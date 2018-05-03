Ashford Trust Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels

Targets moderate debt levels of approximately 55 - 60% net debt/gross assets

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.8%

Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:

working capital needs at property and corporate levels



hedging against a downturn in the economy or hotel fundamentals



being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $36.9 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter

or per diluted share for the quarter Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.2% to $119.92 during the quarter

during the quarter Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.5% to $119.18 during the quarter

during the quarter Adjusted EBITDAre was $95.8 million for the quarter

for the quarter Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter

per diluted share for the quarter The Company's common stock is currently trading at an approximate 6.8% dividend yield

During the quarter, the Company refinanced a mortgage loan on 8 hotels

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan on 22 hotels

Capex invested during the quarter was $64.0 million

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At March 31, 2018, the Company had total assets of $4.6 billion. As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $3.7 billion of mortgage debt. The Company's total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 5.8%. After taking into account the recently announced refinancing, the Company's total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 5.5%.

On January 17, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by eight hotels, with an existing outstanding balance of approximately $377 million. The new loan totals $395 million and has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.92%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $6.8 million as compared to the previous loan terms.

On April 9, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by 22 hotels, with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $972 million. The previous mortgage loan that was refinanced was the Highland Pool loan with a final maturity date in April 2021. The new loan totals $985 million and has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.20%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $11 million as compared to the previous loan terms. The next hard debt maturity for the Company is in February 2019.

During and subsequent to the quarter, the Company sold the SpringHill Suites Glen Allen and the SpringHill Suites Centreville for combined gross sales proceeds of $18.4 million.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of March 31, 2018, the portfolio consisted of 119 properties. During the first quarter of 2018, 100 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 119 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (100 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.2% to $119.92 for all hotels on a 1.0% increase in ADR and a 1.2% decrease in occupancy

for all hotels on a 1.0% increase in ADR and a 1.2% decrease in occupancy Comparable RevPAR increased 2.5% to $119.18 for hotels not under renovation on a 0.9% increase in ADR and a 1.6% increase in occupancy

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Given the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio and its active capital recycling, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 119 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On March 15, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

"Year-to-date, we have completed two significant refinancings, which are a continuation of our ongoing debt capital market strategies to create shareholder value," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Friday May 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (719) 325-2312. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 11, 2018, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 7383959.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2018 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Friday, May 4, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Substantially all of our non-current assets consist of real estate investments secured by real estate. Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist in evaluating a real estate company's operations. These supplemental measures include FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. FFO and EBITDAre are computed in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to how these measures reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definitions or that interpret the NAREIT definitions differently than us. None of FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, or Hotel EBITDA represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity, nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions. However, management believes FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of our operating performance.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EBITDA yield is defined as trailing twelve month EBITDA divided by the purchase price. A capitalization rate is determined by dividing the property's annual net operating income by the purchase price. Net operating income is the property's funds from operations minus a capital expense reserve of either 4% or 5% of gross revenues. Hotel EBITDA flow-through is the change in Hotel EBITDA divided by the change in total revenues. Hotel EBITDA Margin is Hotel EBITDA divided by total revenues. Funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") in April 2002, represents net income (loss) computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties and extraordinary items as defined by GAAP, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and net of adjustments for the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities and joint ventures. EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)



March 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, net $ 4,034,591



$ 4,035,915

Cash and cash equivalents 277,686



354,805

Restricted cash 137,145



116,787

Marketable securities 35,976



26,926

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $746 and $770, respectively 54,578



44,257

Inventories 4,270



4,244

Investment in Ashford Inc. —



437

Investment in OpenKey 3,034



2,518

Deferred costs, net 2,784



2,777

Prepaid expenses 29,267



19,269

Derivative assets 2,388



2,010

Other assets 16,685



14,152

Intangible asset, net 9,913



9,943

Due from related party, net 2,140



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 19,335



17,387

Assets held for sale 7,677



18,423

Total assets $ 4,637,469



$ 4,669,850









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 3,712,790



$ 3,696,300

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 143,163



132,401

Dividends and distributions payable 26,824



25,045

Due to Ashford Inc., net 12,917



15,146

Due to related party, net —



1,067

Due to third-party hotel managers 2,059



2,431

Intangible liabilities, net 15,750



15,839

Other liabilities 19,778



18,376

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 6,962



13,977

Total liabilities 3,940,243



3,920,582









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 112,967



116,122

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017 24



24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017 48



48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017 62



62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31,

2017 38



38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017 54



54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 98,654,148 and 97,409,113 shares issued and outstanding

at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively 987



974

Additional paid-in capital 1,789,501



1,784,997

Accumulated deficit (1,207,063)



