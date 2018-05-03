Ashford Trust Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

Comparable RevPAR Increased 2.5% for all Hotels Not Under Renovation

Completed Refinancings of 30 Hotels for $1.4 Billion

Sold Two Select-Service Hotels for $18.4 Million

DALLAS, May 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the first quarter ended March 31, 2018. The performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA are comparable assuming each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of March 31, 2018 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.  Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the first quarter ended March 31, 2018 with the first quarter March 31, 2017 (see discussion below).  The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  •  Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels
  • Targets moderate debt levels of approximately 55 - 60% net debt/gross assets
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Attractive dividend yield of approximately 6.8%
  • Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:
    • working capital needs at property and corporate levels
    • hedging against a downturn in the economy or hotel fundamentals
    • being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $36.9 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter
  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.2% to $119.92 during the quarter
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 2.5% to $119.18 during the quarter
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $95.8 million for the quarter
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.28 per diluted share for the quarter
  • The Company's common stock is currently trading at an approximate 6.8% dividend yield
  • During the quarter, the Company refinanced a mortgage loan on 8 hotels
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan on 22 hotels
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $64.0 million

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At March 31, 2018, the Company had total assets of $4.6 billion.  As of March 31, 2018, the Company had $3.7 billion of mortgage debt. The Company's total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 5.8%. After taking into account the recently announced refinancing, the Company's total combined debt had a blended average interest rate of 5.5%.

On January 17, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by eight hotels, with an existing outstanding balance of approximately $377 million. The new loan totals $395 million and has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.92%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $6.8 million as compared to the previous loan terms.  

On April 9, 2018, the Company announced that it had refinanced a mortgage loan, secured by 22 hotels, with an existing outstanding balance totaling approximately $972 million. The previous mortgage loan that was refinanced was the Highland Pool loan with a final maturity date in April 2021. The new loan totals $985 million and has a two-year initial term and five one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.20%. This refinancing is expected to result in annual interest savings of approximately $11 million as compared to the previous loan terms. The next hard debt maturity for the Company is in February 2019.

During and subsequent to the quarter, the Company sold the SpringHill Suites Glen Allen and the SpringHill Suites Centreville for combined gross sales proceeds of $18.4 million.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of March 31, 2018, the portfolio consisted of 119 properties.  During the first quarter of 2018, 100 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 119 hotels) and comparable not under renovation basis (100 hotels) is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio.  Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.2% to $119.92 for all hotels on a 1.0% increase in ADR and a 1.2% decrease in occupancy
  • Comparable RevPAR increased 2.5% to $119.18 for hotels not under renovation on a 0.9% increase in ADR and a 1.6% increase in occupancy

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons.  Given the substantial seasonality in the Company's portfolio and its active capital recycling, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period.  As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.  The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 119 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On March 15, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the first quarter ending March 31, 2018, payable on April 16, 2018, to shareholders of record as of March 30, 2018.

"Year-to-date, we have completed two significant refinancings, which are a continuation of our ongoing debt capital market strategies to create shareholder value," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer.  "Additionally, we believe we are well positioned to capitalize on future opportunities and remain committed to maximizing value for our shareholders." 

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Friday May 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (719) 325-2312.  A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 11, 2018, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 7383959.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its first quarter 2018 earnings release conference call.  The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Friday, May 4, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Substantially all of our non-current assets consist of real estate investments secured by real estate.  Historical cost accounting for real estate assets implicitly assumes that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time.  Since real estate values instead have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, most industry investors consider supplemental measures of performance, which are not measures of operating performance under GAAP, to assist in evaluating a real estate company's operations. These supplemental measures include FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA.  FFO and EBITDAre are computed in accordance with our interpretation of standards established by NAREIT, which may not be comparable to how these measures reported by other REITs that do not define the term in accordance with the current NAREIT definitions or that interpret the NAREIT definitions differently than us.  None of FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, or Hotel EBITDA represents cash generated from operating activities as determined by GAAP and should not be considered as an alternative to a) GAAP net income (loss) as an indication of our financial performance or b) GAAP cash flows from operating activities as a measure of our liquidity, nor are such measures indicative of funds available to satisfy our cash needs, including our ability to make cash distributions.  However, management believes FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA to be meaningful measures of a REIT's performance and should be considered along with, but not as an alternative to, net income and cash flow as a measure of our operating performance.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community.  The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans.  These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties.  When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation:  general volatility of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition.  These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.  EBITDA is defined as net income before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.  EBITDA yield is defined as trailing twelve month EBITDA divided by the purchase price.  A capitalization rate is determined by dividing the property's annual net operating income by the purchase price.  Net operating income is the property's funds from operations minus a capital expense reserve of either 4% or 5% of gross revenues.  Hotel EBITDA flow-through is the change in Hotel EBITDA divided by the change in total revenues.  Hotel EBITDA Margin is Hotel EBITDA divided by total revenues.  Funds from operations ("FFO"), as defined by the White Paper on FFO approved by the Board of Governors of the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") in April 2002, represents net income (loss) computed in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), excluding gains (or losses) from sales of properties and extraordinary items as defined by GAAP, plus depreciation and amortization of real estate assets, and net of adjustments for the portion of these items related to unconsolidated entities and joint ventures.  EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDAre are non-GAAP financial measures. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with standards established by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, which may not be comparable to EBITDAre  reported by other REITs that do not compute EBITDAre in accordance with the NAREIT definition, or that interpret the NAREIT definition differently than the Company does. The White Paper on EBITDAre approved by the Board of Governors of NAREIT in September 2017 defines EBITDAre as net income (loss) (computed in accordance with GAAP), plus interest expense, plus income tax expense, plus depreciation and amortization, plus (minus) losses and gains on the disposition of depreciated property, plus impairment write-downs of depreciated property and investments in unconsolidated joint ventures, plus adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release.  Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.  We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share amounts)
(unaudited)


