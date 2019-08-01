Ashford Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results

Actual RevPAR Increased 2.8% for all Hotels

Comparable RevPAR Increased 1.6% for all Hotels Not Under Renovation

Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $26.9 Million in the 2nd Quarter

Adjusted EBITDAre Increased 5.8% in the 2nd Quarter

News provided by

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Aug 01, 2019, 16:15 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented.  Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 with the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (see discussion below).  The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

  • Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels
  • Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns
  • Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
  • Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:
      • working capital needs at property and corporate levels;
      • providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and
      • being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

  • Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $26.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 2.8% to $140.58 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.4% to $140.58 during the quarter.
  • Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.6% to $138.84 during the quarter.
  • Comparable Total RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.9% during the quarter.
  • Adjusted EBITDAre was $132.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 5.8% over the prior-year quarter.
  • Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.47 per diluted share for the quarter.
  • As of August 1, 2019, the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 9.4% dividend yield.
  • Capex invested during the quarter was $43.6 million.

ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM  
On June 26, 2018, the Company announced that it entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP") with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of Ashford Trust's hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding.  The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement.   The Program is intended to improve returns for new hotel acquisitions at Ashford Trust. To date, the Company has completed four acquisitions totaling $406 million under the ERFP, which amounts to approximately 80% committed utilization of the $50 million of ERFP funding from Ashford Inc.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At June 30, 2019, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.2 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.7% and a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years assuming full extension of the loans.

During the quarter, the Company completed the refinancing of the loan on the Ashton Hotel.  The new loan has an $8.9 million balance, bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.00%, and has a five-year term.  The Company does not have any more final loan maturities during 2019, and the next final loan maturity for the Company is in June of 2020.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of June 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of 121 properties.  During the second quarter of 2019, 117 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 121 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (117 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio.  Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

  • Comparable RevPAR increased 1.4% to $140.58 for all hotels on a 1.5% increase in ADR and relatively flat occupancy.
  • Comparable RevPAR increased 1.6% to $138.84 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.3% increase in ADR and a 0.3% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons.  To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period.  As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin.  The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 121 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On June 14, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019, payable on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.

"We are pleased with the operational results for the recent quarter and believe that the Company remains well positioned," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have seen strong results from several of our recent acquisitions and continue to benefit from our diversified, high-quality collection of hotels.  Our current focus is on value added initiatives, and looking ahead we're committed to increasing the performance of our portfolio to generate superior shareholder returns."

The Company plans to host an Investor Day on October 3, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City.  More information will be forthcoming about this event.

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (323) 794-2093.  A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 9, 2019, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 1285939.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2019 earnings release conference call.  The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Friday, August 2, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET.  The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA.  Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated.  The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

*  *  *  *  *

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community.  The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations.  Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans.  When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements.  Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation:  general conditions of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition.  These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release.  The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur.  We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

(unaudited)


June 30,
 2019

December 31,
 2018

ASSETS


Investments in hotel properties, net

$

4,235,263

$

4,105,219

Cash and cash equivalents

235,936

319,210

Restricted cash

162,746

120,602

Marketable securities

14,263

21,816

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $746 and $485, respectively

65,223

37,060

Inventories

4,454

4,224

Investment in Ashford Inc.

182

1,896

Investment in OpenKey

2,676

2,593

Deferred costs, net

3,087

3,449

Prepaid expenses

32,826

19,982

Derivative assets, net

2,535

2,396

Operating lease right-of-use assets

41,114


Other assets

13,620

15,923

Intangible assets, net

797

9,824

Due from related party, net

2,297


Due from third-party hotel managers

19,642

21,760

Assets held for sale

33,336


Total assets

$

4,869,997

$

4,685,954




LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


Liabilities:


Indebtedness, net

$

4,143,957

$

3,927,266

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

158,200

136,757

Dividends and distributions payable

20,435

26,794

Due to Ashford Inc., net

6,171

23,034

Due to related party, net



1,477

Due to third-party hotel managers

3,539

2,529

Intangible liabilities, net

2,377

15,483

Operating lease liabilities

43,758


Derivative liabilities, net

171

50

Other liabilities

26,253

18,716

Liabilities associated with assets held for sale

24,690


Total liabilities

4,429,551

4,152,106




Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

73,242

80,743

Equity:


Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :


Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

24

24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

48

48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

62

62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

38

38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018

54

54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 102,130,683 and 101,035,530 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively

1,021

1,010

Additional paid-in capital

1,819,177

1,814,273

Accumulated deficit

(1,453,824)