(1,153,697)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company 583,651



632,500

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 608



646

Total equity 584,259



633,146

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,637,469



$ 4,669,850



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 REVENUE





Rooms $ 270,693



$ 276,705

Food and beverage 55,044



62,850

Other 15,491



13,766

Total hotel revenue 341,228



353,321

Other 979



388

Total revenue 342,207



353,709

EXPENSES





Hotel operating expenses





Rooms 59,086



59,873

Food and beverage 38,465



42,170

Other expenses 106,383



111,733

Management fees 12,737



12,826

Total hotel operating expenses 216,671



226,602

Property taxes, insurance and other 18,359



18,333

Depreciation and amortization 63,047



64,698

Impairment charges 1,660



—

Transaction costs 2



3

Advisory services fee:





Base advisory fee 8,615



8,716

Reimbursable expenses 1,529



1,522

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 6,746



403

Incentive fee 187



—

Corporate, general and administrative:





Other general and administrative 2,129



5,170

Total operating expenses 318,945



325,447

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 23,262



28,262

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (588)



(763)

Interest income 746



208

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties (9)



(83)

Other income (expense), net 76



(3,120)

Interest expense, net of premium amortization (52,290)



(49,959)

Amortization of loan costs (2,453)



(5,346)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (2,050)



(54)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (558)



(3,346)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 329



1,418

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (33,535)



(32,783)

Income tax benefit (expense) 886



846

NET INCOME (LOSS) (32,649)



(31,937)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 38



31

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 6,340



6,493

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (26,271)



(25,413)

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(10,956)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (36,915)



$ (36,369)









INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED





Basic:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.39)



$ (0.39)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 95,367



94,840

Diluted:





Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.39)



$ (0.39)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 95,367



94,840

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.12



$ 0.12



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ (32,649)



$ (31,937)

Interest income (746)



(208)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net 54,743



55,305

Depreciation and amortization 63,047



64,698

Income tax expense (benefit) (886)



(846)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 588



815

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. (964)



(384)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (139)



(124)

EBITDA 82,994



87,319

Impairment charges on real estate 1,660



—

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties 9



83

EBITDAre 84,663



87,402

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities (39)



(384)

Uninsured hurricane related costs (211)



—

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 2,050



54

Other (income) expense, net (76)



3,120

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 84



2,676

Legal judgment and related legal costs (419)



3,801

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 558



3,346

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (329)



(1,418)

Dead deal costs —



4

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 7,002



428

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund —



(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of Ashford Inc. 2,493



1,883

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of OpenKey 5



1

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 95,781



$ 100,861



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ (32,649)



$ (31,937)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 38



31

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 6,340



6,493

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(10,956)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (36,915)



(36,369)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 62,989



64,635

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties 9



83

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (6,340)



(6,493)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 588



815

Impairment charges on real estate 1,660



—

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc. (1,632)



(709)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (141)



(125)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 20,218



21,837

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 2,050



54

Uninsured hurricane related costs (211)



—

Other (income) expense, net (76)



3,120

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 84



2,676

Legal judgment and related legal costs (419)



3,801

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 558



3,346

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (329)



(1,418)

Dead deal costs —



4

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 7,002



428

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund —



(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc. 2,493



1,883

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 5



1

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 31,375



$ 35,680

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.28



$ 0.32

Weighted average diluted shares 113,923



112,562



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

MARCH 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-

Rate

Debt

Floating-

Rate

Debt

Total

Debt

Comparable

TTM

Hotel

EBITDA (13)