March 31,
2018

December 31,
2017

ASSETS


Investments in hotel properties, net

$

4,034,591

$

4,035,915

Cash and cash equivalents

277,686

354,805

Restricted cash

137,145

116,787

Marketable securities

35,976

26,926

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $746 and $770, respectively

54,578

44,257

Inventories

4,270

4,244

Investment in Ashford Inc.



437

Investment in OpenKey

3,034

2,518

Deferred costs, net

2,784

2,777

Prepaid expenses

29,267

19,269

Derivative assets

2,388

2,010

Other assets

16,685

14,152

Intangible asset, net

9,913

9,943

Due from related party, net

2,140


Due from third-party hotel managers

19,335

17,387

Assets held for sale

7,677

18,423

Total assets

$

4,637,469

$

4,669,850




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Indebtedness, net

$

3,712,790

$

3,696,300

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

143,163

132,401

Dividends and distributions payable

26,824

25,045

Due to Ashford Inc., net

12,917

15,146

Due to related party, net



1,067

Due to third-party hotel managers

2,059

2,431

Intangible liabilities, net

15,750

15,839

Other liabilities

19,778

18,376

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

6,962

13,977

Total liabilities

3,940,243

3,920,582




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

112,967

116,122

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :


Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 
     2017

24

24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 
     2017

48

48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 
     2017

62

62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 
     2017

38

38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017

54

54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 98,654,148 and 97,409,113 shares issued and outstanding 
     at March 31, 2018 and December 31, 2017, respectively

987

974

Additional paid-in capital

1,789,501

1,784,997

Accumulated deficit

(1,207,063)

(1,153,697)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company

583,651

632,500

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

608

646

Total equity

584,259

633,146

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,637,469

$

4,669,850

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

REVENUE


Rooms

$

270,693

$

276,705

Food and beverage

55,044

62,850

Other

15,491

13,766

Total hotel revenue

341,228

353,321

Other

979

388

Total revenue

342,207

353,709

EXPENSES


Hotel operating expenses


Rooms

59,086

59,873

Food and beverage

38,465

42,170

Other expenses

106,383

111,733

Management fees

12,737

12,826

Total hotel operating expenses

216,671

226,602

Property taxes, insurance and other

18,359

18,333

Depreciation and amortization

63,047

64,698

Impairment charges

1,660


Transaction costs

2

3

Advisory services fee:


Base advisory fee

8,615

8,716

Reimbursable expenses

1,529

1,522

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

6,746

403

Incentive fee

187


Corporate, general and administrative:


Other general and administrative

2,129

5,170

Total operating expenses

318,945

325,447

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

23,262

28,262

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

(588)

(763)

Interest income

746

208

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties

(9)

(83)

Other income (expense), net

76

(3,120)

Interest expense, net of premium amortization

(52,290)

(49,959)

Amortization of loan costs

(2,453)

(5,346)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

(2,050)

(54)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(558)

(3,346)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

329

1,418

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(33,535)

(32,783)

Income tax benefit (expense)

886

846

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(32,649)

(31,937)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

38

31

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

6,340

6,493

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(26,271)

(25,413)

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,956)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(36,915)

$

(36,369)




INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED


Basic:


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.39)

$

(0.39)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

95,367

94,840

Diluted:


Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.39)

$

(0.39)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

95,367

94,840

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.12

$

0.12

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

Net income (loss)

$

(32,649)

$

(31,937)

Interest income

(746)

(208)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net

54,743

55,305

Depreciation and amortization

63,047

64,698

Income tax expense (benefit)

(886)

(846)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

588

815

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

(964)

(384)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(139)

(124)

EBITDA

82,994

87,319

Impairment charges on real estate

1,660


(Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties

9

83

EBITDAre

84,663

87,402

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities

(39)

(384)

Uninsured hurricane related costs

(211)


Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

2,050

54

Other (income) expense, net

(76)

3,120

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

84

2,676

Legal judgment and related legal costs

(419)

3,801

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

558

3,346

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(329)

(1,418)

Dead deal costs



4

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

7,002

428

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund



(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

2,493

1,883

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDA of OpenKey

5

1

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

95,781

$

100,861

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

Net income (loss)

$

(32,649)

$

(31,937)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

38

31

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

6,340

6,493

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,956)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(36,915)

(36,369)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

62,989

64,635

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties

9

83

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(6,340)

(6,493)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

588

815

Impairment charges on real estate

1,660


Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc.

