Ashford Trust Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2018 Results

Actual RevPAR Increased 1.0% for the Full Year

Comparable RevPAR Increased 0.6% for all Hotels Not Under Renovation in the 4th Quarter

Completed Acquisition of La Posada de Santa Fe

Completed Acquisition of the Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan

Completed Acquisition of the Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley

Feb 28, 2019, 16:15 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2018 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.  Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 (see discussion below).  The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels
  • Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Attractive dividend yield of approximately 8.8%
  • Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:
      • working capital needs at property and corporate levels;
      • providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and
      • being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $65.4 million or $0.66 per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $169.5 million or $1.75 per diluted share.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 0.6% to $115.54 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 0.6% to $112.36 during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $89.8 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre for the full year of 2018 was $411.5 million.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.18 per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, AFFO per diluted share was $1.26.
  • As of February 28, 2019, the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 8.8% dividend yield.
  • During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico for $50 million.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the acquisition of the 310-room Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the acquisition of the 178-room Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million.
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $42.6 million, bringing the total capex invested for the full year to $207.3 million.

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM  
On June 26, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP") with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of Ashford Trust hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding.  The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement.   The Program is structured to significantly improve the 5-year internal rate of return for new hotel acquisitions at Ashford Trust. To date, the Company has completed four acquisitions totaling $406 million under the ERFP, which amounts to approximately 80% committed utilization of the pledged $50 million of ERFP funding from Ashford Inc.

LA POSADA DE SANTA FE ACQUISITION
On October 31, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico ("La Posada") for $50 million ($318,000 per key).  In connection with this transaction, on November 13, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into a $25 million non-recourse mortgage loan on the property. The loan has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.55%. As part of this transaction, the Company received an ERFP commitment of $5 million from Ashford Inc. Remington Lodging took over management of the property following the acquisition.

EMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON NEW YORK MIDTOWN MANHATTAN ACQUISITION
On January 23, 2019, the Company announced it had completed the acquisition of the 310-room Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million ($629,000 per key). In connection with this transaction, the Company entered into a $145 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 3.90%. As part of this transaction, the Company received an ERFP commitment of $19.5 million from Ashford Inc. Remington Lodging took over management of the property following the acquisition.

HILTON SANTA CRUZ/SCOTTS VALLEY ACQUISITION
On February 26, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of the 178-room Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million ($281,000 per key). In connection with this transaction, the Company assumed a $25.3 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The loan has a maturity date in March 2025 and bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.7%. The acquisition was partially funded by the issuance of approximately 1.5 million limited partnership common units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP Units").  The OP Units were issued at a price of $7.00 per unit, which reflects an approximate 31% premium to yesterday's stock price.  As part of this transaction, the Company also received an ERFP commitment of $5 million from Ashford Inc.  Remington Lodging took over management of the property following the acquisition.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At December 31, 2018, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.0 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.8%.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of December 31, 2018, the portfolio consisted of 119 properties.  During the fourth quarter of 2018, 109 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 119 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (109 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio.  Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.6% to $115.54 for all hotels on a 1.1% increase in ADR and a 1.6% decrease in occupancy
  • Comparable RevPAR increased 0.6% to $112.36 for hotels not under renovation on a 1.6% increase in ADR and a 1.0% decrease in occupancy

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons.  Given the seasonality in the Company's portfolio and its active capital recycling, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period.  As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.  The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 119 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On December 10, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2018, payable on January 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018.

"During 2018, we continued to see the advantages from our high-quality, well-diversified portfolio and remained focused on proactive asset management initiatives as well as accretive transactions," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last several months, we have diligently executed on several acquisitions that have benefitted from our ERFP initiative with Ashford Inc. We remain excited about the opportunity the ERFP provides us, and, looking ahead, we are committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we focus on generating solid operating performance, continuing to identify opportunities to accretively grow our platform and efficiently managing our balance sheet."

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. The non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA.  Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated.  The reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the closing GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share amounts)

(unaudited)


December 31,
 2018

December 31,
 2017

ASSETS


Investments in hotel properties, net

$

4,105,219

$

4,035,915

Cash and cash equivalents

319,210

354,805

Restricted cash

120,602

116,787

Marketable securities

21,816

26,926

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $485 and $770, respectively

37,060

44,257

Inventories

4,224

4,244

Investment in Ashford Inc.