Comparable

TTM

EBITDA

Debt Yield Cantor Commercial Real Estate Memphis - 1 hotel

April 2018

LIBOR + 4.95%

$ —



$ 33,300

(1) $ 33,300



$ 4,085



12.3 % Column Financial - 22 hotels

April 2018

LIBOR + 4.39%

—



971,654

(2) 971,654



106,322



10.9 % JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel

May 2018

LIBOR + 5.10%

—



25,100

(3) 25,100



3,226



12.9 % BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

June 2018

LIBOR + 5.10%

—



43,750

(4) 43,750



2,297



5.3 % Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2018

LIBOR + 4.15%

—



35,200

(5) 35,200



3,719



10.6 % BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel

July 2018

LIBOR + 5.10%

—



40,500

(5) 40,500



4,832



11.9 % Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2018

LIBOR + 4.09%

—



144,000

(5) 144,000



11,513



8.0 % NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

August 2018

LIBOR + 4.95%

—



12,000

(6) 12,000



1,146



9.6 % Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels

August 2018

LIBOR + 4.35%

—



52,530

(7) 52,530



7,868



15.0 % Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels

August 2018

LIBOR + 4.35%

—



280,421

(7) 280,421



39,289



14.0 % JPMorgan Chase - 17 hotels

October 2018

LIBOR + 4.55%

—



442,359

(8) (9) 442,359



64,663



14.6 % Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels

February 2019

LIBOR + 4.75%

—



200,000

(10) 200,000



22,451



11.2 % Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

July 2019

4.00%

5,310



—



5,310



1,138



21.4 % Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2019

LIBOR + 3.00%

—



427,000

(11) 427,000



50,932



11.9 % JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2020

LIBOR + 2.92%

—



395,000

(12) 395,000



45,069



11.4 % BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

May 2020

LIBOR + 2.90%

—



16,100

(6) 16,100



2,158



13.4 % GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

November 2020

6.26%

94,754



—



94,754



15,023



15.9 % Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

June 2022

LIBOR + 3.00%

—



171,228



171,228



27,559



16.1 % Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

November 2022

LIBOR + 2.00%

—



97,000



97,000



14,231



14.7 % Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

May 2023

5.46%

53,548



—



53,548



6,403



12.0 % GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

6,970



—



6,970



1,295



18.6 % GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

10,172



—



10,172



1,599



15.7 % Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

May 2024

4.99%

6,501



—



6,501



1,062



16.3 % Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

August 2024

4.85%

12,193



—



12,193



1,985



16.3 % Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

August 2024

4.90%

24,372



—



24,372



3,571



14.7 % Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

August 2024

5.20%

65,971



—



65,971



8,828



13.4 % BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

20,117



—



20,117



2,675



13.3 % BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

52,035



—



52,035



7,857



15.1 % Unencumbered hotels









—



—



—



2,219



N/A

Total









$ 351,943



$ 3,387,142



$ 3,739,085



$ 465,015



12.4 % Percentage









9.4 %

90.6 %

100.0 %







Weighted average interest rate









5.33 %

5.83 %

5.79 %











All indebtedness is non-recourse. (1) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in April 2018. (2) This mortgage loan has four one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in April 2018. (3) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in May 2017. (4) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in June 2017. (5) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in July 2017. (6) This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (7) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in August 2017. (8) This mortgage loan has four one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (9) This mortgage loan had a $7.6 million pay down of principal related to the sale of the SpringHill Suites Glen Allen on February 20, 2018. (10) This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions and a LIBOR floor of 0.20%. The third one-year extension period began in February 2018. (11) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (12) This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. (13) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED

MARCH 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)





2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Thereafter

Total Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

$ —



$ 5,168



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 5,168

Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels

—



200,000



—



—



—



—



200,000

Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels

—



52,530



—



—



—



—



52,530

Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels

—



280,421



—



—



—



—



280,421

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

—



—



89,886



—



—



—



89,886

Cantor Commercial Real Estate Memphis - 1 hotel

—



—



33,300



—



—



—



33,300

JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel

—



—



25,100



—



—



—



25,100

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

—



—



43,750



—



—



—



43,750

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

—



—



144,000



—



—



—



144,000

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

—



—



35,200



—



—



—



35,200

BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel

—



—



40,500



—



—



—



40,500

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

—



—



12,000



—



—



—



12,000

Column Financial - 22 hotels

—



—



—



971,654



—



—



971,654

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



97,000



—



97,000

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



15,470



—



15,470

Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

—



—



—



—



165,228



—



165,228

JPMorgan Chase - 17 hotels

—



—



—



—



442,359



—



442,359

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



395,000



395,000

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



427,000



427,000

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



—



9,036



9,036

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



—



6,191



6,191

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



—



5,671



5,671

Morgan Stanley Pool C - 8 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



90,889



90,889

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



44,413



44,413

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

—



—



—



—



—



17,073



17,073

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

—



—



—



—



—



48,182



48,182

Principal due in future periods

$ —



$ 538,119



$ 423,736



$ 971,654



$ 720,057



$ 1,043,455



$ 3,697,021

Scheduled amortization payments remaining

4,360



6,554



8,035



8,170



6,805



8,140



42,064

Total indebtedness

$ 4,360



$ 544,673



$ 431,771



$ 979,824



$ 726,862



$ 1,051,595



$ 3,739,085



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:





Three Months Ended March 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 269,302



$ (327)



$ 268,975



$ 275,387



$ (5,832)



$ 269,555



(2.21) %

(0.22) %

RevPAR $ 119.70



$ (48.05)



$ 119.92



$ 118.65



$ (74.52)



$ 120.19



0.88 %

(0.22) %

Occupancy 73.95 %

(52.31) %

74.01 %

74.56 %

(64.72) %

74.90 %

(0.82) %

(1.19) %

ADR $ 161.87



$ (91.86)



$ 162.02



$ 159.15



$ (115.15)



$ 160.47



1.71 %

0.97 %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended March 31,



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands) $ 207,424



$ (327)



$ 207,097



$ 207,841



$ (5,832)



$ 202,009



(0.20) %

2.52 %

RevPAR $ 118.90



$ (48.05)



$ 119.18



$ 114.45



$ (74.52)



$ 116.25



3.89 %

2.52 %

Occupancy 75.59 %

(52.31) %

75.68 %

74.04 %

(64.72) %

74.46 %

2.09 %

1.64 %

ADR $ 157.29



$ (91.86)