(1,632)

(709)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(141)

(125)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

20,218

21,837

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

2,050

54

Uninsured hurricane related costs

(211)


Other (income) expense, net

(76)

3,120

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

84

2,676

Legal judgment and related legal costs

(419)

3,801

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

558

3,346

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(329)

(1,418)

Dead deal costs



4

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

7,002

428

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund



(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc.

2,493

1,883

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

5

1

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

31,375

$

35,680

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.28

$

0.32

Weighted average diluted shares

113,923

112,562

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
MARCH 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-
Rate
Debt

Floating-
Rate
Debt

Total
Debt

Comparable
TTM
Hotel
EBITDA (13)

Comparable
TTM
EBITDA
Debt Yield

Cantor Commercial Real Estate Memphis - 1 hotel

April 2018

LIBOR + 4.95%

$



$

33,300

(1)

$

33,300

$

4,085

12.3

%

Column Financial - 22 hotels

April 2018

LIBOR + 4.39%



971,654

(2)

971,654

106,322

10.9

%

JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel

May 2018

LIBOR + 5.10%



25,100

(3)

25,100

3,226

12.9

%

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

June 2018

LIBOR + 5.10%



43,750

(4)

43,750

2,297

5.3

%

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2018

LIBOR + 4.15%



35,200

(5)

35,200

3,719

10.6

%

BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel

July 2018

LIBOR + 5.10%



40,500

(5)

40,500

4,832

11.9

%

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2018

LIBOR + 4.09%



144,000

(5)

144,000

11,513

8.0

%

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

August 2018

LIBOR + 4.95%



12,000

(6)

12,000

1,146

9.6

%

Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels

August 2018

LIBOR + 4.35%



52,530

(7)

52,530

7,868

15.0

%

Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels

August 2018

LIBOR + 4.35%



280,421

(7)

280,421

39,289

14.0

%

JPMorgan Chase - 17 hotels

October 2018

LIBOR + 4.55%



442,359

(8) (9)

442,359

64,663

14.6

%

Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels

February 2019

LIBOR + 4.75%



200,000

(10)

200,000

22,451

11.2

%

Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

July 2019

4.00%

5,310



5,310

1,138

21.4

%

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2019

LIBOR + 3.00%



427,000

(11)

427,000

50,932

11.9

%

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2020

LIBOR + 2.92%



395,000

(12)

395,000

45,069

11.4

%

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

May 2020

LIBOR + 2.90%



16,100

(6)

16,100

2,158

13.4

%

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

November 2020

6.26%

94,754



94,754

15,023

15.9

%

Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

June 2022

LIBOR + 3.00%



171,228

171,228

27,559

16.1

%

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

November 2022

LIBOR + 2.00%



97,000

97,000

14,231

14.7

%

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

May 2023

5.46%

53,548



53,548

6,403

12.0

%

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

6,970



6,970

1,295

18.6

%

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

10,172



10,172

1,599

15.7

%

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

May 2024

4.99%

6,501



6,501

1,062

16.3

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

August 2024

4.85%

12,193



12,193

1,985

16.3

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

August 2024

4.90%

24,372



24,372

3,571

14.7

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

August 2024

5.20%

65,971



65,971

8,828

13.4

%

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

20,117



20,117

2,675

13.3

%

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

52,035



52,035

7,857

15.1

%

Unencumbered hotels










2,219

N/A

Total




$

351,943

$

3,387,142

$

3,739,085

$

465,015

12.4

%

Percentage




9.4

%

90.6

%

100.0

%



Weighted average interest rate




5.33

%

5.83

%

5.79

%




All indebtedness is non-recourse.

(1)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in April 2018.

(2)

This mortgage loan has four one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in April 2018.

(3)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in May 2017.

(4)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in June 2017.

(5)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in July 2017.

(6)

This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(7)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The second one-year extension period began in August 2017.

(8)

This mortgage loan has four one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(9)

This mortgage loan had a $7.6 million pay down of principal related to the sale of the SpringHill Suites Glen Allen on February 20, 2018.

(10)

This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions and a LIBOR floor of 0.20%.  The third one-year extension period began in February 2018.

(11)

This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(12)

This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.

(13)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
MARCH 31, 2018
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)



2018

2019

2020

2021

2022

Thereafter

Total

Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

$



$

5,168

$



$



$



$



$

5,168

Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels



200,000









200,000

Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels



52,530









52,530

Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels



280,421









280,421

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel





89,886







89,886

Cantor Commercial Real Estate Memphis - 1 hotel





33,300







33,300

JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel





25,100







25,100

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel





43,750







43,750

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels





144,000







144,000

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel





35,200







35,200

BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel





40,500







40,500

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel





12,000







12,000

Column Financial - 22 hotels







971,654





971,654

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel









97,000



97,000

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel









15,470



15,470

Aareal Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels









165,228



165,228

JPMorgan Chase - 17 hotels









442,359



442,359

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels











395,000

395,000

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels











427,000

427,000

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel











9,036

9,036

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel











6,191

6,191

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel











5,671

5,671

Morgan Stanley Pool C - 8 hotels











90,889

90,889

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels











44,413

44,413

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels











17,073

17,073

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel











48,182

48,182

Principal due in future periods

$



$

538,119

$

423,736

$

971,654

$

720,057

$

1,043,455

$

3,697,021

Scheduled amortization payments remaining

4,360

6,554

8,035

8,170

6,805

8,140

42,064

Total indebtedness

$

4,360

$

544,673

$

431,771

$

979,824

$

726,862

$

1,051,595

$

3,739,085

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:


