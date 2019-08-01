Ashford Trust Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Actual RevPAR Increased 2.8% for all Hotels
Comparable RevPAR Increased 1.6% for all Hotels Not Under Renovation
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders was $26.9 Million in the 2nd Quarter
Adjusted EBITDAre Increased 5.8% in the 2nd Quarter
Aug 01, 2019, 16:15 ET
DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of June 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the second quarter ended June 30, 2019 with the second quarter ended June 30, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
STRATEGIC OVERVIEW
- Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels
- Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns
- Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure
- Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:
- working capital needs at property and corporate levels;
- providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and
- being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise
FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS
- Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $26.9 million or $0.27 per diluted share for the quarter.
- Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 2.8% to $140.58 during the quarter.
- Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.4% to $140.58 during the quarter.
- Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.6% to $138.84 during the quarter.
- Comparable Total RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.9% during the quarter.
- Adjusted EBITDAre was $132.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 5.8% over the prior-year quarter.
- Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.47 per diluted share for the quarter.
- As of August 1, 2019, the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 9.4% dividend yield.
- Capex invested during the quarter was $43.6 million.
ENHANCED RETURN FUNDING PROGRAM
On June 26, 2018, the Company announced that it entered into an Enhanced Return Funding Program ("ERFP") with Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC). Subject to the terms of the two-year programmatic agreement, Ashford Inc. has committed to effectively fund amounts equal to 10% of the purchase price of Ashford Trust's hotel acquisitions, up to an amount of $50 million in aggregate funding. The Program has the potential to be upsized to $100 million based upon mutual agreement. The Program is intended to improve returns for new hotel acquisitions at Ashford Trust. To date, the Company has completed four acquisitions totaling $406 million under the ERFP, which amounts to approximately 80% committed utilization of the $50 million of ERFP funding from Ashford Inc.
CAPITAL STRUCTURE
At June 30, 2019, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.2 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.7% and a weighted average maturity of 5.3 years assuming full extension of the loans.
During the quarter, the Company completed the refinancing of the loan on the Ashton Hotel. The new loan has an $8.9 million balance, bears interest at a rate of LIBOR + 2.00%, and has a five-year term. The Company does not have any more final loan maturities during 2019, and the next final loan maturity for the Company is in June of 2020.
PORTFOLIO REVPAR
As of June 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of 121 properties. During the second quarter of 2019, 117 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 121 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (117 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.
- Comparable RevPAR increased 1.4% to $140.58 for all hotels on a 1.5% increase in ADR and relatively flat occupancy.
- Comparable RevPAR increased 1.6% to $138.84 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.3% increase in ADR and a 0.3% increase in occupancy.
HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS
The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 121 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.
COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND
On June 14, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the second quarter ending June 30, 2019, payable on July 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of June 28, 2019.
"We are pleased with the operational results for the recent quarter and believe that the Company remains well positioned," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We have seen strong results from several of our recent acquisitions and continue to benefit from our diversified, high-quality collection of hotels. Our current focus is on value added initiatives, and looking ahead we're committed to increasing the performance of our portfolio to generate superior shareholder returns."
The Company plans to host an Investor Day on October 3, 2019 at the St. Regis Hotel in New York City. More information will be forthcoming about this event.
INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST
Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (323) 794-2093. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, August 9, 2019, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 1285939.
The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its second quarter 2019 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Friday, August 2, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.
We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.
* * * * *
Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.
Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."
Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.
These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general conditions of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
Investments in hotel properties, net
|
$
|
4,235,263
|
$
|
4,105,219
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
235,936
|
319,210
|
Restricted cash
|
162,746
|
120,602
|
Marketable securities
|
14,263
|
21,816
|
Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $746 and $485, respectively
|
65,223
|
37,060
|
Inventories
|
4,454
|
4,224
|
Investment in Ashford Inc.