$ 157.47



$ 154.58



$ (115.15)



$ 156.12



1.75 %

0.86 %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from the hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS: Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

% Variance Total hotel revenue $ 339,465



$ 351,598



(3.45) % Non-comparable adjustments (333)



(8,076)





Comparable total hotel revenue $ 339,132



$ 343,522



(1.28) %











Hotel EBITDA $ 108,614



$ 113,473



(4.28) % Non-comparable adjustments 108



(1,232)





Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 108,722



$ 112,241



(3.14) % Hotel EBITDA margin 32.00 %

32.27 %

(0.27) % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 32.06 %

32.67 %

(0.61) %











Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 49



$ 63



(22.22) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 108,565



$ 113,410



(4.27) % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 108,673



$ 112,178



(3.12) %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ALL HOTELS

NOT UNDER RENOVATION: Three Months Ended March 31,

2018

2017

% Variance Total hotel revenue $ 258,155



$ 259,979



(0.70) % Non-comparable adjustments (333)



(8,076)





Comparable total hotel revenue $ 257,822



$ 251,903



2.35 %











Hotel EBITDA $ 85,647



$ 84,310



1.59 % Non-comparable adjustments 108



(1,264)





Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 85,755



$ 83,046



3.26 % Hotel EBITDA margin 33.18 %

32.43 %

0.75 % Comparable hotel EBITDA margin 33.26 %

32.97 %

0.29 %











Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests $ 49



$ 63



(22.22) % Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 85,598



$ 84,247



1.60 % Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 85,706



$ 82,983



3.28 %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from the hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. (4) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)



Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter Total hotel revenue $ 339,465



$ (333)



$ 339,132



$ 339,160



$ (871)



$ 338,289



$ 350,958



$ (1,029)



$ 349,929



$ 388,047



$ (6,085)



$ 381,962

Hotel EBITDA $ 108,614



$ 108



$ 108,722



$ 106,630



$ (1,094)



$ 105,536



$ 113,302



$ 258



$ 113,560



$ 138,477



$ (1,280)



$ 137,197

Hotel EBITDA margin 32.00 %





32.06 %

31.44 %





31.20 %

32.28 %





32.45 %

35.69 %





35.92 %















































EBITDA % of total TTM 23.2 %





23.4 %

22.8 %





22.7 %

24.3 %





24.4 %

29.7 %





29.5 %















































JV interests in EBITDA $ 49



$ —



$ 49



$ 85



$ —



$ 85



$ 116



$ —



$ 116



$ 104



$ —



$ 104



















































Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable





































2018

2018

2018





































TTM

TTM

TTM



































Total hotel revenue $ 1,417,630



$ (8,318)



$ 1,409,312





































Hotel EBITDA $ 467,023



$ (2,008)



$ 465,015





































Hotel EBITDA margin 32.94 %





33.00 %



















































































EBITDA % of total TTM 100.0 %





100.0 %



















































































JV interests in EBITDA $ 354



$ —



$ 354









































NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,

Number of

Hotels

Number of

Rooms

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable





2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9



1,425



$ 134.57



$ —



$ 134.57



$ 122.01



$ (88.06)



$ 133.80



10.3 %

0.6 % Boston, MA Area 3



915



111.31



—



111.31



107.68



—



107.68



3.4 %

3.4 % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7



1,518



120.64



—



120.64



114.83



—



114.83



5.1 %

5.1 % Houston, TX Area 3



692



111.94



—



111.94



114.43



—



114.43



(2.2) %

(2.2) % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6



1,619



141.25



—



141.25



139.88



—



139.88



1.0 %

1.0 % Miami, FL Metro Area 3



587



189.18



—



189.18



177.35



—



177.35



6.7 %

6.7 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4



809



121.46



—



121.46



108.20



—



108.20



12.3 %

12.3 % Nashville, TN Area 1



673



181.25



—



181.25



194.77



—



194.77



(6.9) %

(6.9) % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6



1,741



104.17



—



104.17



99.92



—



99.92



4.3 %

4.3 % Orlando, FL Area 3



734



126.27



—



126.27



126.73



—



126.73



(0.4) %

(0.4)

Philadelphia, PA Area 3



648



84.14



—



84.14



80.30



—



80.30



4.8 %

4.8 % San Diego, CA Area 2



410



113.08



—



113.08



112.69



—



112.69



0.3 %

0.3 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 6



1,368



150.15



—



150.15



148.55



—



148.55



1.1 %

1.1 % Tampa, FL Area 3



680



148.10



—



148.10



152.23



—



152.23



(2.7) %

(2.7) % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9



2,308



117.05



—



117.05



132.59



—



132.59



(11.7) %

(11.7) % Other Areas 51



8,795



104.49



(48.05)



104.97



103.26



(56.64)



105.25



1.2 %

(0.3) % Total Portfolio 119



24,922



$ 119.70



$ (48.05)