Three Months Ended March 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

269,302

$

(327)

$

268,975

$

275,387

$

(5,832)

$

269,555

(2.21)

%

(0.22)

%

RevPAR

$

119.70

$

(48.05)

$

119.92

$

118.65

$

(74.52)

$

120.19

0.88

%

(0.22)

%

Occupancy

73.95

%

(52.31)

%

74.01

%

74.56

%

(64.72)

%

74.90

%

(0.82)

%

(1.19)

%

ADR

$

161.87

$

(91.86)

$

162.02

$

159.15

$

(115.15)

$

160.47

1.71

%

0.97

%


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended March 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

207,424

$

(327)

$

207,097

$

207,841

$

(5,832)

$

202,009

(0.20)

%

2.52

%

RevPAR

$

118.90

$

(48.05)

$

119.18

$

114.45

$

(74.52)

$

116.25

3.89

%

2.52

%

Occupancy

75.59

%

(52.31)

%

75.68

%

74.04

%

(64.72)

%

74.46

%

2.09

%

1.64

%

ADR

$

157.29

$

(91.86)

$

157.47

$

154.58

$

(115.15)

$

156.12

1.75

%

0.86

%


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from the hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

339,465

$

351,598

(3.45)

%

Non-comparable adjustments

(333)

(8,076)


Comparable total hotel revenue

$

339,132

$

343,522

(1.28)

%






Hotel EBITDA

$

108,614

$

113,473

(4.28)

%

Non-comparable adjustments

108

(1,232)


Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

108,722

$

112,241

(3.14)

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

32.00

%

32.27

%

(0.27)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

32.06

%

32.67

%

(0.61)

%






Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

49

$

63

(22.22)

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

108,565

$

113,410

(4.27)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

108,673

$

112,178

(3.12)

%


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended

March 31,

2018

2017

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

258,155

$

259,979

(0.70)

%

Non-comparable adjustments

(333)

(8,076)


Comparable total hotel revenue

$

257,822

$

251,903

2.35

%






Hotel EBITDA

$

85,647

$

84,310

1.59

%

Non-comparable adjustments

108

(1,264)


Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

85,755

$

83,046

3.26

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

33.18

%

32.43

%

0.75

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

33.26

%

32.97

%

0.29

%






Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

49

$

63

(22.22)

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

85,598

$

84,247

1.60

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

85,706

$

82,983

3.28

%


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 100 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, and not under renovation during the three months ended March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from the hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

(4)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

2017

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

Total hotel revenue

$

339,465

$

(333)

$

339,132

$

339,160

$

(871)

$

338,289

$

350,958

$

(1,029)

$

349,929

$

388,047

$

(6,085)

$

381,962

Hotel EBITDA

$

108,614

$

108

$

108,722

$

106,630

$

(1,094)

$

105,536

$

113,302

$

258

$

113,560

$

138,477

$

(1,280)

$

137,197

Hotel EBITDA margin

32.00

%


32.06

%

31.44

%


31.20

%

32.28

%


32.45

%

35.69

%


35.92

%
























EBITDA % of total TTM

23.2

%


23.4

%

22.8

%


22.7

%

24.3

%


24.4

%

29.7

%


29.5

%
























JV interests in EBITDA

$

49

$



$

49

$

85

$



$

85

$

116

$



$

116

$

104

$



$

104

























Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable


















2018

2018

2018


















TTM

TTM

TTM

















Total hotel revenue

$

1,417,630

$

(8,318)

$

1,409,312


















Hotel EBITDA

$

467,023

$

(2,008)

$

465,015


















Hotel EBITDA margin

32.94

%


33.00

%









































EBITDA % of total TTM

100.0

%


100.0

%









































JV interests in EBITDA

$

354

$



$

354



















NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET
(unaudited)






Three Months Ended March 31,

Number of
Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,425

$

134.57

$



$

134.57

$

122.01

$

(88.06)

$

133.80

10.3

%

0.6

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

111.31



111.31

107.68



107.68

3.4

%

3.4

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

120.64



120.64

114.83



114.83

5.1

%

5.1

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

111.94



111.94

114.43



114.43

(2.2)

%

(2.2)

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

141.25



141.25

139.88



139.88

1.0

%

1.0

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

587

189.18



189.18

177.35



177.35

6.7

%

6.7

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

121.46



121.46

108.20



108.20

12.3

%

12.3

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

181.25



181.25

194.77



194.77

(6.9)

%

(6.9)

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

6

1,741

104.17



104.17

99.92



99.92

4.3

%

4.3

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

126.27



126.27

126.73



126.73

(0.4)

%

(0.4)

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

84.14



84.14

80.30



80.30

4.8

%

4.8

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

113.08



113.08

112.69



112.69

0.3

%

0.3

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

6

1,368

150.15



150.15

148.55



148.55

1.1

%

1.1

%

Tampa, FL Area

3

680

148.10



148.10

152.23



152.23

(2.7)

%

(2.7)

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,308

117.05



117.05

132.59



132.59

(11.7)

%

(11.7)

%

Other Areas

51

8,795

104.49

(48.05)

104.97

103.26

(56.64)

