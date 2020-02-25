Ashford Trust Reports Fourth Quarter And Year End 2019 Results

Actual RevPAR Increased 3.1% for all Hotels in the Fourth Quarter

Actual RevPAR Increased 2.9% for all Hotels for the Full Year

Comparable RevPAR Increased 1.2% for all Hotels Not Under Renovation in the Fourth Quarter

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $38.8 Million in the Fourth Quarter

Adjusted Funds From Operations Per Share Increased 22% in the Fourth Quarter

Completed Sale and Distribution of Ashford Inc. Shares

Entered into New Franchise Agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town

Announced Plan to Convert the Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West to Marriott's Autograph Collection

Announced Sale of SpringHill Suites Jacksonville for $11.2 Million

Announced the Sale of Parking Lot Adjacent to the Hilton St. Petersburg for $17.5 Million

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Feb 25, 2020, 16:15 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of December 31, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.  Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2019 with the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2018 (see discussion below).  The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Invests predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels
  • Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:
      • working capital needs at property and corporate levels;
      • providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and
      • being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $38.8 million or $0.39 per diluted share for the quarter. For the full year of 2019, net loss attributable to common stockholders was $156.2 million or $1.58 per diluted share.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 0.7% to $119.04 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.2% to $118.97 during the quarter.
  • Comparable Total RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.3% during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $89.1 million for the quarter.  Adjusted EBITDAre for the full year of 2019 was $425.0 million.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.22 per diluted share for the quarter, an increase of 22% over the prior-year quarter. For the full year of 2019, AFFO per diluted share was $1.22.
  • During the quarter, the Company sold 393,077 shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American:  AINC) ("Ashford") common stock to Ashford for proceeds of approximately $11.8 million. Additionally, during the quarter, the Company distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock on a pro-rata basis to its common shareholders and unitholders.
  • During the quarter, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels.
  • During the quarter, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert the Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property. 
  • During the quarter, the Company announced it had sold the parking lot adjacent to the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for $17.5 million to be paid over time.
  • During the quarter, the Company announced the sale of the 102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida for $11.2 million ($109,000 per key).
  • During the quarter, the Company amended and extended its mortgage loan for the 140-room Hotel Indigo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia.
  • Subsequent to quarter end, the Company refinanced its mortgage loan for the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana.
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $37.5 million, bringing the total capex invested for the full year to $159.2 million.

CONVERSION OF THE HILTON ALEXANDRIA TO A FRANCHISED PROPERTY
On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it entered into a new franchise agreement for the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that it acquired in June 2018.  Under the new franchise agreement, the hotel transitioned from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Hotels. The management conversion was effective on October 1, 2019 and did not require a Property Improvement Plan ("PIP").

CONVERSION OF CROWNE PLAZA KEY WEST TO AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION
On October 3, 2019, the Company announced it entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International ("Marriott") to convert the Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property.  The 160-room hotel is ideally located on Duval Street in the heart of Old Town Key West within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.

The agreement with Marriott calls for the hotel to be converted to an Autograph Collection property by July 1, 2022, pursuant to a conversion PIP that is currently estimated to be $13.7 million, approximately $7.8 million of which is incremental.  The PIP includes updates to the exterior, guestrooms, guest bathrooms, corridors, lobby, restaurant, lounge, pool, and meeting space. The conversion will create a distinctive style for the hotel that is commensurate with the upper upscale/luxury Autograph product.  Post-conversion, Remington Hotels will continue to manage the property. The Company believes that post-conversion, the new Autograph property should realize a RevPAR premium to the current hotel and that its incremental investment should yield an approximate 19% unlevered internal rate of return.

SALE OF PARKING LOT AT HILTON ST. PETERSBURG
On October 15, 2019, the Company announced the sale of a 1.65-acre (72,068 square foot) parking lot adjacent to the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for total consideration of $17.5 million to be paid over time. The lot was sold to a Florida-based company and will be developed into a 35-story condominium tower and parking garage.  As part of the agreement, following project completion, the Company will have ownership rights to 205 covered parking spaces in the new parking garage for use by Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront guests. The first payment tranche resulted in approximately $8.0 million of debt paydown.