$ 119.92



$ 118.65



$ (74.52)



$ 120.19



0.9 %

(0.2) %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET

(in thousands)

(unaudited)











Three Months Ended March 31,

Number of

Hotels

Number of

Rooms

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

% of Total

Actual

Non-

comparable

Adjustments

Comparable

% of Total

Actual

Comparable





2018

2018

2018



2017

2017

2017



% Variance

% Variance Atlanta, GA Area 9



1,425



$ 6,436



$ 38



$ 6,474



6.0 %

$ 8,240



$ (1,390)



$ 6,850



6.2 %

(21.9) %

(5.5) % Boston, MA Area 3



915



1,682



—



1,682



1.5 %

2,346



7



2,353



2.1 %

(28.3) %

(28.5) % Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area 7



1,518



7,850



—



7,850



7.2 %

7,008



(10)



6,998



6.2 %

12.0 %

12.2 % Houston, TX Area 3



692



3,523



—



3,523



3.2 %

3,428



9



3,437



3.1 %

2.8 %

2.5 % Los Angeles, CA Metro Area 6



1,619



9,759



—



9,759



9.0 %

9,888



9



9,897



8.8 %

(1.3) %

(1.4) % Miami, FL Metro Area 3



587



5,357



—



5,357



4.9 %

4,776



6



4,782



4.3 %

12.2 %

12.0 % Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area 4



809



3,318



—



3,318



3.1 %

2,297



10



2,307



2.1 %

44.4 %

43.8 % Nashville, TN Area 1



673



4,537



—



4,537



4.2 %

6,696



—



6,696



6.0 %

(32.2) %

(32.2) % New York / New Jersey Metro Area 6



1,741



5,686



—



5,686



5.2 %

5,761



21



5,782



5.2 %

(1.3) %

(1.7) % Orlando, FL Area 3



734



3,340



—



3,340



3.1 %

3,559



2



3,561



3.3 %

(6.2) %

(6.2) % Philadelphia, PA Area 3



648



1,376



—



1,376



1.3 %

974



3



977



1.0 %

41.3 %

40.8 % San Diego, CA Area 2



410



1,552



—



1,552



1.4 %

1,520



1



1,521



1.4 %

2.1 %

2.0 % San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area 6



1,368



8,183



—



8,183



7.5 %

8,043



16



8,059



7.2 %

1.7 %

1.5 % Tampa, FL Area 3



680



5,469



—



5,469



5.0 %

5,101



25



5,126



4.6 %

7.2 %

6.7 % Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area 9



2,308



7,528



—



7,528



6.9 %

10,561



—



10,561



9.4 %

(28.7) %

(28.7) % Other Areas 51



8,795



33,018



70



33,088



30.5 %

33,275



59



33,334



29.1 %

(0.8) %

(0.7) % Total Portfolio 119



24,922



$ 108,614



$ 108



$ 108,722



100.0 %

$ 113,473



$ (1,232)



$ 112,241



100.0 %

(4.3) %

(3.1) %



NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort. (3) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE

MARCH 31, 2018

(in thousands, except share price)

(unaudited)



March 31, 2018 End of quarter common shares outstanding 98,654

Partnership units outstanding 20,583

Combined common shares and partnership units outstanding 119,237

Common stock price at quarter end $ 6.46

Market capitalization at quarter end $ 770,271

Series D preferred stock $ 59,735

Series F preferred stock $ 120,000

Series G preferred stock $ 155,000

Series H preferred stock $ 95,000

Series I preferred stock $ 135,000

Debt on balance sheet date $ 3,739,085

Joint venture partner's share of consolidated debt $ (2,021)

Net working capital (see below) $ (427,569)

Total enterprise value (TEV) $ 4,644,501





Ashford Inc. Investment:

Common stock owned at end of quarter 598

Common stock price at quarter end $ 95.71

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment $ 57,250





Cash and cash equivalents $ 277,595

Restricted cash $ 137,177

Accounts receivable, net $ 54,648

Prepaid expenses $ 29,250

Investment in securities $ 35,976

Due from third-party hotel managers, net $ 17,414

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment $ 57,250

Total current assets $ 609,310





Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses $ 144,140

Dividends and distributions payable $ 26,824

Due to affiliates, net $ 10,777

Total current liabilities $ 181,741





Net working capital* $ 427,569



* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a)





