
(0.7)
|
%
|
Total Portfolio
|
119
|
24,922
|
$
|
108,614
|
$
|
108
|
$
|
108,722
|
100.0
|
%
|
$
|
113,473
|
$
|
(1,232)
|
$
|
112,241
|
100.0
|
%
|
(4.3)
|
%
|
(3.1)
|
%
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
(3)
|
See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
March 31, 2018
|
End of quarter common shares outstanding
|
98,654
|
Partnership units outstanding
|
20,583
|
Combined common shares and partnership units outstanding
|
119,237
|
Common stock price at quarter end
|
$
|
6.46
|
Market capitalization at quarter end
|
$
|
770,271
|
Series D preferred stock
|
$
|
59,735
|
Series F preferred stock
|
$
|
120,000
|
Series G preferred stock
|
$
|
155,000
|
Series H preferred stock
|
$
|
95,000
|
Series I preferred stock
|
$
|
135,000
|
Debt on balance sheet date
|
$
|
3,739,085
|
Joint venture partner's share of consolidated debt
|
$
|
(2,021)
|
Net working capital (see below)
|
$
|
(427,569)
|
Total enterprise value (TEV)
|
$
|
4,644,501
|
Ashford Inc. Investment:
|
Common stock owned at end of quarter
|
598
|
Common stock price at quarter end
|
$
|
95.71
|
Market value of Ashford Inc. investment
|
$
|
57,250
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
277,595
|
Restricted cash
|
$
|
137,177
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
$
|
54,648
|
Prepaid expenses
|
$
|
29,250
|
Investment in securities
|
$
|
35,976
|
Due from third-party hotel managers, net
|
$
|
17,414
|
Market value of Ashford Inc. investment
|
$
|
57,250
|
Total current assets
|
$
|
609,310
|
Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses
|
$
|
144,140
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
$
|
26,824
|
Due to affiliates, net
|
$
|
10,777
|
Total current liabilities
|
$
|
181,741
|
Net working capital*
|
$
|
427,569
|
* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
2018
|
1st Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
4th Quarter
|
Rooms
|
Actual
|
Estimated
|
Estimated
|
Estimated
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport
|
272
|
x
|
Courtyard Denver Airport
|
202
|
x
|
Courtyard Gaithersburg
|
210
|
x
|
x
|
Courtyard Louisville Airport
|
150
|
x
|
Embassy Suites Crystal City
|
267
|
x
|
Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport
|
263
|
x
|
x
|
Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley
|
257
|
x
|
x
|
Hampton Inn Suites Columbus Easton
|
145
|
x
|
Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport
|
106
|
x
|
x
|
Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront
|
333
|
x
|
x
|
Hilton Tampa Westshore
|
238
|
x
|
x
|
Hilton Garden Inn BWI Airport
|
158
|
x
|
Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville
|
119
|
x
|
Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown
|
140
|
x
|
x
|
Hyatt Regency Coral Gables
|
253
|
x
|
x
|
Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis
|
60
|
x
|
Le Pavillon Hotel
|
226
|
x
|
Marriott Crystal Gateway
|
704
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Marriott Omaha
|
300
|
x
|
x
|
Marriott RTP
|
225
|
x
|
Renaissance Nashville
|
673
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Renaissance Palm Springs
|
410
|
x
|
Residence Inn Jacksonville
|
120
|
x
|
x
|
Residence Inn Orlando Sea World
|
350
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Ritz-Carlton Atlanta
|
444
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
x
|
Sheraton Anchorage
|
370
|
x
|
SpringHill Suites Centreville
|
136
|
x
|
The Churchill
|
173
|
x
|
Westin Princeton
|
296
|
x
|
x
|
Total
|
19
|
13
|
10
|
10
|
(a)
|
Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2018 are included in this table.