(1,363,020)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company

366,600

452,489

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities

604

616

Total equity

367,204

453,105

Total liabilities and equity

$

4,869,997

$

4,685,954

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

REVENUE






Rooms

$

328,252

$

309,381

$

608,633

$

580,074

Food and beverage

67,298

60,429

128,359

115,473

Other

18,475

18,558

34,679

34,049

Total hotel revenue

414,025

388,368

771,671

729,596

Other

1,123

796

2,195

1,775

Total revenue

415,148

389,164

773,866

731,371

EXPENSES






Hotel operating expenses






Rooms

68,179

64,214

128,826

123,300

Food and beverage

44,122

40,156

85,445

78,621

Other expenses

124,609

116,254

238,136

222,637

Management fees

14,783

14,371

27,772

27,108

Total hotel operating expenses

251,693

234,995

480,179

451,666

Property taxes, insurance and other

21,762

20,230

42,159

38,589

Depreciation and amortization

67,511

64,566

134,689

127,613

Impairment charges

6,533

19

6,533

1,679

Transaction costs

2

9

2

11

Advisory services fee:






Base advisory fee

9,362

8,873

18,351

17,488

Reimbursable expenses

3,006

1,997

5,396

3,526

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

4,549

8,939

8,838

15,685

Incentive fee

(636)

3,270



3,457

Corporate, general and administrative:






Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

622

536

721

536

Other general and administrative

2,295

2,695

4,797

4,824

Total operating expenses

366,699

346,129

701,665

665,074

Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties

328

412

561

403

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)

48,777

43,447

72,762

66,700

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities

(867)

1,170

(1,930)

582

Interest income

785

883

1,566

1,629

Other income (expense), net

(338)

206

(654)

282

Interest expense, net of premium amortization

(60,379)

(52,716)

(119,287)

(105,006)

Amortization of loan costs

(7,608)

(5,490)

(14,866)

(7,943)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

(90)

(5,694)

(2,152)

(7,744)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities

598

(268)

1,406

(826)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives

1,476

(1,916)

(1,518)

(1,587)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES

(17,646)

(20,378)

(64,673)

(53,913)

Income tax benefit (expense)

(3,706)

(2,973)

(3,301)

(2,087)

NET INCOME (LOSS)

(21,352)

(23,351)

(67,974)

(56,000)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(14)

(20)

12

18

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

5,084

5,065

13,663

11,405

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY

(16,282)

(18,306)

(54,299)

(44,577)

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,644)

(21,288)

(21,288)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS

$

(26,926)

$

(28,950)

$

(75,587)

$

(65,865)








INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED






Basic:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.27)

$

(0.30)

$

(0.77)

$

(0.69)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic

99,942

96,889

99,685

96,137

Diluted:






Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

$

(0.27)

$

(0.30)

$

(0.77)

$

(0.69)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted

99,942

96,889

99,685

96,137

Dividends declared per common share:

$

0.06

$

0.12

$

0.18

$

0.24

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre

(in thousands)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(21,352)

$

(23,351)

$

(67,974)

$

(56,000)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net

67,987

58,206

134,153

112,949

Depreciation and amortization

67,511

64,566

134,689

127,613

Income tax expense (benefit)

3,706

2,973

3,301

2,087

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

867

(1,170)

1,930

(582)

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.

1,703

3,551

3,577

2,566

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey

(94)

(122)

(209)

(261)

EBITDA

120,328

104,653

209,467

188,372

Impairment charges on real estate

6,533

19

6,533

1,679

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties

(328)

(412)

(561)

(403)

EBITDAre

126,533

104,260

215,439

189,648

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities

117

(39)

78

(78)

Uninsured hurricane related costs



(17)



(228)

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements





(36)


Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

90

5,694

2,152

7,744

Other (income) expense, net

413

(206)

775

(282)

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

240

121

686

205

Legal judgment and related legal costs

1,399

161

1,816

927

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

(598)

268

(1,406)

826

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,476)

1,916

1,518

1,587

Dead deal costs

18

3

50

3

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

5,368

9,801

9,958

16,803

Advisory services incentive fee

(636)

3,270



3,457

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc.