105.25

1.2

%

(0.3)

%

Total Portfolio

119

24,922

$

119.70

$

(48.05)

$

119.92

$

118.65

$

(74.52)

$

120.19

0.9

%

(0.2)

%


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET
(in thousands)
(unaudited)






Three Months Ended March 31,

Number of
Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of Total

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of Total

Actual

Comparable



2018

2018

2018

2017

2017

2017

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,425

$

6,436

$

38

$

6,474

6.0

%

$

8,240

$

(1,390)

$

6,850

6.2

%

(21.9)

%

(5.5)

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

1,682



1,682

1.5

%

2,346

7

2,353

2.1

%

(28.3)

%

(28.5)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

7,850



7,850

7.2

%

7,008

(10)

6,998

6.2

%

12.0

%

12.2

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

3,523



3,523

3.2

%

3,428

9

3,437

3.1

%

2.8

%

2.5

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

9,759



9,759

9.0

%

9,888

9

9,897

8.8

%

(1.3)

%

(1.4)

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

587

5,357



5,357

4.9

%

4,776

6

4,782

4.3

%

12.2

%

12.0

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

3,318



3,318

3.1

%

2,297

10

2,307

2.1

%

44.4

%

43.8

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

4,537



4,537

4.2

%

6,696



6,696

6.0

%

(32.2)

%

(32.2)

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

6

1,741

5,686



5,686

5.2

%

5,761

21

5,782

5.2

%

(1.3)

%

(1.7)

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

3,340



3,340

3.1

%

3,559

2

3,561

3.3

%

(6.2)

%

(6.2)

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

1,376



1,376

1.3

%

974

3

977

1.0

%

41.3

%

40.8

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

1,552



1,552

1.4

%

1,520

1

1,521

1.4

%

2.1

%

2.0

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

6

1,368

8,183



8,183

7.5

%

8,043

16

8,059

7.2

%

1.7

%

1.5

%

Tampa, FL Area

3

680

5,469



5,469

5.0

%

5,101

25

5,126

4.6

%

7.2

%

6.7

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,308

7,528



7,528

6.9

%

10,561



10,561

9.4

%

(28.7)

%

(28.7)

%

Other Areas

51

8,795

33,018

70

33,088

30.5

%

33,275

59

33,334

29.1

%

(0.8)

%

(0.7)

%

Total Portfolio

119

24,922

$

108,614

$

108

$

108,722

100.0

%

$

113,473

$

(1,232)

$

112,241

100.0

%

(4.3)

%

(3.1)

%


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

(3)

See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
TOTAL ENTERPRISE VALUE
MARCH 31, 2018
(in thousands, except share price)
(unaudited)


March 31, 2018

End of quarter common shares outstanding

98,654

Partnership units outstanding

20,583

Combined common shares and partnership units outstanding

119,237

Common stock price at quarter end

$

6.46

Market capitalization at quarter end

$

770,271

Series D preferred stock

$

59,735

Series F preferred stock

$

120,000

Series G preferred stock

$

155,000

Series H preferred stock

$

95,000

Series I preferred stock

$

135,000

Debt on balance sheet date

$

3,739,085

Joint venture partner's share of consolidated debt

$

(2,021)

Net working capital (see below)

$

(427,569)

Total enterprise value (TEV)

$

4,644,501


Ashford Inc. Investment:

Common stock owned at end of quarter

598

Common stock price at quarter end

$

95.71

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment

$

57,250


Cash and cash equivalents

$

277,595

Restricted cash

$

137,177

Accounts receivable, net

$

54,648

Prepaid expenses

$

29,250

Investment in securities

$

35,976

Due from third-party hotel managers, net

$

17,414

Market value of Ashford Inc. investment

$

57,250

Total current assets

$

609,310


Accounts payable, net & accrued expenses

$

144,140

Dividends and distributions payable

$

26,824

Due to affiliates, net

$

10,777

Total current liabilities

$

181,741


Net working capital*

$

427,569

* Includes the Company's pro rata share of net working capital in joint ventures.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANTICIPATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES CALENDAR (a)



2018


1st Quarter

2nd Quarter

3rd Quarter

4th Quarter

Rooms

Actual

Estimated

Estimated

Estimated

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport

272

x


Courtyard Denver Airport

202

x


Courtyard Gaithersburg

210

x

x

Courtyard Louisville Airport

150



x

Embassy Suites Crystal City

267



x

Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport

263

x

x

Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley

257

x

x

Hampton Inn Suites Columbus Easton

145



x

Hampton Inn Suites Phoenix Airport

106

x

x

Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront

333

x

x

Hilton Tampa Westshore

238

x

x

Hilton Garden Inn BWI Airport

158



x

Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville

119

x


Hotel Indigo Atlanta Midtown

140

x

x

Hyatt Regency Coral Gables

253


x

x

Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis

60

x


Le Pavillon Hotel

226


x

Marriott Crystal Gateway

704

x

x

x

x

Marriott Omaha

300


x

x

Marriott RTP

225

x


Renaissance Nashville

673

x

x

x

x

Renaissance Palm Springs

410

x


Residence Inn Jacksonville

120

x

x

Residence Inn Orlando Sea World

350

x

x

x

x

Ritz-Carlton Atlanta

444

x

x

x

x

Sheraton Anchorage

370

x


SpringHill Suites Centreville

136

x


The Churchill

173

x


Westin Princeton

296

x

x

Total

19

13

10

10



(a)