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
2018
|
2017
|
2017
|
2017
|
March 31, 2018
|
1st Quarter
|
4th Quarter
|
3rd Quarter
|
2nd Quarter
|
TTM
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
40,311
|
$
|
33,102
|
$
|
45,901
|
$
|
89,279
|
$
|
208,593
|
Non-property adjustments
|
1,669
|
8,246
|
1,770
|
(14,092)
|
(2,407)
|
Interest income
|
(30)
|
(28)
|
(28)
|
(38)
|
(124)
|
Interest expense
|
1,600
|
1,258
|
698
|
572
|
4,128
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
112
|
73
|
37
|
54
|
276
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
62,869
|
61,182
|
59,966
|
60,383
|
244,400
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
173
|
33
|
6
|
212
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
2,083
|
2,624
|
4,925
|
2,313
|
11,945
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
108,614
|
106,630
|
113,302
|
138,477
|
467,023
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
108
|
(1,094)
|
258
|
(1,280)
|
(2,008)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
108,722
|
$
|
105,536
|
$
|
113,560
|
$
|
137,197
|
$
|
465,015
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation
|
Hotel Properties Under Renovation
|
Hotel Total
|
Orlando WorldQuest Resort
|
Corporate / Allocated
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
35,420
|
$
|
4,891
|
$
|
40,311
|
$
|
483
|
$
|
(73,443)
|
$
|
(32,649)
|
Non-property adjustments
|
(236)
|
1,905
|
1,669
|
—
|
(1,669)
|
—
|
Interest income
|
(27)
|
(3)
|
(30)
|
—
|
(716)
|
(746)
|
Interest expense
|
1,600
|
—
|
1,600
|
—
|
50,690
|
52,290
|
Amortization of loan cost
|
112
|
—
|
112
|
—
|
2,341
|
2,453
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,752
|
16,117
|
62,869
|
130
|
48
|
63,047
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(886)
|
(886)
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
2,026
|
57
|
2,083
|
(11)
|
(2,072)
|
—
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
85,647
|
22,967
|
108,614
|
602
|
(25,707)
|
83,509
|
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
|
(49)
|
—
|
(49)
|
—
|
49
|
—
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
588
|
588
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(964)
|
(964)
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(139)
|
(139)
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
85,598
|
$
|
22,967
|
$
|
108,565
|
$
|
602
|
$
|
(26,173)
|
$
|
82,994
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
108
|
—
|
108
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
85,755
|
$
|
22,967
|
$
|
108,722
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended December 31, 2017
|
Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation
|
Hotel Properties Under Renovation
|
Hotel Total
|
Orlando WorldQuest Resort
|
Corporate / Allocated
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
28,859
|
$
|
4,243
|
$
|
33,102
|
$
|
230
|
$
|
(71,857)
|
$
|
(38,525)
|
Non-property adjustments
|
3,513
|
4,733
|
8,246
|
(75)
|
(8,171)
|
—
|
Interest income
|
(24)
|
(4)
|
(28)
|
—
|
(714)
|
(742)
|
Interest expense
|
1,258
|
—
|
1,258
|
—
|
51,851
|
53,109
|
Amortization of loan cost
|
73
|
—
|
73
|
—
|
2,225
|
2,298
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,521
|
14,661
|
61,182
|
123
|
46
|
61,351
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
173
|
—
|
173
|
—
|
(1,884)
|
(1,711)
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
2,412
|
212
|
2,624
|
25
|
(2,649)
|
—
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
82,785
|
23,845
|
106,630
|
303
|
(31,153)
|
75,780
|
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
|
(85)
|
—
|
(85)
|
—
|
85
|
—
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,286
|
2,286
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,646)
|
(1,646)
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(137)
|
(137)
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
82,700
|
$
|
23,845
|
$
|
106,545
|
$
|
303
|
$
|
(30,565)
|
$
|
76,283
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(1,239)
|
145
|
(1,094)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
81,546
|
$
|
23,990
|
$
|
105,536
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended September 30, 2017
|
Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation
|
Hotel Properties Under Renovation
|
Hotel Total
|
Orlando WorldQuest Resort
|
Corporate / Allocated