1,896

437

Investment in OpenKey

2,593

2,518

Deferred costs, net

3,449

2,777

Prepaid expenses

19,982

19,269

Derivative assets, net

2,396

2,010

Other assets

15,923

14,152

Intangible asset, net

9,824

9,943

Due from third-party hotel managers

21,760

17,387

Assets held for sale



18,423

Total assets

$

4,685,954

$

4,669,850




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Indebtedness, net

$

3,927,266

$

3,696,300

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

136,757

132,401

Dividends and distributions payable

26,794

25,045

Due to Ashford Inc., net

23,034

15,146

Due to related party, net

1,477

1,067

Due to third-party hotel managers

2,529

2,431

Intangible liabilities, net

15,483

15,839

Derivative liabilities, net

50


Other liabilities

18,716

18,376

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale



13,977

Total liabilities

4,152,106

3,920,582




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

80,743

116,122

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:


Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017

24

24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017

48

48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017

62

62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017

38

38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017

54

54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 101,035,530 and 97,409,113 shares issued and outstanding at
   December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively

1,010

974

Additional paid-in capital

1,814,273

1,784,997

Accumulated deficit

(1,363,020)

(1,153,697)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company

452,489

632,500

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

616

646

Total equity

453,105

633,146

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,685,954

$

4,669,850

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

REVENUE






Rooms

$

266,597

$

266,208

$

1,134,687

$

1,143,135

Food and beverage

59,442

59,772

224,311

234,777

Other

16,424

14,484

67,782

58,204

Total hotel revenue

342,463

340,464

1,426,780

1,436,116

Other

1,025

1,102

4,009

3,154

Total revenue

343,488

341,566

1,430,789

1,439,270

EXPENSES






Hotel operating expenses






Rooms

60,642

59,786

248,139

248,643

Food and beverage

40,632

40,064

156,902

161,683

Other expenses

109,834

106,344

442,463

444,322

Management fees

12,772

12,553

53,078

52,653

Total hotel operating expenses

223,880

218,747

900,582

907,301

Property taxes, insurance and other

18,992

18,286

78,355

73,579

Depreciation and amortization

65,922

61,351

258,458

246,731

Impairment charges

21,739

8,368

23,391

10,153

Transaction costs



3

11

14

Advisory services fee:






Base advisory fee

8,882

8,716

35,526

34,650

Reimbursable expenses

2,574

1,672

8,351

7,472

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

4,705

3,329

25,245

11,077

Incentive fee








Corporate, general and administrative:






Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation





536

565

Other general and administrative

2,481

2,452

10,395

12,723

Total operating expenses

349,175

322,924

1,340,850

1,304,265

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties

81

6

475

14,030

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

(5,606)

18,648

90,414

149,035

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

(25)

(2,286)

867

(5,866)

Interest income

1,173

742

3,952

2,202

Other income (expense), net

(16)

117

64

(3,422)

Interest expense, net of premium amortization

(56,281)

(53,109)

(215,344)

(209,412)

Amortization of loan costs

(6,825)

(2,298)

(21,442)

(13,219)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

469

(1,216)

(8,847)

(2,845)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

(255)

164

(1,013)

(4,649)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

1,494

(998)

(2,178)

(2,802)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(65,872)

(40,236)

(153,527)

(90,978)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(176)

1,711

(2,782)

2,218

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(66,048)

(38,525)

(156,309)

(88,760)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

22

114

30

110

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

11,226

8,440

29,313

21,642

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(54,800)

(29,971)

(126,966)

(67,008)

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(11,409)

(42,577)

(44,761)

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred stock



(6,292)



(10,799)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(65,444)

$

(47,672)

$

(169,543)

$

(122,568)








INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED






Basic:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.66)

$

(0.50)

$

(1.75)

$

(1.30)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

99,324

95,328

97,282

95,207

Diluted:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.66)

$

(0.50)

$

(1.75)

$

(1.30)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

99,324

95,328

97,282

95,207

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.12

$

0.12

$

0.48

$

0.48

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income (loss)

$

(66,048)

$

(38,525)

$

(156,309)