SALE OF SPRINGHILL SUITES JACKSONVILLE
On December 4, 2019, the Company announced the sale of the 102-room SpringHill Suites Jacksonville in Jacksonville, Florida for $11.2 million ($109,000 per key). The sales price, inclusive of buyer's estimated capex of $2.5 million, represents a trailing twelve-month cap rate of 5.9% on net operating income and a 14.3x Hotel EBITDA multiple as of October 31, 2019.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At December 31, 2019, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.1 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.1% and a weighted average maturity of 4.8 years assuming full extension of the loans.

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced a stock purchase agreement with Ashford under which Ashford purchased 393,077 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $11.8 million to the Company.  The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford common stock on October 1, 2019.  Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries.  Additionally, on November 5, 2019, the Company distributed its remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford common stock to its common shareholders and unitholders through a pro-rata, taxable dividend.

During the quarter, the Company amended and extended its mortgage loan for the 140-room Hotel Indigo Atlanta in Atlanta, Georgia, which had an existing outstanding balance of $16.0 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.90%, and a final maturity date in May 2022.  The amended, non-recourse loan totals $16.1 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan is interest only for the initial term with 1% annual amortization payments during the extension periods.  The loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 2.25%.  

Subsequent to quarter end, the Company refinanced its mortgage loan for the 226-room Le Pavillon Hotel in New Orleans, Louisiana, which had an existing outstanding balance of approximately $43.8 million, a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 5.10%, and a final maturity date in June 2020.  The new, non-recourse loan totals $37 million and has a three-year initial term with two one-year extension options, subject to the satisfaction of certain conditions. The loan provides for a floating interest rate of LIBOR + 3.40%. 

PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of December 31, 2019, the portfolio consisted of 117 hotels.  During the fourth quarter of 2019, 113 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 117 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (113 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio.  Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR increased 0.7 % to $119.04 for all hotels on a 0.9% increase in ADR and a 0.1% decrease in occupancy.
  • Comparable RevPAR increased 1.2% to $118.97 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.0% increase in ADR and a 0.1% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons.  To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period.  As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.  The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 117 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On December 5, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the fourth quarter ending December 31, 2019, payable on January 15, 2020, to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2019.

"During 2019, we continued to benefit from the operational and financial advantages of our high-quality, well-diversified portfolio of hotels," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We remain focused on maximizing the value of our assets and continue to pursue proactive, value-added initiatives that we believe will enhance shareholder returns.  Consistent with our strategy, during the quarter, we announced the planned conversion of the Hilton Alexandria to a franchised property and the upbranding of the Crowne Plaza La Concha Key West Hotel to an Autograph Collection property. Both transactions are excellent examples of how we unlock embedded value in our portfolio. Additionally, disciplined capital recycling remains an important component of our strategy. In the quarter, we sold the SpringHill Suites Jacksonville at a very attractive cap rate compared to our current market valuation and also completed a strategic land parcel sale that allowed us to lower our leverage while simultaneously improve the parking facilities at the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel.  Looking ahead, we are committed to optimizing the performance of our portfolio and pursuing value-added initiatives that we believe will enhance returns for our shareholders."

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA.  Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated.  The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)


December 31,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

ASSETS


Investments in hotel properties, net

$

4,108,443

$

4,105,219

Cash and cash equivalents

262,636

319,210

Restricted cash

135,571

120,602

Marketable securities

14,591

21,816

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $698 and $485, respectively

39,638

37,060

Inventories

4,346

4,224

Notes receivable

7,709


Investment in Ashford Inc.



1,896

Investment in OpenKey

2,829

2,593

Deferred costs, net

2,897

3,449

Prepaid expenses

21,886

19,982

Derivative assets, net

1,691

2,396

Operating lease right-of-use assets

49,995


Other assets

17,932

15,923

Intangible assets, net

797

9,824

Due from related parties, net

3,019


Due from third-party hotel managers

17,368

21,760

Total assets

$

4,691,348

$

4,685,954




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Indebtedness, net

$

4,106,518

$

3,927,266

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

134,341

136,757

Dividends and distributions payable

20,849

26,794

Due to Ashford Inc., net

6,570

23,034

Due to related parties, net



1,477

Due to third-party hotel managers

2,509

2,529

Intangible liabilities, net

2,337

15,483

Operating lease liabilities

53,270


Derivative liabilities, net

42

50

Other liabilities

25,776

18,716

Total liabilities

4,352,212

4,152,106




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

69,870

80,743

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :


Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018

24

24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018

48

48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018

62

62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018

38

38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2019 and 2018

54

54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 102,103,602 and 101,035,530 shares issued and outstanding
   at December 31, 2019 and 2018, respectively