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
34,096
|
$
|
11,805
|
$
|
45,901
|
$
|
69
|
$
|
(74,696)
|
$
|
(28,726)
|
Non-property adjustments
|
1,644
|
126
|
1,770
|
—
|
(1,770)
|
—
|
Interest income
|
(21)
|
(7)
|
(28)
|
—
|
(678)
|
(706)
|
Interest expense
|
698
|
—
|
698
|
—
|
53,715
|
54,413
|
Amortization of loan cost
|
37
|
—
|
37
|
—
|
2,513
|
2,550
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
46,772
|
13,194
|
59,966
|
120
|
49
|
60,135
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
33
|
—
|
33
|
—
|
(1,300)
|
(1,267)
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
4,947
|
(22)
|
4,925
|
7
|
(4,932)
|
—
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
88,206
|
25,096
|
113,302
|
196
|
(27,099)
|
86,399
|
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
|
(116)
|
—
|
(116)
|
—
|
116
|
—
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
679
|
679
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(384)
|
(384)
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(113)
|
(113)
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
88,090
|
$
|
25,096
|
$
|
113,186
|
$
|
196
|
$
|
(26,801)
|
$
|
86,581
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
303
|
(45)
|
258
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
88,509
|
$
|
25,051
|
$
|
113,560
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2017
|
Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation
|
Hotel Properties Under Renovation
|
Hotel Total
|
Orlando WorldQuest Resort
|
Corporate / Allocated
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
66,947
|
$
|
22,332
|
$
|
89,279
|
$
|
545
|
$
|
(79,396)
|
$
|
10,428
|
Non-property adjustments
|
(14,092)
|
—
|
(14,092)
|
—
|
14,092
|
—
|
Interest income
|
(31)
|
(7)
|
(38)
|
—
|
(508)
|
(546)
|
Interest expense
|
572
|
—
|
572
|
—
|
51,359
|
51,931
|
Amortization of loan cost
|
54
|
—
|
54
|
—
|
2,971
|
3,025
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
48,528
|
11,855
|
60,383
|
117
|
47
|
60,547
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
6
|
—
|
6
|
—
|
1,600
|
1,606
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
2,629
|
(316)
|
2,313
|
(18)
|
(2,295)
|
—
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
104,613
|
33,864
|
138,477
|
644
|
(12,130)
|
126,991
|
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
|
(104)
|
—
|
(104)
|
—
|
104
|
—
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,138
|
2,138
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
720
|
720
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(124)
|
(124)
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
104,509
|
$
|
33,864
|
$
|
138,373
|
$
|
644
|
$
|
(9,292)
|
$
|
129,725
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(1,211)
|
(69)
|
(1,280)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
103,402
|
$
|
33,795
|
$
|
137,197
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2017
|
Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation
|
Hotel Properties Under Renovation
|
Hotel Total
|
Orlando WorldQuest Resort
|
Corporate / Allocated
|
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
28,007
|
$
|
17,095
|
$
|
45,102
|
$
|
409
|
$
|
(77,448)
|
$
|
(31,937)
|
Non-property adjustments
|
83
|
—
|
83
|
—
|
(83)
|
—
|
Interest income
|
(26)
|
(6)
|
(32)
|
—
|
(176)
|
(208)
|
Interest expense
|
482
|
—
|
482
|
—
|
49,477
|
49,959
|
Amortization of loan cost
|
126
|
—
|
126
|
—
|
5,220
|
5,346
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
50,293
|
12,216
|
62,509
|
113
|
2,076
|
64,698
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
17
|
—
|
17
|
—
|
(863)
|
(846)
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
5,328
|
(142)
|
5,186
|
5
|
(5,191)
|
—
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
84,310
|
29,163
|
113,473
|
527
|
(26,988)
|
87,012
|
Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest
|
(63)
|
—
|
(63)
|
—
|
63
|
—
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
815
|
815
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(384)
|
(384)
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(124)
|
(124)
|
Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders
|
$
|
84,247
|
$
|
29,163
|
$
|
113,410
|
$
|
527
|
$
|
(26,618)
|
$
|
87,319
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(1,264)
|
32
|
(1,232)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