2018



1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter

Rooms Actual Estimated Estimated Estimated Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport 272

x





Courtyard Denver Airport 202

x





Courtyard Gaithersburg 210

x x



Courtyard Louisville Airport 150







x Embassy Suites Crystal City 267







x Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport 263

x x



Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley 257

x x



Hampton Inn Suites Columbus Easton 145







x Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport 106



x x

Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront 333

x x



Hilton Tampa Westshore 238



x x

Hilton Garden Inn BWI Airport 158







x Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville 119

x





Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown 140



x x

Hyatt Regency Coral Gables 253





x x Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis 60

x





Le Pavillon Hotel 226





x

Marriott Crystal Gateway 704

x x x x Marriott Omaha 300





x x Marriott RTP 225

x





Renaissance Nashville 673

x x x x Renaissance Palm Springs 410

x





Residence Inn Jacksonville 120

x x



Residence Inn Orlando Sea World 350

x x x x Ritz-Carlton Atlanta 444

x x x x Sheraton Anchorage 370

x





SpringHill Suites Centreville 136

x





The Churchill 173

x





Westin Princeton 296

x x



Total

19 13 10 10





(a) Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2018 are included in this table.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



2018

2017

2017

2017

March 31, 2018

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

TTM Net income (loss) $ 40,311



$ 33,102



$ 45,901



$ 89,279



$ 208,593

Non-property adjustments 1,669



8,246



1,770



(14,092)



(2,407)

Interest income (30)



(28)



(28)



(38)



(124)

Interest expense 1,600



1,258



698



572



4,128

Amortization of loan costs 112



73



37



54



276

Depreciation and amortization 62,869



61,182



59,966



60,383



244,400

Income tax expense (benefit) —



173



33



6



212

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,083



2,624



4,925



2,313



11,945

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 108,614



106,630



113,302



138,477



467,023

Non-comparable adjustments 108



(1,094)



258



(1,280)



(2,008)

Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 108,722



$ 105,536



$ 113,560



$ 137,197



$ 465,015





NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 35,420



$ 4,891



$ 40,311



$ 483



$ (73,443)



$ (32,649)

Non-property adjustments (236)



1,905



1,669



—



(1,669)



—

Interest income (27)



(3)



(30)



—



(716)



(746)

Interest expense 1,600



—



1,600



—



50,690



52,290

Amortization of loan cost 112



—



112



—



2,341



2,453

Depreciation and amortization 46,752



16,117



62,869



130



48



63,047

Income tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



(886)



(886)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,026



57



2,083



(11)



(2,072)



—

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 85,647



22,967



108,614



602



(25,707)



83,509

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (49)



—



(49)



—



49



—

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities —



—



—



—



588



588

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. —



—



—



—



(964)



(964)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey —



—



—



—



(139)



(139)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 85,598



$ 22,967



$ 108,565



$ 602



$ (26,173)



$ 82,994

Non-comparable adjustments 108



—



108













Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 85,755



$ 22,967



$ 108,722

















NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 28,859



$ 4,243



$ 33,102



$ 230



$ (71,857)



$ (38,525)

Non-property adjustments 3,513



4,733



8,246



(75)



(8,171)



—

Interest income (24)



(4)



(28)



—



(714)



(742)

Interest expense 1,258



—



1,258



—



51,851



53,109

Amortization of loan cost 73



—



73



—



2,225



2,298

Depreciation and amortization 46,521



14,661



61,182



123



46



61,351

Income tax expense (benefit) 173



—



173



—



(1,884)



(1,711)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,412



212



2,624



25



(2,649)



—

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 82,785



23,845



106,630



303



(31,153)



75,780

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (85)



—



(85)



—



85



—

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities —



—



—



—



2,286



2,286

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. —



—



—



—



(1,646)



(1,646)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey —



—



—



—



(137)



(137)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 82,700



$ 23,845



$ 106,545



$ 303



$ (30,565)



$ 76,283

Non-comparable adjustments (1,239)



145



(1,094)













Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 81,546



$ 23,990



$ 105,536

















NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 34,096



$ 11,805



$ 45,901



$ 69



$ (74,696)



$ (28,726)

Non-property adjustments 1,644



126



1,770



—



(1,770)



—

Interest income (21)



(7)



(28)



—



(678)



(706)

Interest expense 698



—



698



—



53,715



54,413

Amortization of loan cost 37



—



37



—



2,513



2,550

Depreciation and amortization 46,772



13,194



59,966



120



49



60,135

Income tax expense (benefit) 33



—



33



—



(1,300)



(1,267)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 4,947



(22)



4,925



7



(4,932)



—

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 88,206



25,096



113,302



196



(27,099)



86,399

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (116)



—



(116)



—



116



—

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities —



—



—



—



679



679

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. —



—



—



—



(384)



(384)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey —



—



—



—



(113)



(113)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 88,090



$ 25,096



$ 113,186



$ 196



$ (26,801)



$ 86,581

Non-comparable adjustments 303



(45)



258













Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 88,509



$ 25,051



$ 113,560

















NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 66,947



$ 22,332



$ 89,279



$ 545



$ (79,396)



$ 10,428

Non-property adjustments (14,092)



—



(14,092)



—



14,092



—

Interest income (31)



(7)



(38)



—



(508)



(546)