1,021

1,010

Additional paid-in capital

1,825,553

1,814,273

Accumulated deficit

(1,558,038)

(1,363,020)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company

268,762

452,489

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

504

616

Total equity

269,266

453,105

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,691,348

$

4,685,954












ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUE






Rooms

$

274,650

$

266,597

$

1,184,987

$

1,134,687

Food and beverage

61,820

59,442

243,917

224,311

Other

17,223

16,424

69,653

67,782

Total hotel revenue

353,693

342,463

1,498,557

1,426,780

Other

963

1,025

4,202

4,009

Total revenue

354,656

343,488

1,502,759

1,430,789

EXPENSES






Hotel operating expenses






Rooms

63,186

60,642

258,446

248,139

Food and beverage

42,411

40,632

167,945

156,902

Other expenses

115,308

109,834

472,437

442,463

Management fees

12,681

12,772

53,846

53,078

Total hotel operating expenses

233,586

223,880

952,674

900,582

Property taxes, insurance and other

19,979

18,992

84,110

78,355

Depreciation and amortization

66,408

65,922

269,003

258,458

Impairment charges

27,095

21,739

33,628

23,391

Transaction costs





2

11

Advisory services fee:






Base advisory fee

8,969

8,882

36,269

35,526

Reimbursable expenses

1,537

2,574

9,300

8,351

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

4,577

4,705

18,063

25,245

Corporate, general and administrative:






Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

82



886

536

Other general and administrative

3,097

2,481

10,221

10,395

Total operating expenses

365,330

349,175

1,414,156

1,340,850

Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties

23,203

81

26,126

475

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

12,529

(5,606)

114,729

90,414

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

(99)

(25)

(2,307)

867

Interest income

665

1,173

3,067

3,952

Other income (expense), net

11,472

(16)

10,490

64

Interest expense, net of premium amortization

(54,478)

(56,281)

(232,457)

(215,344)

Amortization of loan costs

(7,014)

(6,825)

(29,544)

(21,442)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

(263)

469

(2,841)

(8,847)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

175

(255)

1,896

(1,013)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

(440)

1,494

(4,494)

(2,178)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(37,453)

(65,872)

(141,461)

(153,527)

Income tax benefit (expense)

1,834

(176)

(1,218)

(2,782)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(35,619)

(66,048)

(142,679)

(156,309)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

110

22

112

30

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

7,350

11,226

28,932

29,313

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(28,159)

(54,800)

(113,635)

(126,966)

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,644)

(42,577)

(42,577)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(38,803)

$

(65,444)

$

(156,212)

$

(169,543)








INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED






Basic:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.39)

$

(0.66)

$

(1.58)

$

(1.75)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

99,968

99,324

99,837

97,282

Diluted:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.39)

$

(0.66)

$

(1.58)

$

(1.75)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

99,968

99,324

99,837

97,282

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.06

$

0.12

$

0.30

$

0.48

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
(in thousands)
(unaudited)





Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(35,619)

$

(66,048)

$

(142,679)

$

(156,309)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net

61,492

63,106

262,001

236,786

Depreciation and amortization

66,408

65,922

269,003

258,458

Income tax expense (benefit)

(1,834)

176

1,218

2,782

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

99

25

2,307

(867)

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

(26)

2,486

4,336

3,445

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(95)

(153)

(403)

(572)

EBITDA

90,425

65,514

395,783

343,723

Impairment charges on real estate

27,095

21,739

33,628

23,391

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties

(23,203)

(81)

(26,126)

(475)

EBITDAre

94,317

87,172

403,285

366,639

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities

16

(38)

176

(155)

Uninsured hurricane related costs



(20)



(291)

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements

(407)

(928)

(450)

(928)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

263

(469)

2,841

8,847

Other (income) expense, net

(11,392)

194

(10,219)

539

Transaction and conversion costs

1,268

267

2,329

863

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

(406)

156

1,660

1,084

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

(175)

255

(1,896)

1,013

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

440

(1,494)

4,494

2,178

Dead deal costs

28

236

78

291

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

4,854

4,993

19,717

26,939

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc.

