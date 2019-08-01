Ashford Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 with the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels

Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:

working capital needs at property and corporate levels;





providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and





being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $26.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter.

or per diluted share for the quarter. Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 2.8% to $140.58 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.4% to $140.58 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.6% to $138.84 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable Total RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.9% during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAre was $132.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 5.8% over the prior-year quarter.

for the quarter, an increase of 5.8% over the prior-year quarter. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.47 per diluted share for the quarter.

per diluted share for the quarter. As of August 1, 2019 , the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 9.4% dividend yield.

, the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 9.4% dividend yield. Capex invested during the quarter was $43.6 million .

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM

On June 26, 2018, the Company announced that it entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP") with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of Ashford Trust's hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding. The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement. The Program is intended to improve returns for new hotel acquisitions at Ashford Trust. To date, the Company has completed four acquisitions totaling $406 million under the ERFP, which amounts to approximately 80% committed utilization of the $50 million of ERFP funding from Ashford Inc.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At June 30, 2019, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.2 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.7% and a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years assuming full extension of the loans.

During the quarter, the Company completed the refinancing of the loan on the Ashton Hotel. The new loan has an $8.9 million balance, bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.00%, and has a five-year term. The Company does not have any more final loan maturities during 2019, and the next final loan maturity for the Company is in June of 2020.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of June 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of 121 properties. During the second quarter of 2019, 117 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 121 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (117 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR increased 1.4% to $140.58 for all hotels on a 1.5% increase in ADR and relatively flat occupancy.

for all hotels on a 1.5% increase in ADR and relatively flat occupancy. Comparable RevPAR increased 1.6% to $138.84 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.3% increase in ADR and a 0.3% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 121 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On June 14, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019, payable on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

"We are pleased with the operational results for the recent quarter and believe that the Company remains well positioned," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have seen strong results from several of our recent acquisitions and continue to benefit from our diversified, high-quality collection of hotels. Our current focus is on value added initiatives, and looking ahead we're committed to increasing the performance of our portfolio to generate superior shareholder returns."

The Company plans to host an Investor Day on October 3, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. More information will be forthcoming about this event.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

* * * * *

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



June 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, net $ 4,235,263



$ 4,105,219

Cash and cash equivalents 235,936



319,210

Restricted cash 162,746



120,602

Marketable securities 14,263



21,816

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $746 and $485, respectively 65,223



37,060

Inventories 4,454



4,224

Investment in Ashford Inc. 182



1,896

Investment in OpenKey 2,676



2,593

Deferred costs, net 3,087



3,449

Prepaid expenses 32,826



19,982

Derivative assets, net 2,535



2,396

Operating lease right-of-use assets 41,114



—

Other assets 13,620



15,923

Intangible assets, net 797



9,824

Due from related party, net 2,297



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 19,642



21,760

Assets held for sale 33,336



—

Total assets $ 4,869,997



$ 4,685,954









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 4,143,957



$ 3,927,266

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 158,200



136,757

Dividends and distributions payable 20,435



26,794

Due to Ashford Inc., net 6,171



23,034

Due to related party, net —



1,477

Due to third-party hotel managers 3,539



2,529

Intangible liabilities, net 2,377



15,483

Operating lease liabilities 43,758



—

Derivative liabilities, net 171



50

Other liabilities 26,253



18,716

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale 24,690



—

Total liabilities 4,429,551



4,152,106









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 73,242



80,743

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 24



24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 48



48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 62



62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 38



38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 54



54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 102,130,683 and 101,035,530 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,021



1,010

Additional paid-in capital 1,819,177



1,814,273

Accumulated deficit (1,453,824)



(1,363,020)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company 366,600



452,489

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 604



616

Total equity 367,204



453,105

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,869,997



$ 4,685,954



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Rooms $ 328,252



$ 309,381



$ 608,633



$ 580,074

Food and beverage 67,298



60,429



128,359



115,473

Other 18,475



18,558



34,679



34,049

Total hotel revenue 414,025



388,368



771,671



729,596

Other 1,123



796



2,195



1,775

Total revenue 415,148



389,164



773,866



731,371

EXPENSES













Hotel operating expenses













Rooms 68,179



64,214



128,826



123,300

Food and beverage 44,122



40,156



85,445



78,621

Other expenses 124,609



116,254



238,136



222,637

Management fees 14,783



14,371



27,772



27,108

Total hotel operating expenses 251,693



234,995



480,179



451,666

Property taxes, insurance and other 21,762



20,230



42,159



38,589

Depreciation and amortization 67,511



64,566



134,689



127,613

Impairment charges 6,533



19



6,533



1,679

Transaction costs 2



9



2



11

Advisory services fee:













Base advisory fee 9,362



8,873



18,351



17,488

Reimbursable expenses 3,006



1,997



5,396



3,526

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,549



8,939



8,838



15,685

Incentive fee (636)



3,270



—



3,457

Corporate, general and administrative:













Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 622



536



721



536

Other general and administrative 2,295



2,695



4,797



4,824

Total operating expenses 366,699



346,129



701,665



665,074

Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties 328



412



561



403

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 48,777



43,447



72,762



66,700

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (867)



1,170



(1,930)



582

Interest income 785



883



1,566



1,629

Other income (expense), net (338)



206



(654)



282

Interest expense, net of premium amortization (60,379)



(52,716)



(119,287)



(105,006)

Amortization of loan costs (7,608)



(5,490)



(14,866)



(7,943)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (90)



(5,694)



(2,152)



(7,744)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 598



(268)



1,406



(826)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives 1,476



(1,916)



(1,518)



(1,587)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (17,646)



(20,378)



(64,673)



(53,913)

Income tax benefit (expense) (3,706)



(2,973)



(3,301)



(2,087)

NET INCOME (LOSS) (21,352)



(23,351)



(67,974)



(56,000)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (14)



(20)



12



18

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 5,084



5,065



13,663



11,405

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (16,282)



(18,306)



(54,299)



(44,577)

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(10,644)



(21,288)



(21,288)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (26,926)



$ (28,950)



$ (75,587)



$ (65,865)

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.27)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.77)



$ (0.69)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 99,942



96,889



99,685



96,137

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.27)



$ (0.30)



$ (0.77)



$ (0.69)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,942



96,889



99,685



96,137

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.06



$ 0.12



$ 0.18



$ 0.24



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (21,352)



$ (23,351)



$ (67,974)



$ (56,000)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net 67,987



58,206



134,153



112,949

Depreciation and amortization 67,511



64,566



134,689



127,613

Income tax expense (benefit) 3,706



2,973



3,301



2,087

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 867



(1,170)



1,930



(582)

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. 1,703



3,551



3,577



2,566

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (94)



(122)



(209)



(261)

EBITDA 120,328



104,653



209,467



188,372

Impairment charges on real estate 6,533



19



6,533



1,679

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties (328)



(412)



(561)



(403)

EBITDAre 126,533



104,260



215,439



189,648

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities 117



(39)



78



(78)

Uninsured hurricane related costs —



(17)



—



(228)

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements —



—



(36)



—

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 90



5,694



2,152



7,744

Other (income) expense, net 413



(206)



775



(282)

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 240



121



686



205

Legal judgment and related legal costs 1,399



161



1,816



927

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (598)



268



(1,406)



826

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (1,476)



1,916



1,518



1,587

Dead deal costs 18



3



50



3

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 5,368



9,801



9,958



16,803

Advisory services incentive fee (636)



3,270



—



3,457

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc. 618



(344)



1,531



2,183

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 14



3



35



8

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 132,100



$ 124,891



$ 232,596



$ 222,803



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (21,352)



$ (23,351)



$ (67,974)



$ (56,000)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (14)



(20)



12



18

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 5,084



5,065



13,663



11,405

Preferred dividends (10,644)



(10,644)



(21,288)



(21,288)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (26,926)



(28,950)



(75,587)



(65,865)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 67,452



64,509



134,573



127,498

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties (328)



(412)



(561)



(403)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (5,084)



(5,065)



(13,663)



(11,405)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 867



(1,170)



1,930



(582)

Impairment charges on real estate 6,533



19



6,533



1,679

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc. (767)



2,552



(1,402)



921

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (96)



(125)



(196)



(266)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 41,651



31,358



51,627



51,577

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 90



5,694



2,152



7,744

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements —



—



(36)



—

Uninsured hurricane related costs —



(17)



—



(228)

Other (income) expense, net 413



(206)



775



(282)

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 240



121



686



205

Legal judgment and related legal costs 1,399



161



1,816



927

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (598)



268



(1,406)



826

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives (1,476)



1,916



1,518



1,587

Dead deal costs 18



3



50



3

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 5,368



9,801



9,958



16,803

Amortization of loan costs 7,606



5,488



14,862



7,939

Advisory services incentive fee (636)



3,270



—



3,457

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc. 2,198



(344)



4,640



2,183

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 15



3



37



8

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 56,288



$ 57,516



$ 86,679



$ 92,749

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.47



$ 0.50



$ 0.73



$ 0.81

Weighted average diluted shares 119,249



115,754



118,778



114,849