Interest expense 572



—



572



—



51,359



51,931

Amortization of loan cost 54



—



54



—



2,971



3,025

Depreciation and amortization 48,528



11,855



60,383



117



47



60,547

Income tax expense (benefit) 6



—



6



—



1,600



1,606

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2,629



(316)



2,313



(18)



(2,295)



—

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 104,613



33,864



138,477



644



(12,130)



126,991

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (104)



—



(104)



—



104



—

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities —



—



—



—



2,138



2,138

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. —



—



—



—



720



720

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey —



—



—



—



(124)



(124)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 104,509



$ 33,864



$ 138,373



$ 644



$ (9,292)



$ 129,725

Non-comparable adjustments (1,211)



(69)



(1,280)













Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 103,402



$ 33,795



$ 137,197

















NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. Net income (loss) $ 28,007



$ 17,095



$ 45,102



$ 409



$ (77,448)



$ (31,937)

Non-property adjustments 83



—



83



—



(83)



—

Interest income (26)



(6)



(32)



—



(176)



(208)

Interest expense 482



—



482



—



49,477



49,959

Amortization of loan cost 126



—



126



—



5,220



5,346

Depreciation and amortization 50,293



12,216



62,509



113



2,076



64,698

Income tax expense (benefit) 17



—



17



—



(863)



(846)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 5,328



(142)



5,186



5



(5,191)



—

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 84,310



29,163



113,473



527



(26,988)



87,012

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest (63)



—



(63)



—



63



—

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities —



—



—



—



815



815

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. —



—



—



—



(384)



(384)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey —



—



—



—



(124)



(124)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders $ 84,247



$ 29,163



$ 113,410



$ 527



$ (26,618)



$ 87,319

Non-comparable adjustments (1,264)



32



(1,232)













Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 83,046



$ 29,195



$ 112,241

















NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Atlanta, GA Area

Boston, MA Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston, TX Area

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

Miami, FL Metro Area

Minneapolis -

St. Paul, MN - WI Area

Nashville, TN Area

New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 3,226



$ (3,124)



$ 4,394



$ 2,234



$ 5,233



$ 3,545



$ 812



$ 2,544



$ 1,705

Non-property adjustments —



—



—



(148)



—



(99)



—



—



—

Interest income —



—



(1)



—



(1)



—



(10)



—



(3)

Interest expense 181



871



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Amortization of loan costs 38



55



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Depreciation and amortization 2,834



3,673



3,407



1,340



4,539



1,824



2,507



1,968



4,234

Income tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 157



207



50



97



(12)



87



9



25



(250)

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 6,436



1,682



7,850



3,523



9,759



5,357



3,318



4,537



5,686

Non-comparable adjustments 38



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 6,474



$ 1,682



$ 7,850



$ 3,523



$ 9,759



$ 5,357



$ 3,318



$ 4,537



$ 5,686







































Orlando, FL Area

Philadelphia, PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

Tampa, FL Area

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

Other Areas

Total Portfolio



Net income (loss) $ 1,544



$ (260)



$ 219



$ 5,143



$ 3,574



$ (1,070)



$ 10,592



$ 40,311





Non-property adjustments (40)



—



—



—



(27)



1,962



21



1,669





Interest income (2)



—



—



(3)



—



(4)



(6)



(30)





Interest expense —



—



—



—



—



—



548



1,600





Amortization of loan costs —



—



—



—



—



—



19



112





Depreciation and amortization 1,845



1,589



915



2,952



1,850



6,458



20,934



62,869





Income tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—





Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense (7)



47



418



91



72



182



910



2,083





Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,340



1,376



1,552



8,183



5,469



7,528



33,018



108,614





Non-comparable adjustments —



—



—



—



—



—



70



108





Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,340



$ 1,376



$ 1,552



$ 8,183



$ 5,469



$ 7,528



$ 33,088



$ 108,722









NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Atlanta, GA Area

Boston, MA Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston, TX Area

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

Miami, FL Metro Area

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN - WI Area

Nashville, TN Area

New York / New Jersey Metro Area Net income (loss) $ 4,354



$ (1,030)



$ 3,897



$ 1,638



$ 5,639



$ (1,080)



$ (392)



$ 4,479



$ 1,313

Non-property adjustments —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Interest income —



—



(1)



—



(1)



—



(17)



—



(2)

Interest expense —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Amortization of loan costs —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Depreciation and amortization 3,824



3,340



3,048



1,809



4,239



1,750



2,679



2,207



4,437

Income tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 62



36



64



(19)



11



4,106



27



10



13

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 8,240



2,346



7,008



3,428



9,888



4,776



2,297



6,696



5,761

Non-comparable adjustments (1,390)



7



(10)



9



9



6



10



—



21

Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 6,850



$ 2,353



$ 6,998



$ 3,437



$ 9,897



$ 4,782



$ 2,307



$ 6,696



$ 5,782







































Orlando, FL Area

Philadelphia, PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

Tampa, FL Area

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

Other Areas

Total Portfolio



Net income (loss) $ 2,150



$ (460)