262

(495)

2,941

4,479

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

6

16

49

17

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

89,074

$

89,845

$

425,005

$

411,515

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(unaudited) 






Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(35,619)

$

(66,048)

$

(142,679)

$

(156,309)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

110

22

112

30

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

7,350

11,226

28,932

29,313

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,644)

(42,577)

(42,577)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(38,803)

(65,444)

(156,212)

(169,543)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

66,354

65,864

268,778

258,227

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties

(23,203)

(81)

(26,126)

(475)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(7,350)

(11,226)

(28,932)

(29,313)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

99

25

2,307

(867)

Impairment charges on real estate

27,095

21,739

33,628

23,391

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc.

(440)

134

(4,030)

1,524

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(99)

(155)

(396)

(581)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

23,653

10,856

89,017

82,363

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

263

(469)

2,841

8,847

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements

(407)

(928)

(450)

(928)

Uninsured hurricane related costs



(20)



(291)

Other (income) expense, net

(11,392)

194

(10,219)

539

Transaction and conversion costs

1,268

267

2,329

863

Legal, advisory and settlement costs

(406)

156

1,660

1,084

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

(175)

255

(1,896)

1,013

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

440

(1,494)

4,494

2,178

Dead deal costs

28

236

78

291

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

4,854

4,993

19,717

26,939

Amortization of loan costs

7,012

6,823

29,537

21,435

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc.

557

199

8,319

907

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

9

17

55

21

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

25,704

$

21,085

$

145,482

$

145,261

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.22

$

0.18

$

1.22

$

1.26

Weighted average diluted shares

119,340

116,786

119,062

115,466

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
DECEMBER 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-
Rate
Debt

Floating-
Rate
Debt

Total
Debt

Comparable
TTM
Hotel
EBITDA (7)

Comparable TTM EBITDA
Debt Yield

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2020

LIBOR + 2.92%

$



$

395,000

(1)

$

395,000

$

40,665

10.3

%

BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels

April 2020

LIBOR + 3.20%



907,030

(1)

907,030

105,297

11.6

%

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

June 2020

LIBOR + 5.10%



43,750

(3)

43,750

2,742

6.3

%

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.65%



180,720

(1)

180,720

20,886

11.6

%

KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.39%



174,400

(1)

174,400

20,840

11.9

%

KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.73%



221,040

(1)

221,040

20,481

9.3

%

KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 4.02%



262,640

(1)

262,640

27,719

10.6

%

KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.73%



160,000

(1)

160,000

24,361

15.2

%

KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.68%



215,120

(1)

215,120

24,138

11.2

%

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2020

LIBOR + 4.40%



35,200

(4)

35,200

3,199

9.1

%

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2020

LIBOR + 4.33%



144,000

(4)

144,000

10,635

7.4

%

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

November 2020

6.26%

91,542



91,542

13,164

14.4

%

JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel

November 2020

LIBOR + 2.55%



25,000

(5)

25,000

4,143

16.6

%

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2020

LIBOR + 3.00%



419,000

(6)

419,000

48,565

11.6

%

BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

March 2021

LIBOR + 2.75%



240,000

(1)

240,000

35,394

14.7

%

SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times
Square - 1 hotel

February 2022

LIBOR + 3.90%



145,000

(2)

145,000

8,609

5.9

%

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

November 2022

LIBOR + 2.00%



97,000

97,000

14,822

15.3

%

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

December 2022

LIBOR + 2.25%



16,100

(2)

16,100

2,660

15.7

%

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

May 2023

5.46%

51,843



51,843

4,843

9.3

%

Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel

June 2023

LIBOR + 2.45%



73,450

73,450

7,853

10.7

%

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

6,759



6,759

1,152

17.0

%

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

9,865



9,865

1,944

19.7

%

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

May 2024

4.99%

6,292



6,292

1,060

16.8

%

Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

June 2024

LIBOR + 2.00%



8,881

8,881

900

10.1

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

August 2024

5.20%

64,207



64,207

6,807

10.6

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

August 2024

4.85%

11,845



11,845

1,373

11.6

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

August 2024

4.90%

23,683



23,683

2,844

12.0

%

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

19,438



19,438

2,409

12.4

%

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels

February 2025

4.45%

50,279



50,279

8,937

17.8

%

US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel

March 2025

4.66%

24,919



24,919

2,342

9.4

%

Unencumbered hotels










951

N/A

Total




$

360,672

$

3,763,331

$

4,124,003

$

471,735

11.4

%

Percentage




8.7

%

91.3

%

100.0

%



Weighted average interest rate




5.30

%

5.06

%

5.08

%





















All indebtedness is non-recourse.
(1)      This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
(2)      This mortgage loan has two one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
(3)      This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in June 2019.
(4)      This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The third one-year extension period began in July 2019.
(5)      This mortgage loan has three one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions.
(6)      This mortgage loan has five one-year extension options, subject to satisfaction of certain conditions. The first one-year extension period began in November 2019.
(7)      See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA. 

