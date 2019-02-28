Ashford Trust Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2018 Results

DALLAS, Feb. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2018. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2018 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2017 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels

Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Attractive dividend yield of approximately 8.8%

Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:

working capital needs at property and corporate levels;





providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and





being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $65.4 million or $0.66 per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $169.5 million or $1.75 per diluted share.

or per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, net loss attributable to common stockholders was or per diluted share. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels decreased 0.6% to $115.54 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 0.6% to $112.36 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre was $89.8 million for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre for the full year of 2018 was $411.5 million .

for the quarter. Adjusted EBITDAre for the full year of 2018 was . Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.18 per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, AFFO per diluted share was $1.26 .

per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2018, AFFO per diluted share was . As of February 28, 2019 , the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 8.8% dividend yield.

, the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 8.8% dividend yield. During the quarter, the Company completed the acquisition of the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico for $50 million .

in for . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the acquisition of the 310-room Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million .

for . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company completed the acquisition of the 178-room Hilton Santa Cruz/ Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million .

in for . Capex invested during the quarter was $42.6 million , bringing the total capex invested for the full year to $207.3 million .

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM

On June 26, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP") with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of Ashford Trust hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding. The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement. The Program is structured to significantly improve the 5-year internal rate of return for new hotel acquisitions at Ashford Trust. To date, the Company has completed four acquisitions totaling $406 million under the ERFP, which amounts to approximately 80% committed utilization of the pledged $50 million of ERFP funding from Ashford Inc.

LA POSADA DE SANTA FE ACQUISITION

On October 31, 2018, the Company completed the acquisition of the 157-room La Posada de Santa Fe in Santa Fe, New Mexico ("La Posada") for $50 million ($318,000 per key). In connection with this transaction, on November 13, 2018, the Company announced that it had entered into a $25 million non-recourse mortgage loan on the property. The loan has a two-year initial term with three one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.55%. As part of this transaction, the Company received an ERFP commitment of $5 million from Ashford Inc. Remington Lodging took over management of the property following the acquisition.

EMBASSY SUITES BY HILTON NEW YORK MIDTOWN MANHATTAN ACQUISITION

On January 23, 2019, the Company announced it had completed the acquisition of the 310-room Embassy Suites New York Midtown Manhattan in New York, New York for $195 million ($629,000 per key). In connection with this transaction, the Company entered into a $145 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The loan has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only and bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 3.90%. As part of this transaction, the Company received an ERFP commitment of $19.5 million from Ashford Inc. Remington Lodging took over management of the property following the acquisition.

HILTON SANTA CRUZ/SCOTTS VALLEY ACQUISITION

On February 26, 2019, the Company completed the acquisition of the 178-room Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley in Santa Cruz, California for $50 million ($281,000 per key). In connection with this transaction, the Company assumed a $25.3 million non-recourse mortgage loan. The loan has a maturity date in March 2025 and bears interest at a fixed rate of 4.7%. The acquisition was partially funded by the issuance of approximately 1.5 million limited partnership common units in the Company's operating partnership ("OP Units"). The OP Units were issued at a price of $7.00 per unit, which reflects an approximate 31% premium to yesterday's stock price. As part of this transaction, the Company also received an ERFP commitment of $5 million from Ashford Inc. Remington Lodging took over management of the property following the acquisition.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At December 31, 2018, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.0 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.8%.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of December 31, 2018, the portfolio consisted of 119 properties. During the fourth quarter of 2018, 109 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 119 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (109 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR decreased 0.6% to $115.54 for all hotels on a 1.1% increase in ADR and a 1.6% decrease in occupancy

for all hotels on a 1.1% increase in ADR and a 1.6% decrease in occupancy Comparable RevPAR increased 0.6% to $112.36 for hotels not under renovation on a 1.6% increase in ADR and a 1.0% decrease in occupancy

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. Given the seasonality in the Company's portfolio and its active capital recycling, to help investors better understand this seasonality, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 119 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On December 10, 2018, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2018, payable on January 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2018.