|
182
|
1,896
|
Investment in OpenKey
|
2,676
|
2,593
|
Deferred costs, net
|
3,087
|
3,449
|
Prepaid expenses
|
32,826
|
19,982
|
Derivative assets, net
|
2,535
|
2,396
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
41,114
|
—
|
Other assets
|
13,620
|
15,923
|
Intangible assets, net
|
797
|
9,824
|
Due from related party, net
|
2,297
|
—
|
Due from third-party hotel managers
|
19,642
|
21,760
|
Assets held for sale
|
33,336
|
—
|
Total assets
|
$
|
4,869,997
|
$
|
4,685,954
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
Liabilities:
|
Indebtedness, net
|
$
|
4,143,957
|
$
|
3,927,266
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
158,200
|
136,757
|
Dividends and distributions payable
|
20,435
|
26,794
|
Due to Ashford Inc., net
|
6,171
|
23,034
|
Due to related party, net
|
—
|
1,477
|
Due to third-party hotel managers
|
3,539
|
2,529
|
Intangible liabilities, net
|
2,377
|
15,483
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
43,758
|
—
|
Derivative liabilities, net
|
171
|
50
|
Other liabilities
|
26,253
|
18,716
|
Liabilities associated with assets held for sale
|
24,690
|
—
|
Total liabilities
|
4,429,551
|
4,152,106
|
Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
73,242
|
80,743
|
Equity:
|
Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :
|
Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
24
|
24
|
Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
48
|
48
|
Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
62
|
62
|
Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
38
|
38
|
Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
54
|
54
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 102,130,683 and 101,035,530 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively
|
1,021
|
1,010
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
1,819,177
|
1,814,273
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(1,453,824)
|
(1,363,020)
|
Total shareholders' equity of the Company
|
366,600
|
452,489
|
Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities
|
604
|
616
|
Total equity
|
367,204
|
453,105
|
Total liabilities and equity
|
$
|
4,869,997
|
$
|
4,685,954
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
REVENUE
|
Rooms
|
$
|
328,252
|
$
|
309,381
|
$
|
608,633
|
$
|
580,074
|
Food and beverage
|
67,298
|
60,429
|
128,359
|
115,473
|
Other
|
18,475
|
18,558
|
34,679
|
34,049
|
Total hotel revenue
|
414,025
|
388,368
|
771,671
|
729,596
|
Other
|
1,123
|
796
|
2,195
|
1,775
|
Total revenue
|
415,148
|
389,164
|
773,866
|
731,371
|
EXPENSES
|
Hotel operating expenses
|
Rooms
|
68,179
|
64,214
|
128,826
|
123,300
|
Food and beverage
|
44,122
|
40,156
|
85,445
|
78,621
|
Other expenses
|
124,609
|
116,254
|
238,136
|
222,637
|
Management fees
|
14,783
|
14,371
|
27,772
|
27,108
|
Total hotel operating expenses
|
251,693
|
234,995
|
480,179
|
451,666
|
Property taxes, insurance and other
|
21,762
|
20,230
|
42,159
|
38,589
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
67,511
|
64,566
|
134,689
|
127,613
|
Impairment charges
|
6,533
|
19
|
6,533
|
1,679
|
Transaction costs
|
2
|
9
|
2
|
11
|
Advisory services fee:
|
Base advisory fee
|
9,362
|
8,873
|
18,351
|
17,488
|
Reimbursable expenses
|
3,006
|
1,997
|
5,396
|
3,526
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
4,549
|
8,939
|
8,838
|
15,685
|
Incentive fee
|
(636)
|
3,270
|
—
|
3,457
|
Corporate, general and administrative:
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
622
|
536
|
721
|
536
|
Other general and administrative
|
2,295
|
2,695
|
4,797
|
4,824
|
Total operating expenses
|
366,699
|
346,129
|
701,665
|
665,074
|
Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties
|
328
|
412
|
561
|
403
|
OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)
|
48,777
|
43,447
|
72,762
|
66,700
|
Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities
|
(867)
|
1,170
|
(1,930)
|
582
|
Interest income
|
785
|
883
|
1,566
|
1,629
|
Other income (expense), net
|
(338)
|
206
|
(654)
|
282
|
Interest expense, net of premium amortization
|
(60,379)
|
(52,716)
|
(119,287)
|
(105,006)
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
(7,608)
|
(5,490)
|
(14,866)
|
(7,943)
|
Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees
|
(90)
|
(5,694)
|
(2,152)
|
(7,744)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities
|
598
|
(268)
|
1,406
|
(826)
|
Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives
|
1,476