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
INDEBTEDNESS BY MATURITY ASSUMING EXTENSION OPTIONS ARE EXERCISED
DECEMBER 31, 2019
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)



2020

2021

2022

2023

2024

Thereafter

Total

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

$

43,750

$



$



$



$



$



$

43,750

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

144,000











144,000

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

35,200











35,200

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

89,886











89,886

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel





97,000







97,000

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel







48,182





48,182

Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel







73,450





73,450

JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel







25,000





25,000

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel









9,036



9,036

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel









6,191



6,191

SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times Square - 1 hotel









145,000



145,000

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel









5,671



5,671

Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel









8,881



8,881

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels









58,612



58,612

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels









10,755



10,755

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels









21,522



21,522

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels









419,000



419,000

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel









15,781



15,781

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels











395,000

395,000

BAML Pool 3 - 3 hotels











44,413

44,413

BAML Pool 5 - 2 hotels











17,073

17,073

US Bank Hilton Santa Cruz/Scotts Valley - 1 hotel











22,030

22,030

BAML Highland Pool - 19 hotels











907,030

907,030

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels











180,720

180,720

KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels











174,400

174,400

KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels











221,040

221,040

KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels











262,640

262,640

KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels











160,000

160,000

KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels











215,120

215,120

BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels











240,000

240,000

Principal due in future periods

312,836



97,000

146,632

700,449

2,839,466

4,096,383

Scheduled amortization payments remaining

6,614

5,485

5,767

5,402

4,250

102

27,620

Total indebtedness

$

319,450

$

5,485

$

102,767

$

152,034

$

704,699

$

2,839,568

$

4,124,003

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS
(unaudited)


ALL HOTELS:


Three Months Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

273,660

$

(499)

$

273,161

$

265,654

$

5,529

$

271,183

3.01

%

0.73

%

RevPAR

$

118.92

$

(77.53)

$

119.04

$

115.34

$

(614.56)

$

118.20

3.11

%

0.71

%

Occupancy

73.16

%

(73.03)

%

73.16

%

72.88

%

(23.44)

%

73.26

%

0.38

%

(0.14)

%

ADR

$

162.55

$

(106.16)

$

162.71

$

158.25

$

2,622.02

$

161.34

2.72

%

0.85

%


ALL HOTELS:


Year Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

1,180,922

$

(13,245)

$

1,167,677

$

1,130,258

$

20,124

$

1,150,382

4.48

%

1.50

%

RevPAR

$

127.84

$

(98.74)

$

128.26

$

124.19

$

(5,052.74)

$

126.45

2.94

%

1.43

%

Occupancy

76.35

%

(77.74)

%

76.33

%

76.40

%

(292.39)

%

76.56

%

(0.07)

%

(0.30)

%

ADR

$

167.44

$

(127.01)

$

168.04

$

162.55

$

1,728.07

$

165.17

3.01

%

1.74

%































NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Non-comparable
       adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.


ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

261,518

$

(499)

$

261,019

$

252,448

$

5,529

$

257,977

3.59

%

1.18

%

RevPAR

$

118.85

$

(77.53)

$

118.97

$

114.62

$

(614.56)

$

117.61

3.69

%

1.16

%

Occupancy

73.42

%

(73.03)

%

73.42

%

72.92

%

(23.44)

%

73.32

%

0.69

%

0.14

%

ADR

$

161.88

$

(106.16)

$

162.04

$

157.17

$

2,622.02

$

160.40

2.99

%

1.02

%


ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Year Ended December 31,


Actual

Non-
comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable


2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Rooms revenue (in thousands)

$

1,128,899

$

(13,245)

$

1,115,654

$

1,074,592

$

20,124

$

1,094,716

5.05

%

1.91

%

RevPAR

$

127.73

$

(98.74)

$

128.18

$

123.49

$

(5,052.74)

$

125.86

3.43

%

1.84

%

Occupancy

76.61

%

(77.74)

%

76.59

%

76.48

%

(292.39)

%

76.65

%

0.17

%

(0.08)