"During 2018, we continued to see the advantages from our high-quality, well-diversified portfolio and remained focused on proactive asset management initiatives as well as accretive transactions," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "Over the last several months, we have diligently executed on several acquisitions that have benefitted from our ERFP initiative with Ashford Inc. We remain excited about the opportunity the ERFP provides us, and, looking ahead, we are committed to maximizing value for our shareholders as we focus on generating solid operating performance, continuing to identify opportunities to accretively grow our platform and efficiently managing our balance sheet."

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. The non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to the closing GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share amounts) (unaudited)



December 31,

2018

December 31,

2017 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, net $ 4,105,219



$ 4,035,915

Cash and cash equivalents 319,210



354,805

Restricted cash 120,602



116,787

Marketable securities 21,816



26,926

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $485 and $770, respectively 37,060



44,257

Inventories 4,224



4,244

Investment in Ashford Inc. 1,896



437

Investment in OpenKey 2,593



2,518

Deferred costs, net 3,449



2,777

Prepaid expenses 19,982



19,269

Derivative assets, net 2,396



2,010

Other assets 15,923



14,152

Intangible asset, net 9,824



9,943

Due from third-party hotel managers 21,760



17,387

Assets held for sale —



18,423

Total assets $ 4,685,954



$ 4,669,850









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 3,927,266



$ 3,696,300

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 136,757



132,401

Dividends and distributions payable 26,794



25,045

Due to Ashford Inc., net 23,034



15,146

Due to related party, net 1,477



1,067

Due to third-party hotel managers 2,529



2,431

Intangible liabilities, net 15,483



15,839

Derivative liabilities, net 50



—

Other liabilities 18,716



18,376

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale —



13,977

Total liabilities 4,152,106



3,920,582









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 80,743



116,122

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized:





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 24



24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 48



48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 62



62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 38



38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018 and 2017 54



54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 101,035,530 and 97,409,113 shares issued and outstanding at

December 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively 1,010



974

Additional paid-in capital 1,814,273



1,784,997

Accumulated deficit (1,363,020)



(1,153,697)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company 452,489



632,500

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 616



646

Total equity 453,105



633,146

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,685,954



$ 4,669,850



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 REVENUE













Rooms $ 266,597



$ 266,208



$ 1,134,687



$ 1,143,135

Food and beverage 59,442



59,772



224,311



234,777

Other 16,424



14,484



67,782



58,204

Total hotel revenue 342,463



340,464



1,426,780



1,436,116

Other 1,025



1,102



4,009



3,154

Total revenue 343,488



341,566



1,430,789



1,439,270

EXPENSES













Hotel operating expenses













Rooms 60,642



59,786



248,139



248,643

Food and beverage 40,632



40,064



156,902



161,683

Other expenses 109,834



106,344



442,463



444,322

Management fees 12,772



12,553



53,078



52,653

Total hotel operating expenses 223,880



218,747



900,582



907,301

Property taxes, insurance and other 18,992



18,286



78,355



73,579

Depreciation and amortization 65,922



61,351



258,458



246,731

Impairment charges 21,739



8,368



23,391



10,153

Transaction costs —



3



11



14

Advisory services fee:













Base advisory fee 8,882



8,716



35,526



34,650

Reimbursable expenses 2,574



1,672



8,351



7,472

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,705



3,329



25,245



11,077

Incentive fee —



—



—



—

Corporate, general and administrative:













Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation —



—



536



565

Other general and administrative 2,481



2,452



10,395



12,723

Total operating expenses 349,175



322,924



1,340,850



1,304,265

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties 81



6



475



14,030

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) (5,606)



18,648



90,414



149,035

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (25)



(2,286)



867



(5,866)

Interest income 1,173



742



3,952



2,202

Other income (expense), net (16)



117



64



(3,422)

Interest expense, net of premium amortization (56,281)



(53,109)



(215,344)



(209,412)

Amortization of loan costs (6,825)



(2,298)



(21,442)



(13,219)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 469



(1,216)



(8,847)



(2,845)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities (255)



164



(1,013)



(4,649)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 1,494



(998)



(2,178)



(2,802)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (65,872)