$

(88,760)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net

63,106

55,407

236,786

222,631

Depreciation and amortization

65,922

61,351

258,458

246,731

Income tax expense (benefit)

176

(1,711)

2,782

(2,218)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

25

2,286

(867)

5,918

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

2,486

(1,646)

3,445

(1,666)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(153)

(137)

(572)

(498)

EBITDA

65,514

77,025

343,723

382,138

Impairment charges on real estate

21,739

8,368

23,391

10,153

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties

(81)

(6)

(475)

(14,030)

EBITDAre

87,172

85,387

366,639

378,261

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities

(38)

(384)

(155)

(1,535)

Uninsured hurricane related costs

(20)

(882)

(291)

2,829

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements

(928)

(192)

(928)

(192)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

(469)

1,216

8,847

2,845

Other (income) expense, net

194

(117)

539

3,422

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

267

529

863

4,299

Legal judgment and related legal costs

156

108

1,084

4,199

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

255

(164)

1,013

4,649

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,494)

998

2,178

2,802

Dead deal costs

236



291

9

Software implementation costs







1,034

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

4,993

3,536

26,939

12,287

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund







(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc.

(495)

3,038

4,479

6,790

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

16

9

17

13

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

89,845

$

93,082

$

411,515

$

421,660

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017

Net income (loss)

$

(66,048)

$

(38,525)

$

(156,309)

$

(88,760)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

22

114

30

110

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

11,226

8,440

29,313

21,642

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(11,409)

(42,577)

(44,761)

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred stock



(6,292)



(10,799)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(65,444)

(47,672)

(169,543)

(122,568)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

65,864

61,293

258,227

246,490

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties

(81)

(6)

(475)

(14,030)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(11,226)

(8,440)

(29,313)

(21,642)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

25

2,286

(867)

5,918

Impairment charges on real estate

21,739

8,368

23,391

10,153

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc.

134

(2,145)

1,524

(5,410)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(155)

(139)

(581)

(505)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

10,856

13,545

82,363

98,406

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred stock



6,292



10,799

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

(469)

1,216

8,847

2,845

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements

(928)

(192)

(928)

(192)

Uninsured hurricane related costs

(20)

(882)

(291)

2,829

Other (income) expense, net

194

(117)

539

3,422

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

267

529

863

4,299

Legal judgment and related legal costs

156

108

1,084

4,199

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

255

(164)

1,013

4,649

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,494)

998

2,178

2,802

Dead deal costs

236



291

9

Software implementation costs







1,034

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

4,993

3,536

26,939

12,287

Tax reform



(1,080)



(1,080)

Amortization of loan costs

6,823

2,297

21,435

13,213

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund







(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc.

199

3,244

907

9,374

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

17

9

21

13

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

21,085

$

29,339

$

145,261

$

168,856

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.18

$

0.26

$

1.26

$

1.49

Weighted average diluted shares

116,786

113,989

115,466

113,398

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

DECEMBER 31, 2018

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-
Rate
Debt

Floating-
Rate
Debt

Total
Debt

Comparable
TTM
Hotel
EBITDA (8)

Comparable
TTM
EBITDA
Debt Yield

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

June 2019

LIBOR + 5.10%

$



$

43,750

(1)

$

43,750

$

2,326

5.3

%

Omni American Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

July 2019

4.00%

5,232



5,232

1,089

20.8

%

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2019

LIBOR + 4.15%



35,200

(2)

35,200

3,504

10.0

%

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2019

LIBOR + 4.09%



144,000

(2)

144,000

12,066

8.4

%

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

August 2019

LIBOR + 4.95%



7,778

(3)

7,778

916

11.8

%

Secured credit facility - various

September 2019

Base Rate(4) + 1.65% or LIBOR + 2.65%







 N/A

N/A

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2019

LIBOR + 3.00%



427,000

(5)

427,000

49,951

11.7

%

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2020

LIBOR + 2.92%



395,000

(5)

395,000

43,978

11.1

%

BAML Highland Pool - 21 hotels

April 2020

LIBOR + 3.20%



962,575

(5)

962,575

104,290

10.8

%

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

May 2020

LIBOR + 2.90%



16,100

(6)

16,100

2,096

13.0

%

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

June 2020