83,046
|
$
|
29,195
|
$
|
112,241
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
|
Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
Atlanta, GA Area
|
Boston, MA Area
|
Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area
|
Houston, TX Area
|
Los Angeles, CA Metro Area
|
Miami, FL Metro Area
|
Minneapolis -
|
Nashville, TN Area
|
New York / New Jersey Metro Area
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
3,226
|
$
|
(3,124)
|
$
|
4,394
|
$
|
2,234
|
$
|
5,233
|
$
|
3,545
|
$
|
812
|
$
|
2,544
|
$
|
1,705
|
Non-property adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(148)
|
—
|
(99)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Interest income
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(10)
|
—
|
(3)
|
Interest expense
|
181
|
871
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
38
|
55
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,834
|
3,673
|
3,407
|
1,340
|
4,539
|
1,824
|
2,507
|
1,968
|
4,234
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
157
|
207
|
50
|
97
|
(12)
|
87
|
9
|
25
|
(250)
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
6,436
|
1,682
|
7,850
|
3,523
|
9,759
|
5,357
|
3,318
|
4,537
|
5,686
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
38
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
6,474
|
$
|
1,682
|
$
|
7,850
|
$
|
3,523
|
$
|
9,759
|
$
|
5,357
|
$
|
3,318
|
$
|
4,537
|
$
|
5,686
|
Orlando, FL Area
|
Philadelphia, PA Area
|
San Diego, CA Area
|
San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area
|
Tampa, FL Area
|
Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area
|
Other Areas
|
Total Portfolio
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
1,544
|
$
|
(260)
|
$
|
219
|
$
|
5,143
|
$
|
3,574
|
$
|
(1,070)
|
$
|
10,592
|
$
|
40,311
|
Non-property adjustments
|
(40)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(27)
|
1,962
|
21
|
1,669
|
Interest income
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
(3)
|
—
|
(4)
|
(6)
|
(30)
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
548
|
1,600
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
19
|
112
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,845
|
1,589
|
915
|
2,952
|
1,850
|
6,458
|
20,934
|
62,869
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
(7)
|
47
|
418
|
91
|
72
|
182
|
910
|
2,083
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
3,340
|
1,376
|
1,552
|
8,183
|
5,469
|
7,528
|
33,018
|
108,614
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
70
|
108
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
3,340
|
$
|
1,376
|
$
|
1,552
|
$
|
8,183
|
$
|
5,469
|
$
|
7,528
|
$
|
33,088
|
$
|
108,722
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2017
|
Atlanta, GA Area
|
Boston, MA Area
|
Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area
|
Houston, TX Area
|
Los Angeles, CA Metro Area
|
Miami, FL Metro Area
|
Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN - WI Area
|
Nashville, TN Area
|
New York / New Jersey Metro Area
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
4,354
|
$
|
(1,030)
|
$
|
3,897
|
$
|
1,638
|
$
|
5,639
|
$
|
(1,080)
|
$
|
(392)
|
$
|
4,479
|
$
|
1,313
|
Non-property adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Interest income
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
(2)
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
3,824
|
3,340
|
3,048
|
1,809
|
4,239
|
1,750
|
2,679
|
2,207
|
4,437
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
62
|
36
|
64
|
(19)
|
11
|
4,106
|
27
|
10
|
13
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
8,240
|
2,346
|
7,008
|
3,428
|
9,888
|
4,776
|
2,297
|
6,696
|
5,761
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(1,390)
|
7
|
(10)
|
9
|
9
|
6
|
10
|
—
|
21
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
6,850
|
$
|
2,353
|
$
|
6,998
|
$
|
3,437
|
$
|
9,897
|
$
|
4,782
|
$
|
2,307
|
$
|
6,696
|
$
|
5,782
|
Orlando, FL Area
|
Philadelphia, PA Area
|
San Diego, CA Area
|
San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area
|
Tampa, FL Area
|
Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area
|
Other Areas
|
Total Portfolio
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
2,150
|
$
|
(460)
|
$
|
487
|
$
|
5,758
|
$
|
3,756
|
$
|
4,619
|
$
|
9,974
|
$
|
45,102
|
Non-property adjustments
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