Only hotels which have had or are expected to have significant capital expenditures that could result in displacement in 2018 are included in this table.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


2018

2017

2017

2017

March 31, 2018

1st Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

TTM

Net income (loss)

$

40,311

$

33,102

$

45,901

$

89,279

$

208,593

Non-property adjustments

1,669

8,246

1,770

(14,092)

(2,407)

Interest income

(30)

(28)

(28)

(38)

(124)

Interest expense

1,600

1,258

698

572

4,128

Amortization of loan costs

112

73

37

54

276

Depreciation and amortization

62,869

61,182

59,966

60,383

244,400

Income tax expense (benefit)



173

33

6

212

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,083

2,624

4,925

2,313

11,945

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

108,614

106,630

113,302

138,477

467,023

Non-comparable adjustments

108

(1,094)

258

(1,280)

(2,008)

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

108,722

$

105,536

$

113,560

$

137,197

$

465,015


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

35,420

$

4,891

$

40,311

$

483

$

(73,443)

$

(32,649)

Non-property adjustments

(236)

1,905

1,669



(1,669)


Interest income

(27)

(3)

(30)



(716)

(746)

Interest expense

1,600



1,600



50,690

52,290

Amortization of loan cost

112



112



2,341

2,453

Depreciation and amortization

46,752

16,117

62,869

130

48

63,047

Income tax expense (benefit)









(886)

(886)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,026

57

2,083

(11)

(2,072)


Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

85,647

22,967

108,614

602

(25,707)

83,509

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(49)



(49)



49


Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities









588

588

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.









(964)

(964)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey









(139)

(139)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

85,598

$

22,967

$

108,565

$

602

$

(26,173)

$

82,994

Non-comparable adjustments

108



108






Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

85,755

$

22,967

$

108,722







NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended December 31, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

28,859

$

4,243

$

33,102

$

230

$

(71,857)

$

(38,525)

Non-property adjustments

3,513

4,733

8,246

(75)

(8,171)


Interest income

(24)

(4)

(28)



(714)

(742)

Interest expense

1,258



1,258



51,851

53,109

Amortization of loan cost

73



73



2,225

2,298

Depreciation and amortization

46,521

14,661

61,182

123

46

61,351

Income tax expense (benefit)

173



173



(1,884)

(1,711)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,412

212

2,624

25

(2,649)


Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

82,785

23,845

106,630

303

(31,153)

75,780

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(85)



(85)



85


Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities









2,286

2,286

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.









(1,646)

(1,646)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey









(137)

(137)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

82,700

$

23,845

$

106,545

$

303

$

(30,565)

$

76,283

Non-comparable adjustments

(1,239)

145

(1,094)






Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

81,546

$

23,990

$

105,536







NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended September 30, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

34,096

$

11,805

$

45,901

$

69

$

(74,696)

$

(28,726)

Non-property adjustments

1,644

126

1,770



(1,770)


Interest income

(21)

(7)

(28)



(678)

(706)

Interest expense

698



698



53,715

54,413

Amortization of loan cost

37



37



2,513

2,550

Depreciation and amortization

46,772

13,194

59,966

120

49

60,135

Income tax expense (benefit)

33



33



(1,300)

(1,267)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

4,947

(22)

4,925

7

(4,932)


Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

88,206

25,096

113,302

196

(27,099)

86,399

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(116)



(116)



116


Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities









679

679

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.









(384)

(384)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey









(113)

(113)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

88,090

$

25,096

$

113,186

$

196

$

(26,801)

$

86,581

Non-comparable adjustments

303

(45)

258






Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

88,509

$

25,051

$

113,560







NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended June 30, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

66,947

$

22,332

$

89,279

$

545

$

(79,396)

$

10,428

Non-property adjustments

(14,092)



(14,092)



14,092


Interest income

(31)

(7)

(38)



(508)

(546)

Interest expense

572



572



51,359

51,931

Amortization of loan cost

54



54



2,971

3,025

Depreciation and amortization

48,528

11,855

60,383

117

47

60,547

Income tax expense (benefit)

6



6



1,600

1,606

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2,629

(316)

2,313

(18)

(2,295)


Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

104,613

33,864

138,477

644

(12,130)

126,991

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(104)



(104)



104


Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities









2,138

2,138

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.









720

720

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey









(124)

(124)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

104,509

$

33,864

$

138,373

$

644

$

(9,292)

$

129,725

Non-comparable adjustments

(1,211)

(69)

(1,280)






Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

103,402

$

33,795

$

137,197







NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Hotel Properties Not Under Renovation

Hotel Properties Under Renovation

Hotel Total

Orlando WorldQuest Resort

Corporate / Allocated

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Net income (loss)

$

28,007

$

17,095

$

45,102

$

409

$

(77,448)

$

(31,937)

Non-property adjustments

83



83



(83)


Interest income

(26)

(6)

(32)



(176)

(208)

Interest expense

482



482



49,477

49,959

Amortization of loan cost

126



126



5,220

5,346

Depreciation and amortization

50,293

12,216

62,509

113

2,076

64,698

Income tax expense (benefit)

17



17



(863)

(846)

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

5,328

(142)

5,186

5

(5,191)


Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

84,310

29,163

113,473

527

(26,988)

87,012

Less: EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interest

(63)



(63)



63


Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities









815

815

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.