$ 487



$ 5,758



$ 3,756



$ 4,619



$ 9,974



$ 45,102





Non-property adjustments —



—



—



—



—



—



83



83





Interest income (2)



—



—



(4)



—



(3)



(2)



(32)





Interest expense —



—



—



—



—



—



482



482





Amortization of loan costs —



—



—



—



—



—



126



126





Depreciation and amortization 1,409



1,384



1,028



2,251



1,343



6,125



21,636



62,509





Income tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



—



—



17



17





Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 2



50



5



38



2



(180)



959



5,186





Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 3,559



974



1,520



8,043



5,101



10,561



33,275



113,473





Non-comparable adjustments 2



3



1



16



25



—



59



(1,232)





Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 3,561



$ 977



$ 1,521



$ 8,059



$ 5,126



$ 10,561



$ 33,334



$ 112,241









NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1 ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA

(in thousands)

(unaudited)



TTM Ended March 31, 2018

JP Morgan - 8 hotels

Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels

Cantor Commercial Real Estate - 1 hotel

Column Financial - 22 hotels

JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel

Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels Net income (loss) $ 21,875



$ 6,436



$ (161)



$ 58,461



$ 423



$ (1,274)



$ 137



$ 202



$ 2,396



$ 2,703



$ 20,569

Non-property adjustments 261



—



—



(13,851)



—



—



—



—



—



—



553

Interest income (56)



(1)



—



(12)



—



—



—



—



—



—



(1)

Interest expense 2



—



2,102



—



—



—



590



12



—



—



—

Amortization of loan costs —



—



61



—



—



—



124



—



—



—



—

Depreciation and amortization 21,552



14,674



1,937



58,779



2,559



2,877



1,209



10,904



1,301



2,112



17,860

Income tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 1,450



1,356



146



3,833



266



703



100



401



23



17



436

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 45,084



22,465



4,085



107,210



3,248



2,306



2,160



11,519



3,720



4,832



39,417

Non-comparable adjustments (15)



(14)



—



(888)



(22)



(9)



(2)



(6)



(1)



—



(128)

Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 45,069



$ 22,451



$ 4,085



$ 106,322



$ 3,226



$ 2,297



$ 2,158



$ 11,513



$ 3,719



$ 4,832



$ 39,289















































Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

Aareal Princeton/ Nashville - 2 hotels

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

JP Morgan - 17 hotels

Omni American Bank - 1 hotel

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel Net income (loss) $ (3,270)



$ 20,005



$ 6,525



$ 18,542



$ 189



$ 33,593



$ 620



$ 5,494



$ 3,025



$ 405



$ 310

Non-property adjustments 6,620



355



—



—



—



3,458



—



—



—



29



—

Interest income (2)



(5)



—



—



—



(18)



—



—



(28)



—



—

Interest expense —



—



1,422



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Amortization of loan costs —



—



91



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—

Depreciation and amortization 4,234



28,389



5,990



9,265



922



27,714



509



10,516



3,389



1,070



938

Income tax expense (benefit) —



—



—



—



—



78



—



—



—



—



39

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 300



2,237



209



(247)



35



682



9



(987)



17



95



8

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 7,882



50,981



14,237



27,560



1,146



65,507



1,138



15,023



6,403



1,599



1,295

Non-comparable adjustments (14)



(49)



(6)



(1)



—



(844)



—



—



—



—



—

Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 7,868



$ 50,932



$ 14,231



$ 27,559



$ 1,146



$ 64,663



$ 1,138



$ 15,023



$ 6,403



$ 1,599



$ 1,295















































Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

BAML Pool 4 - 2 hotels

NorthStar Gainesville - 1 hotel

Wachovia 5 - 5 hotels

Unencumbered Hotels

Total Portfolio Net income (loss) $ 386



$ 4,109



$ 1,198



$ 2,217



$ 2,911



$ 2,045



$ (4)



$ (18)



$ (41)



$ (1,415)



$ 208,593

Non-property adjustments —



86



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



82



(2,407)

Interest income —



—



—



—



(2)



(2)



—



—



—



3



(124)

Interest expense —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



4,128

Amortization of loan costs —



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



276

Depreciation and amortization 573



4,239



739



1,284



4,864



573



—



—



—



3,428



244,400

Income tax expense (benefit) 96



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



—



(1)



212

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense 7



396



48



70



84



59



12



10



43



127



11,945

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,062



8,830



1,985



3,571



7,857



2,675



8



(8)



2



2,224



467,023

Non-comparable adjustments —



(2)



—



—



—



—



(8)



8



(2)



(5)



(2,008)

Comparable hotel EBITDA $ 1,062



$ 8,828



$ 1,985



$ 3,571



$ 7,857



$ 2,675



$ —



$ —



$ —



$ 2,219



$ 465,015





NOTES: (1) The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period. (2) The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.