%

ADR

$

166.73

$

(127.01)

$

167.35

$

161.47

$

1,728.07

$

164.21

3.26

%

1.91

%































NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 113 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation during the three months ended December 31, 2019, were
       owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
(4)  Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
       Hilton Fort Worth, Marriott Bridgewater, Marriott RTP, W Minneapolis Hotel - The Foshay

 

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)




ALL HOTELS:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

352,335

$

341,229

3.25

%

$

1,493,057

$

1,421,032

5.07

%

Non-comparable adjustments

(541)

5,981



(15,923)

26,375


Comparable total hotel revenue

$

351,794

$

347,210

1.32

%

$

1,477,134

$

1,447,407

2.05

%












Hotel EBITDA

$

103,346

$

102,549

0.78

%

$

476,378

$

459,344

3.71

%

Non-comparable adjustments

(140)

2,963



(4,643)

10,035


Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

103,206

$

105,512

(2.19)

%

$

471,735

$

469,379

0.50

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

29.33

%

30.05

%

(0.72)

%

31.91

%

32.32

%

(0.41)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

29.34

%

30.39

%

(1.05)

%

31.94

%

32.43

%

(0.49)

%












Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

69

$

63

9.52

%

$

332

$

321

3.43

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

103,277

$

102,486

0.77

%

$

476,046

$

459,023

3.71

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

103,137

$

105,449

(2.19)

%

$

471,403

$

469,058

0.50

%






















NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the
       periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
(4) See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.




ALL HOTELS
     NOT UNDER RENOVATION:

Three Months Ended

Year Ended

December 31,

December 31,

2019

2018

% Variance

2019

2018

% Variance

Total hotel revenue

$

335,340

$

322,219

4.07

%

$

1,420,298

$

1,342,827

5.77

%

Non-comparable adjustments

(541)

5,981



(15,923)

26,375


Comparable total hotel revenue

$

334,799

$

328,200

2.01

%

$

1,404,375

$

1,369,202

2.57

%












Hotel EBITDA

$

98,158

$

96,376

1.85

%

$

452,752

$

432,594

4.66

%

Non-comparable adjustments

(140)

2,948



(4,643)

9,974


Comparable hotel EBITDA

$

98,018

$

99,324

(1.31)

%

$

448,109

$

442,568

1.25

%

Hotel EBITDA margin

29.27

%

29.91

%

(0.64)

%

31.88

%

32.22

%

(0.34)

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA margin

29.28

%

30.26

%

(0.98)

%

31.91

%

32.32

%

(0.41)

%












Hotel EBITDA adjustments attributable to consolidated noncontrolling interests

$

69

$

63

9.52

%

$

332

$

321

3.43

%

Hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

98,089

$

96,313

1.84

%

$

452,420

$

432,273

4.66

%

Comparable hotel EBITDA attributable to the Company and OP unitholders

$

97,949

$

99,261

(1.32)

%

$

447,777

$

442,247

1.25

%






















NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 113 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, and not under renovation during the three
       months ended December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of the periods presented. Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired
       during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
(4)  See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.
(5)  Excluded Hotels Under Renovation:
       Hilton Fort Worth, Marriott Bridgewater, Marriott RTP, W Minneapolis Hotel - The Foshay

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVENUE & EBITDA FOR TRAILING TWELVE MONTHS
(dollars in thousands)
(unaudited)

























Actual

Non-
comparable Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

2019

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

4th Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

3rd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

2nd Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

1st Quarter

Total hotel revenue

$

352,335

$

(541)

$

351,794

$

371,999

$

(3,272)

$

368,727

$

412,671

$

(7,109)

$

405,562

$

356,052

$

(5,001)

$

351,051

Hotel EBITDA

$

103,346

$

(140)

$

103,206

$

115,796

$

(754)

$

115,042

$

145,327

$

(1,866)

$

143,461

$

111,909

$

(1,883)

$

110,026

Hotel EBITDA margin

29.33

%


29.34

%

31.13

%


31.20

%

35.22

%


35.37

%

31.43

%


31.34

%
























EBITDA % of total TTM

21.7

%


21.9

%

24.3

%


24.4

%

30.5

%


30.4

%

23.7

%


22.8

%
























JV interests in EBITDA

$

69

$



$

69

$

98

$



$

98

$

105

$



$

105

$

60

$



$

60

























Actual

Non-
comparable Adjustments

Comparable


















2019

2019

2019


















TTM

TTM

TTM

















Total hotel revenue

$

1,493,057

$

(15,923)