|
(1,916)
|
(1,518)
|
(1,587)
|
INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
(17,646)
|
(20,378)
|
(64,673)
|
(53,913)
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
(3,706)
|
(2,973)
|
(3,301)
|
(2,087)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS)
|
(21,352)
|
(23,351)
|
(67,974)
|
(56,000)
|
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(14)
|
(20)
|
12
|
18
|
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
5,084
|
5,065
|
13,663
|
11,405
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY
|
(16,282)
|
(18,306)
|
(54,299)
|
(44,577)
|
Preferred dividends
|
(10,644)
|
(10,644)
|
(21,288)
|
(21,288)
|
NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS
|
$
|
(26,926)
|
$
|
(28,950)
|
$
|
(75,587)
|
$
|
(65,865)
|
INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED
|
Basic:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(0.27)
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
(0.69)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic
|
99,942
|
96,889
|
99,685
|
96,137
|
Diluted:
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
$
|
(0.27)
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
$
|
(0.77)
|
$
|
(0.69)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted
|
99,942
|
96,889
|
99,685
|
96,137
|
Dividends declared per common share:
|
$
|
0.06
|
$
|
0.12
|
$
|
0.18
|
$
|
0.24
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre
|
(in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(21,352)
|
$
|
(23,351)
|
$
|
(67,974)
|
$
|
(56,000)
|
Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net
|
67,987
|
58,206
|
134,153
|
112,949
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
67,511
|
64,566
|
134,689
|
127,613
|
Income tax expense (benefit)
|
3,706
|
2,973
|
3,301
|
2,087
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
867
|
(1,170)
|
1,930
|
(582)
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc.
|
1,703
|
3,551
|
3,577
|
2,566
|
Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey
|
(94)
|
(122)
|
(209)
|
(261)
|
EBITDA
|
120,328
|
104,653
|
209,467
|
188,372
|
Impairment charges on real estate
|
6,533
|
19
|
6,533
|
1,679
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties
|
(328)
|
(412)
|
(561)
|
(403)
|
EBITDAre
|
126,533
|
104,260
|
215,439
|
189,648
|
Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities
|
117
|
(39)
|
78
|
(78)
|
Uninsured hurricane related costs
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
(228)
|
(Gain) loss on insurance settlements
|
—
|
—
|
(36)
|
—
|
Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees
|
90
|
5,694
|
2,152
|
7,744
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
413
|
(206)
|
775
|
(282)
|
Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs
|
240
|
121
|
686
|
205
|
Legal judgment and related legal costs
|
1,399
|
161
|
1,816
|
927
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
|
(598)
|
268
|
(1,406)
|
826
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|
(1,476)
|
1,916
|
1,518
|
1,587
|
Dead deal costs
|
18
|
3
|
50
|
3
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
5,368
|
9,801
|
9,958
|
16,803
|
Advisory services incentive fee
|
(636)
|
3,270
|
—
|
3,457
|
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc.
|
618
|
(344)
|
1,531
|
2,183
|
Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey
|
14
|
3
|
35
|
8
|
Adjusted EBITDAre
|
$
|
132,100
|
$
|
124,891
|
$
|
232,596
|
$
|
222,803
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO
|
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(21,352)
|
$
|
(23,351)
|
$
|
(67,974)
|
$
|
(56,000)
|
(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(14)
|
(20)
|
12
|
18
|
Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
5,084
|
5,065
|
13,663
|
11,405
|
Preferred dividends
|
(10,644)
|
(10,644)
|
(21,288)
|
(21,288)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders
|
(26,926)
|
(28,950)
|
(75,587)
|
(65,865)
|
Depreciation and amortization on real estate
|
67,452
|
64,509
|
134,573
|
127,498
|
(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties
|
(328)
|
(412)
|
(561)
|
(403)
|
Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership
|
(5,084)
|
(5,065)
|
(13,663)
|
(11,405)
|
Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities
|
867
|
(1,170)
|
1,930
|
(582)
|
Impairment charges on real estate
|
6,533
|
19
|
6,533
|
1,679
|
Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc.