(384)

(384)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey









(124)

(124)

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

84,247

$

29,163

$

113,410

$

527

$

(26,618)

$

87,319

Non-comparable adjustments

(1,264)

32

(1,232)






Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

83,046

$

29,195

$

112,241







NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:

Courtyard Crystal City Reagan Airport, Courtyard Denver Airport, Courtyard Gaithersburg, Embassy Suites Philadelphia Airport, Embassy Suites Santa Clara Silicon Valley, Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront, Hilton Garden Inn Jacksonville, Le Meridien Chambers Minneapolis, Marriott Crystal Gateway, Marriott RTP, Renaissance Nashville, Renaissance Palm Springs, Residence Inn Jacksonville, Residence Inn Orlando Sea World, Ritz-Carlton Atlanta, Sheraton Anchorage, SpringHill Suites Centreville, The Churchill, Westin Princeton

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

Atlanta, GA Area

Boston, MA Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston, TX Area

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

Miami, FL Metro Area

Minneapolis -
St. Paul, MN - WI Area

Nashville, TN Area

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

Net income (loss)

$

3,226

$

(3,124)

$

4,394

$

2,234

$

5,233

$

3,545

$

812

$

2,544

$

1,705

Non-property adjustments







(148)



(99)






Interest income





(1)



(1)



(10)



(3)

Interest expense

181

871














Amortization of loan costs

38

55














Depreciation and amortization

2,834

3,673

3,407

1,340

4,539

1,824

2,507

1,968

4,234

Income tax expense (benefit)


















Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

157

207

50

97

(12)

87

9

25

(250)

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

6,436

1,682

7,850

3,523

9,759

5,357

3,318

4,537

5,686

Non-comparable adjustments

38
















Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

6,474

$

1,682

$

7,850

$

3,523

$

9,759

$

5,357

$

3,318

$

4,537

$

5,686



















Orlando, FL Area

Philadelphia, PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

Tampa, FL Area

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

Other Areas

Total Portfolio

Net income (loss)

$

1,544

$

(260)

$

219

$

5,143

$

3,574

$

(1,070)

$

10,592

$

40,311


Non-property adjustments

(40)







(27)

1,962

21

1,669


Interest income

(2)





(3)



(4)

(6)

(30)


Interest expense













548

1,600


Amortization of loan costs













19

112


Depreciation and amortization

1,845

1,589

915

2,952

1,850

6,458

20,934

62,869


Income tax expense (benefit)


















Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

(7)

47

418

91

72

182

910

2,083


Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

3,340

1,376

1,552

8,183

5,469

7,528

33,018

108,614


Non-comparable adjustments













70

108


Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

3,340

$

1,376

$

1,552

$

8,183

$

5,469

$

7,528

$

33,088

$

108,722



NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2017

Atlanta, GA Area

Boston, MA Area

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

Houston, TX Area

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

Miami, FL Metro Area

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN - WI Area

Nashville, TN Area

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

Net income (loss)

$

4,354

$

(1,030)

$

3,897

$

1,638

$

5,639

$

(1,080)

$

(392)

$

4,479

$

1,313

Non-property adjustments


















Interest income





(1)



(1)



(17)



(2)

Interest expense


















Amortization of loan costs


















Depreciation and amortization

3,824

3,340

3,048

1,809

4,239

1,750

2,679

2,207

4,437

Income tax expense (benefit)


















Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

62

36

64

(19)

11

4,106

27

10

13

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

8,240

2,346

7,008

3,428

9,888

4,776

2,297

6,696

5,761

Non-comparable adjustments

(1,390)

7

(10)

9

9

6

10



21

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

6,850

$

2,353

$

6,998

$

3,437

$

9,897

$

4,782

$

2,307

$

6,696

$

5,782



















Orlando, FL Area

Philadelphia, PA Area

San Diego, CA Area

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

Tampa, FL Area

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

Other Areas

Total Portfolio

Net income (loss)

$

2,150

$

(460)

$

487

$

5,758

$

3,756

$

4,619

$

9,974

$

45,102


Non-property adjustments













83

83


Interest income

(2)





(4)



(3)

(2)

(32)


Interest expense













482

482


Amortization of loan costs













126

126


Depreciation and amortization

1,409

1,384

1,028

2,251

1,343

6,125

21,636

62,509


Income tax expense (benefit)













17

17


Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

2

50

5

38

2

(180)

959

5,186


Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

3,559

974

1,520

8,043

5,101

10,561

33,275

113,473


Non-comparable adjustments

2

3

1

16

25



59

(1,232)


Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

3,561

$

977

$

1,521

$

8,059

$

5,126

$

10,561

$

33,334

$

112,241



NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


TTM Ended March 31, 2018

 JP Morgan - 8 hotels

 Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels

 Cantor Commercial Real Estate - 1 hotel

 Column Financial - 22 hotels

 JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel

 BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

 BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

 Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

 Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

 BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel

 Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels

Net income (loss)

$

21,875

$

6,436

$

(161)