$

1,477,134


















Hotel EBITDA

$

476,378

$

(4,643)

$

471,735


















Hotel EBITDA margin

31.91

%


31.94

%









































EBITDA % of total TTM

100.0

%


100.0

%









































JV interests in EBITDA

$

332

$



$

332
















































NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
       Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
(4)  See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET
(unaudited)











Three Months Ended December 31,

Number of
Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,426

$

129.79

$



$

129.79

$

118.67

$



$

118.67

9.4

%

9.4

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

170.20



170.20

180.40



180.40

(5.7)

%

(5.7)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

103.23



103.23

103.71



103.71

(0.5)

%

(0.5)

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

97.00



97.00

97.14



97.14

(0.1)

%

(0.1)

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

119.65



119.65

121.28



121.28

(1.3)

%

(1.3)

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

588

128.56



128.56

117.61



117.61

9.3

%

9.3

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

94.26



94.26

106.27



106.27

(11.3)

%

(11.3)

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

198.59



198.59

193.32



193.32

2.7

%

2.7

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

7

2,051

134.35



134.35

110.79

253.52

132.36

21.3

%

1.5

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

112.93



112.93

106.67



106.67

5.9

%

5.9

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

100.72



100.72

97.27



97.27

3.5

%

3.5

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

97.06



97.06

110.50



110.50

(12.2)

%

(12.2)

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

7

1,547

146.35



146.35

157.23

146.81

156.03

(6.9)

%

(6.2)

%

Tampa, FL Area

2

571

106.56



106.56

101.67



101.67

4.8

%

4.8

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,426

128.25



128.25

120.87



120.87

6.1

%

6.1

%

Other Areas

48

8,315

103.61

(77.53)

103.83

101.28

(76.16)

103.05

2.3

%

0.8

%

Total Portfolio

117

24,942

$

118.92

$

(77.53)

$

119.04

$

115.34

$

(614.56)

$

118.20

3.1

%

0.7

%




































NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
       Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
(4)  See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET
(in thousands)
(unaudited)






Three Months Ended December 31,

Number
of Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of
Total

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of
Total

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,426

$

6,787

$

(41)

$

6,746

6.5

%

$

5,395

$

(30)

$

5,365

5.1

%

25.8

%

25.7

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

5,854



5,854

5.7

%

6,507

34

6,541

6.2

%

(10.0)

%

(10.5)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

6,041



6,041

5.9

%

6,213

61

6,274

5.9

%

(2.8)

%

(3.7)

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

2,362



2,362

2.3

%

2,352

29

2,381

2.3

%

0.4

%

(0.8)

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

6,408

(1)

6,407

6.2

%

7,392

(36)

7,356

7.0

%

(13.3)

%

(12.9)

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

588

2,794



2,794

2.7

%

2,593

(3)

2,590

2.5

%

7.8

%

7.9

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

1,333



1,333

1.3

%

2,737

15

2,752

2.6

%

(51.3)

%

(51.6)

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

7,692



7,692

7.5

%

5,989

1.00

5,990

5.7

%

28.4

%

28.4

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

7

2,051

9,491

297

9,788

9.5

%

7,503

2,747

10,250

9.7

%

26.5

%

(4.5)

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

2,600



2,600

2.5

%

2,301

(5)

2,296

2.2

%

13.0

%

13.2

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

2,100



2,100

2.0

%

1,887

(30)

1,857

1.8

%

11.3

%

13.1

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

1,040



1,040

1.0

%

1,498

(7)

1,491

1.4

%

(30.6)

%

(30.2)

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

7

1,547

7,964



7,964

7.7

%

8,815

837

9,652

9.1

%

(9.7)

%

(17.5)

%

Tampa, FL Area

2

571

2,172

(7)

2,165

2.1

%

1,885

4

1,889

1.8

%

15.2

%

14.6

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,426

10,295

(184)

10,111

9.8

%

9,837

86

9,923

9.4

%

4.7

%

1.9

%

Other Areas

48

8,315

28,413

(204)

28,209

27.3

%

29,645

(740)

28,905

27.3

%

(4.2)

%

(2.4)

%

Total Portfolio

117

24,942

$

103,346

$

(140)

$

103,206

100.0

%

$

102,549

$

2,963

$

105,512

100.0

%

0.8

%

(2.2)