(40,236)



(153,527)



(90,978)

Income tax benefit (expense) (176)



1,711



(2,782)



2,218

NET INCOME (LOSS) (66,048)



(38,525)



(156,309)



(88,760)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 22



114



30



110

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 11,226



8,440



29,313



21,642

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (54,800)



(29,971)



(126,966)



(67,008)

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(11,409)



(42,577)



(44,761)

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred stock —



(6,292)



—



(10,799)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (65,444)



$ (47,672)



$ (169,543)



$ (122,568)

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.66)



$ (0.50)



$ (1.75)



$ (1.30)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 99,324



95,328



97,282



95,207

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.66)



$ (0.50)



$ (1.75)



$ (1.30)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,324



95,328



97,282



95,207

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.12



$ 0.12



$ 0.48



$ 0.48



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ (66,048)



$ (38,525)



$ (156,309)



$ (88,760)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net 63,106



55,407



236,786



222,631

Depreciation and amortization 65,922



61,351



258,458



246,731

Income tax expense (benefit) 176



(1,711)



2,782



(2,218)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 25



2,286



(867)



5,918

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. 2,486



(1,646)



3,445



(1,666)

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (153)



(137)



(572)



(498)

EBITDA 65,514



77,025



343,723



382,138

Impairment charges on real estate 21,739



8,368



23,391



10,153

(Gain) loss on sale of hotel properties (81)



(6)



(475)



(14,030)

EBITDAre 87,172



85,387



366,639



378,261

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities (38)



(384)



(155)



(1,535)

Uninsured hurricane related costs (20)



(882)



(291)



2,829

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements (928)



(192)



(928)



(192)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (469)



1,216



8,847



2,845

Other (income) expense, net 194



(117)



539



3,422

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 267



529



863



4,299

Legal judgment and related legal costs 156



108



1,084



4,199

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 255



(164)



1,013



4,649

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (1,494)



998



2,178



2,802

Dead deal costs 236



—



291



9

Software implementation costs —



—



—



1,034

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,993



3,536



26,939



12,287

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund —



—



—



(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc. (495)



3,038



4,479



6,790

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 16



9



17



13

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 89,845



$ 93,082



$ 411,515



$ 421,660



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2018

2017

2018

2017 Net income (loss) $ (66,048)



$ (38,525)



$ (156,309)



$ (88,760)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest 22



114



30



110

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 11,226



8,440



29,313



21,642

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(11,409)



(42,577)



(44,761)

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred stock —



(6,292)



—



(10,799)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (65,444)



(47,672)



(169,543)



(122,568)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 65,864



61,293



258,227



246,490

Gain (loss) on sale of hotel properties (81)



(6)



(475)



(14,030)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (11,226)



(8,440)



(29,313)



(21,642)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 25



2,286



(867)



5,918

Impairment charges on real estate 21,739



8,368



23,391



10,153

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc. 134



(2,145)



1,524



(5,410)

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (155)



(139)



(581)



(505)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 10,856



13,545



82,363



98,406

Extinguishment of issuance costs upon redemption of preferred stock —



6,292



—



10,799

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (469)



1,216



8,847



2,845

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements (928)



(192)



(928)



(192)

Uninsured hurricane related costs (20)



(882)



(291)



2,829

Other (income) expense, net 194



(117)



539



3,422

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 267



529



863



4,299

Legal judgment and related legal costs 156



108



1,084



4,199

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities 255



(164)



1,013



4,649

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (1,494)



998



2,178



2,802

Dead deal costs 236



—



291



9

Software implementation costs —



—



—



1,034

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,993



3,536



26,939



12,287

Tax reform —



(1,080)



—



(1,080)

Amortization of loan costs 6,823



2,297



21,435



13,213

Company's portion of (gain) loss of investment in securities investment fund —



—



—



(52)

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc. 199



3,244



907



9,374

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 17



9



21



13

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 21,085



$ 29,339



$ 145,261



$ 168,856

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.18



$ 0.26



$ 1.26



$ 1.49

Weighted average diluted shares 116,786



113,989



115,466



113,398