$

58,461

$

423

$

(1,274)

$

137

$

202

$

2,396

$

2,703

$

20,569

Non-property adjustments

261





(13,851)













553

Interest income

(56)

(1)



(12)













(1)

Interest expense

2



2,102







590

12






Amortization of loan costs





61







124








Depreciation and amortization

21,552

14,674

1,937

58,779

2,559

2,877

1,209

10,904

1,301

2,112

17,860

Income tax expense (benefit)






















Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

1,450

1,356

146

3,833

266

703

100

401

23

17

436

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

45,084

22,465

4,085

107,210

3,248

2,306

2,160

11,519

3,720

4,832

39,417

Non-comparable adjustments

(15)

(14)



(888)

(22)

(9)

(2)

(6)

(1)



(128)

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

45,069

$

22,451

$

4,085

$

106,322

$

3,226

$

2,297

$

2,158

$

11,513

$

3,719

$

4,832

$

39,289























 Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels

 Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

 Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

 Aareal Princeton/ Nashville - 2 hotels

 NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

 JP Morgan - 17 hotels

 Omni American Bank - 1 hotel

 GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

 Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

 GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

 GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

Net income (loss)

$

(3,270)

$

20,005

$

6,525

$

18,542

$

189

$

33,593

$

620

$

5,494

$

3,025

$

405

$

310

Non-property adjustments

6,620

355







3,458







29


Interest income

(2)

(5)







(18)





(28)




Interest expense





1,422
















Amortization of loan costs





91
















Depreciation and amortization

4,234

28,389

5,990

9,265

922

27,714

509

10,516

3,389

1,070

938

Income tax expense (benefit)











78









39

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

300

2,237

209

(247)

35

682

9

(987)

17

95

8

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

7,882

50,981

14,237

27,560

1,146

65,507

1,138

15,023

6,403

1,599

1,295

Non-comparable adjustments

(14)

(49)

(6)

(1)



(844)










Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

7,868

$

50,932

$

14,231

$

27,559

$

1,146

$

64,663

$

1,138

$

15,023

$

6,403

$

1,599

$

1,295























 Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

 Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

 Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

 Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

 BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

 BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

 BAML Pool 4 - 2 hotels

 NorthStar Gainesville - 1 hotel

 Wachovia 5 - 5  hotels

 Unencumbered Hotels

 Total Portfolio

Net income (loss)

$

386

$

4,109

$

1,198

$

2,217

$

2,911

$

2,045

$

(4)

$

(18)

$

(41)

$

(1,415)

$

208,593

Non-property adjustments



86















82

(2,407)

Interest income









(2)

(2)







3

(124)

Interest expense





















4,128

Amortization of loan costs





















276

Depreciation and amortization

573

4,239

739

1,284

4,864

573







3,428

244,400

Income tax expense (benefit)

96

















(1)

212

Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

7

396

48

70

84

59

12

10

43

127

11,945

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

1,062

8,830

1,985

3,571

7,857

2,675

8

(8)

2

2,224

467,023

Non-comparable adjustments



(2)









(8)

8

(2)

(5)

(2,008)

Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

1,062

$

8,828

$

1,985

$

3,571

$

7,857

$

2,675

$



$



$



$

2,219

$

465,015


NOTES:

(1)

The above comparable information assumes the 119 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at March 31, 2018, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include results from hotel properties sold during the period.

(2)

The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.

Exhibit 1

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO HOTEL EBITDA
(in thousands)
(unaudited)


Three Months Ended March 31, 2018

 JP Morgan - 8 hotels

 Morgan Stanley MIP - 5 hotels

 Cantor Commercial Real Estate - 1 hotel

 Column Financial - 22 hotels

 JPM Lakeway - 1 hotel

 BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

 BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

 Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

 Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

 BAML W Atlanta - 1 hotel

 Morgan Stanley Pool A - 6 hotels

Net income (loss)

$

4,834

$

(812)

$

(289)

$

9,898

$

34

$

16

$

63

$

(248)

$

125

$

812

$

6,565

Non-property adjustments

(20)





(39)

(6)











7

Interest income

(14)




















Interest expense





545







181

3






Amortization of loan costs





19







38








Depreciation and amortization

5,615

3,966

488

14,917

653

719

222

2,690

288

462

4,516

Income tax expense (benefit)






















Non-hotel EBITDA ownership expense

32

824

39

460

2

167

85

100

6

3

1

Hotel EBITDA including amounts attributable to noncontrolling interest

10,447

3,978

802

25,236

683

902

589

2,545

419

1,277

11,089

Non-comparable adjustments





38














Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

10,447

$

3,978

$

802

$

25,274

$

683

$

902

$

589

$

2,545

$

419

$

1,277

$

11,089























 Morgan Stanley Pool B - 4 hotels

 Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

 Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

 Aareal Princeton/ Nashville - 2 hotels

 NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

 JP Morgan - 17 hotels

 Omni American Bank - 1 hotel

 GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

 Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

 GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

 GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

Net income (loss)

$

(930)

$

6,597

$

(1,564)

$

2,582

$

(51)

$

9,143

$

173

$

32

$

413

$

(256)

$

(53)

Non-property adjustments

1,962

(146)







9







(40)


Interest income



(1)







(5)





(10)




Interest expense





871
















Amortization of loan costs





55