%

NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
       Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
(4)  See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL REVPAR BY MARKET
(unaudited)











Year Ended December 31,

Number
of Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,426

$

139.43

$



$

139.43

$

128.22

$



$

128.22

8.7

%

8.7

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

183.31



183.31

180.35



180.35

1.6

%

1.6

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

108.16



108.16

111.74



111.74

(3.2)

%

(3.2)

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

103.09



103.09

106.04



106.04

(2.8)

%

(2.8)

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

133.16



133.16

131.95



131.95

0.9

%

0.9

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

588

129.83



129.83

132.39



132.39

(1.9)

%

(1.9)

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

108.62



108.62

122.38



122.38

(11.2)

%

(11.2)

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

210.17



210.17

204.04



204.04

3.0

%

3.0

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

7

2,051

133.35

118.67

133.22

117.14

194.59

128.41

13.8

%

3.7

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

113.47



113.47

108.12



108.12

4.9

%

4.9

%

Philadelphia, PA Area

3

648

103.45



103.45

103.10



103.10

0.3

%

0.3

%

San Diego, CA Area

2

410

119.20



119.20

122.90



122.90

(3.0)

%

(3.0)

%

San Francisco - Oakland, CA Metro Area

7

1,547

164.20

109.80

163.24

162.88

158.30

162.35

0.8

%

0.5

%

Tampa, FL Area

2

571

120.85



120.85

112.70

(154.79)

109.86

7.2

%

10.0

%

Washington D.C. - MD - VA Area

9

2,426

140.12



140.12

134.23

235.98

137.53

4.4

%

1.9

%

Other Areas

48

8,315

112.67

(100.33)

113.28

109.87

(82.39)

111.60

2.5

%

1.5

%

Total Portfolio

117

24,942

$

127.84

$

(98.74)

$

128.26

$

124.19

$

(5,052.74)

$

126.45

2.9

%

1.4

%




































NOTES:
(1)  The above comparable information assumes the 117 hotel properties owned and included in the Company's operations at December 31, 2019, were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.
       Non-comparable adjustments include pre-acquisition results from hotel properties acquired during the period offset by results from hotel properties sold during the period.
(2)  All pre-acquisition information was obtained from the prior owner. The Company performed a limited review of the information as part of its analysis of the acquisition.
(3)  The above information does not reflect the operations of Orlando WorldQuest Resort.
(4)  See Exhibit 1 for reconciliation of net income (loss) to hotel EBITDA.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
HOTEL EBITDA BY MARKET
(in thousands)
(unaudited)











Year Ended December 31,

Number
of Hotels

Number of
Rooms

Actual

Non-
comparable
Adjustments

Comparable

% of
Total

Actual

Non-
comparable A
djustments

Comparable

% of
Total

Actual

Comparable



2019

2019

2019

2018

2018

2018

% Variance

% Variance

Atlanta, GA Area

9

1,426

$

28,838

$

(33)

$

28,805

6.1

%

$

24,039

$

(14)

$

24,025

5.1

%

19.9

%

19.9

%

Boston, MA Area

3

915

25,890



25,890

5.5

%

25,777

134

25,911

5.5

%

0.4

%

(0.1)

%

Dallas / Ft. Worth, TX Area

7

1,518

25,694



25,694

5.4

%

26,839

247

27,086

5.8

%

(4.3)

%

(5.1)

%

Houston, TX Area

3

692

10,304



10,304

2.2

%

11,360

114

11,474

2.4

%

(9.3)

%

(10.2)

%

Los Angeles, CA Metro Area

6

1,619

32,052

(1)

32,051

6.8

%

33,109

(143)

32,966

7.0

%

(3.2)

%

(2.8)

%

Miami, FL Metro Area

3

588

11,003



11,003

2.3

%

11,966

(12)

11,954

2.5

%

(8.0)

%

(8.0)

%

Minneapolis - St. Paul, MN-WI Area

4

809

9,518



9,518

2.0

%

14,256

63

14,319

3.1

%

(33.2)

%

(33.5)

%

Nashville, TN Area

1

673

31,204



31,204

6.6

%

24,655



24,655

5.3

%

26.6

%

26.6

%

New York / New Jersey Metro Area

7

2,051

37,686

315

38,001

8.1

%

30,488

6,408

36,896

7.9

%

23.6

%

3.0

%

Orlando, FL Area

3

734

10,247