618

(344)

1,531

2,183

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey

14

3

35

8

Adjusted EBITDAre

$

132,100

$

124,891

$

232,596

$

222,803

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

(unaudited)


Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30,

June 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018

Net income (loss)

$

(21,352)

$

(23,351)

$

(67,974)

$

(56,000)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest

(14)

(20)

12

18

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

5,084

5,065

13,663

11,405

Preferred dividends

(10,644)

(10,644)

(21,288)

(21,288)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders

(26,926)

(28,950)

(75,587)

(65,865)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate

67,452

64,509

134,573

127,498

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties

(328)

(412)

(561)

(403)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership

(5,084)

(5,065)

(13,663)

(11,405)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities

867

(1,170)

1,930

(582)

Impairment charges on real estate

6,533

19

6,533

1,679

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc.

(767)

2,552

(1,402)

921

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey

(96)

(125)

(196)

(266)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

41,651

31,358

51,627

51,577

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees

90

5,694

2,152

7,744

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements





(36)


Uninsured hurricane related costs



(17)



(228)

Other (income) expense, net

413

(206)

775

(282)

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs

240

121

686

205

Legal judgment and related legal costs

1,399

161

1,816

927

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities

(598)

268

(1,406)

826

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives

(1,476)

1,916

1,518

1,587

Dead deal costs

18

3

50

3

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation

5,368

9,801

9,958

16,803

Amortization of loan costs

7,606

5,488

14,862

7,939

Advisory services incentive fee

(636)

3,270



3,457

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc.

2,198

(344)

4,640

2,183

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey

15

3

37

8

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

56,288

$

57,516

$

86,679

$

92,749

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders

$

0.47

$

0.50

$

0.73

$

0.81

Weighted average diluted shares

119,249

115,754

118,778

114,849

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS

JUNE 30, 2019

(dollars in thousands)

(unaudited)

Indebtedness

Maturity

Interest Rate

Fixed-Rate
Debt

Floating-Rate
Debt

Total
Debt

Comparable TTM
Hotel EBITDA (8)

Comparable TTM EBITDA
Debt Yield

Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel

July 2019

LIBOR + 4.15%

$



$

35,200

(1)

$

35,200

$

3,403

9.7

%

Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels

July 2019

LIBOR + 4.09%



144,000

(1)

144,000

11,243

7.8

%

NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel

August 2019

LIBOR + 4.95%



7,778

(2)

7,778

818

10.5

%

Secured credit facility - various

September 2019

Base Rate(3) + 1.65% or
LIBOR + 2.65%








N/A

N/A

Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels

November 2019

LIBOR + 3.00%



427,000

(4)

427,000

48,834

11.4

%

JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels

February 2020

LIBOR + 2.92%



395,000

(4)

395,000

41,942

10.6

%

BAML Highland Pool - 21 hotels

April 2020

LIBOR + 3.20%



962,575

(4)

962,575

108,203

11.2

%

BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel

May 2020

LIBOR + 2.90%



16,100

(5)

16,100

2,485

15.4

%

BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel

June 2020

LIBOR + 5.10%



43,750

(6)

43,750

2,506

5.7

%

KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.65%



180,720

(4)

180,720

21,025

11.6

%

KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.39%



174,400

(4)

174,400

21,202

12.2

%

KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.73%



221,040

(4)

221,040

21,745

9.8

%

KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 4.02%



262,640

(4)

262,640

27,952

10.6

%

KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 2.73%



160,000

(4)

160,000

25,343

15.8

%

KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels

June 2020

LIBOR + 3.68%



215,120

(4)

215,120

24,307

11.3

%

GACC Gateway - 1 hotel

November 2020

6.26%

92,494



92,494

12,654

13.7

%

JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel

November 2020

LIBOR + 2.55%



25,000

(7)

25,000

3,578

14.3

%

BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels

March 2021

LIBOR + 2.75%



240,000

(4)

240,000

33,858

14.1

%

SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times Square - 1 hotel

February 2022

LIBOR + 3.90%



145,000

(5)

145,000

8,458

5.8

%

Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel

November 2022

LIBOR + 2.00%



97,000

97,000

14,892

15.4

%

Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel

May 2023

5.46%

52,346



52,346

5,455

10.4

%

Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel

June 2023

LIBOR + 2.45%



73,450

73,450

8,255

11.2

%

GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

6,821



6,821

1,167

17.1

%

GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel

January 2024

5.49%

9,956



9,956

1,667

16.7

%

Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel

May 2024

4.99%

6,353



6,353

1,023

16.1

%

Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel

June 2024

LIBOR + 2.00%



8,881

8,881

904

10.2

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels

August 2024

5.20%

64,808



64,808

6,870

10.6

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels

August 2024

4.85%

11,964



11,964

1,361

11.4

%

Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels

August 2024

4.90%

23,917