83
|
83
|
Interest income
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
(4)
|
—
|
(3)
|
(2)
|
(32)
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
482
|
482
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
126
|
126
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,409
|
1,384
|
1,028
|
2,251
|
1,343
|
6,125
|
21,636
|
62,509
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
17
|
17
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
2
|
50
|
5
|
38
|
2
|
(180)
|
959
|
5,186
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
3,559
|
974
|
1,520
|
8,043
|
5,101
|
10,561
|
33,275
|
113,473
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
2
|
3
|
1
|
16
|
25
|
—
|
59
|
(1,232)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
3,561
|
$
|
977
|
$
|
1,521
|
$
|
8,059
|
$
|
5,126
|
$
|
10,561
|
$
|
33,334
|
$
|
112,241
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
TTM Ended March 31, 2018
|
JP Morgan - 8 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels
|
Cantor Commercial Real Estate - 1 hotel
|
Column Financial - 22 hotels
|
JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel
|
BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel
|
BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel
|
BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
21,875
|
$
|
6,436
|
$
|
(161)
|
$
|
58,461
|
$
|
423
|
$
|
(1,274)
|
$
|
137
|
$
|
202
|
$
|
2,396
|
$
|
2,703
|
$
|
20,569
|
Non-property adjustments
|
261
|
—
|
—
|
(13,851)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
553
|
Interest income
|
(56)
|
(1)
|
—
|
(12)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
Interest expense
|
2
|
—
|
2,102
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
590
|
12
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
61
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
124
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,552
|
14,674
|
1,937
|
58,779
|
2,559
|
2,877
|
1,209
|
10,904
|
1,301
|
2,112
|
17,860
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
1,450
|
1,356
|
146
|
3,833
|
266
|
703
|
100
|
401
|
23
|
17
|
436
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
45,084
|
22,465
|
4,085
|
107,210
|
3,248
|
2,306
|
2,160
|
11,519
|
3,720
|
4,832
|
39,417
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(15)
|
(14)
|
—
|
(888)
|
(22)
|
(9)
|
(2)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
—
|
(128)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
45,069
|
$
|
22,451
|
$
|
4,085
|
$
|
106,322
|
$
|
3,226
|
$
|
2,297
|
$
|
2,158
|
$
|
11,513
|
$
|
3,719
|
$
|
4,832
|
$
|
39,289
|
Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels
|
Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel
|
Aareal Princeton/ Nashville - 2 hotels
|
NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel
|
JP Morgan - 17 hotels
|
Omni American Bank - 1 hotel
|
GACC Gateway - 1 hotel
|
Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel
|
GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel
|
GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(3,270)
|
$
|
20,005
|
$
|
6,525
|
$
|
18,542
|
$
|
189
|
$
|
33,593
|
$
|
620
|
$
|
5,494
|
$
|
3,025
|
$
|
405
|
$
|
310
|
Non-property adjustments
|
6,620
|
355
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,458
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
29
|
—
|
Interest income
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(18)
|
—
|
—
|
(28)
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
—
|
1,422
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
91
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,234
|
28,389
|
5,990
|
9,265
|
922
|
27,714
|
509
|
10,516
|
3,389
|
1,070
|
938
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
78
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
39
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
300
|
2,237
|
209
|
(247)
|
35
|
682
|
9
|
(987)
|
17
|
95
|
8
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
7,882
|
50,981
|
14,237
|
27,560
|
1,146
|
65,507
|
1,138
|
15,023
|
6,403
|
1,599
|
1,295
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
(14)
|
(49)
|
(6)
|
(1)
|
—
|
(844)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
7,868
|
$
|
50,932
|
$
|
14,231
|
$
|
27,559
|
$
|
1,146
|
$
|
64,663
|
$
|
1,138
|
$
|
15,023
|
$
|
6,403
|
$
|
1,599
|
$
|
1,295
|
Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels
|
BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels
|
BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels
|
BAML Pool 4 - 2 hotels
|
NorthStar Gainesville - 1 hotel
|
Wachovia 5 - 5 hotels
|
Unencumbered Hotels
|
Total Portfolio
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
386
|
$
|
4,109
|
$
|
1,198
|
$
|
2,217
|
$
|
2,911
|
$
|
2,045
|
$
|
(4)
|
$
|
(18)
|
$
|
(41)
|
$
|
(1,415)
|
$
|
208,593
|
Non-property adjustments
|
—
|
86
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
82
|
(2,407)
|
Interest income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(2)
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3
|
(124)
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
4,128
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
276
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
573
|
4,239
|
739
|
1,284
|
4,864
|
573
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
3,428
|
244,400
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
96
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1)
|
212
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
7
|
396
|
48
|
70
|
84
|
59
|
12
|
10
|
43
|
127
|
11,945
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
1,062
|
8,830
|
1,985
|
3,571
|
7,857
|
2,675
|
8
|
(8)
|
2
|
2,224
|
467,023
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
—
|
(2)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(8)
|
8
|
(2)
|
(5)
|
(2,008)
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
1,062
|
$
|
8,828
|
$
|
1,985
|
$
|
3,571
|
$
|
7,857
|
$
|
2,675
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
2,219
|
$
|
465,015
|
NOTES:
|
(1)
|
The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.
|
(2)
|
The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
|
Exhibit 1
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Three Months Ended March 31, 2018
|
JP Morgan - 8 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels
|
Cantor Commercial Real Estate - 1 hotel
|
Column Financial - 22 hotels
|
JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel
|
BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel
|
BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel
|
BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
4,834
|
$
|
(812)
|
$
|
(289)
|
$
|
9,898
|
$
|
34
|
$
|
16
|
$
|
63
|
$
|
(248)
|
$
|
125
|
$
|
812
|
$
|
6,565
|
Non-property adjustments
|
(20)
|
—
|
—
|
(39)
|
(6)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
7
|
Interest income
|
(14)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
—
|
545
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
181
|
3
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
19
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
38
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
5,615
|
3,966
|
488
|
14,917
|
653
|
719
|
222
|
2,690
|
288
|
462
|
4,516
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense
|
32
|
824
|
39
|
460
|
2
|
167
|
85
|
100
|
6
|
3
|
1
|
Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
10,447
|
3,978
|
802
|
25,236
|
683
|
902
|
589
|
2,545
|
419
|
1,277
|
11,089
|
Non-comparable adjustments
|
38
|
Comparable hotel EBITDA
|
$
|
10,447
|
$
|
3,978
|
$
|
802
|
$
|
25,274
|
$
|
683
|
$
|
902
|
$
|
589
|
$
|
2,545
|
$
|
419
|
$
|
1,277
|
$
|
11,089
|
Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels
|
Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels
|
Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel
|
Aareal Princeton/ Nashville - 2 hotels
|
NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel
|
JP Morgan - 17 hotels
|
Omni American Bank - 1 hotel
|
GACC Gateway - 1 hotel
|
Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel
|
GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel
|
GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(930)
|
$
|
6,597
|
$
|
(1,564)
|
$
|
2,582
|
$
|
(51)
|
$
|
9,143
|
$
|
173
|
$
|
32
|
$
|
413
|
$
|
(256)
|
$
|
(53)
|
Non-property adjustments
|
1,962
|
(146)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
9
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(40)
|
—
|
Interest income
|
—
|
(1)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5)
|
—
|
—
|
(10)
|
—
|
—
|
Interest expense
|
—
|
—
|
871
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
—
|
—
|
55
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
—