|
(767)
|
2,552
|
(1,402)
|
921
|
Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey
|
(96)
|
(125)
|
(196)
|
(266)
|
FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
41,651
|
31,358
|
51,627
|
51,577
|
Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees
|
90
|
5,694
|
2,152
|
7,744
|
(Gain) loss on insurance settlements
|
—
|
—
|
(36)
|
—
|
Uninsured hurricane related costs
|
—
|
(17)
|
—
|
(228)
|
Other (income) expense, net
|
413
|
(206)
|
775
|
(282)
|
Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs
|
240
|
121
|
686
|
205
|
Legal judgment and related legal costs
|
1,399
|
161
|
1,816
|
927
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities
|
(598)
|
268
|
(1,406)
|
826
|
Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives
|
(1,476)
|
1,916
|
1,518
|
1,587
|
Dead deal costs
|
18
|
3
|
50
|
3
|
Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation
|
5,368
|
9,801
|
9,958
|
16,803
|
Amortization of loan costs
|
7,606
|
5,488
|
14,862
|
7,939
|
Advisory services incentive fee
|
(636)
|
3,270
|
—
|
3,457
|
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc.
|
2,198
|
(344)
|
4,640
|
2,183
|
Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey
|
15
|
3
|
37
|
8
|
Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
$
|
56,288
|
$
|
57,516
|
$
|
86,679
|
$
|
92,749
|
Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders
|
$
|
0.47
|
$
|
0.50
|
$
|
0.73
|
$
|
0.81
|
Weighted average diluted shares
|
119,249
|
115,754
|
118,778
|
114,849
|
ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
SUMMARY OF INDEBTEDNESS
|
JUNE 30, 2019
|
(dollars in thousands)
|
(unaudited)
|
Indebtedness
|
Maturity
|
Interest Rate
|
Fixed-Rate
|
Floating-Rate
|
Total
|
Comparable TTM
|
Comparable TTM EBITDA
|
Morgan Stanley Ann Arbor - 1 hotel
|
July 2019
|
LIBOR + 4.15%
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
35,200
|
(1)
|
$
|
35,200
|
$
|
3,403
|
9.7
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley - 8 hotels
|
July 2019
|
LIBOR + 4.09%
|
—
|
144,000
|
(1)
|
144,000
|
11,243
|
7.8
|
%
|
NorthStar HGI Wisconsin Dells - 1 hotel
|
August 2019
|
LIBOR + 4.95%
|
—
|
7,778
|
(2)
|
7,778
|
818
|
10.5
|
%
|
Secured credit facility - various
|
September 2019
|
Base Rate(3) + 1.65% or
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
N/A
|
N/A
|
Morgan Stanley Pool - 17 hotels
|
November 2019
|
LIBOR + 3.00%
|
—
|
427,000
|
(4)
|
427,000
|
48,834
|
11.4
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase - 8 hotels
|
February 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.92%
|
—
|
395,000
|
(4)
|
395,000
|
41,942
|
10.6
|
%
|
BAML Highland Pool - 21 hotels
|
April 2020
|
LIBOR + 3.20%
|
—
|
962,575
|
(4)
|
962,575
|
108,203
|
11.2
|
%
|
BAML Indigo Atlanta - 1 hotel
|
May 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.90%
|
—
|
16,100
|
(5)
|
16,100
|
2,485
|
15.4
|
%
|
BAML Le Pavillon - 1 hotel
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 5.10%
|
—
|
43,750
|
(6)
|
43,750
|
2,506
|
5.7
|
%
|
KEYS Pool A - 7 hotels
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 3.65%
|
—
|
180,720
|
(4)
|
180,720
|
21,025
|
11.6
|
%
|
KEYS Pool B - 7 hotels
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 3.39%
|
—
|
174,400
|
(4)
|
174,400
|
21,202
|
12.2
|
%
|
KEYS Pool C - 5 hotels
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 3.73%
|
—
|
221,040
|
(4)
|
221,040
|
21,745
|
9.8
|
%
|
KEYS Pool D - 5 hotels
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 4.02%
|
—
|
262,640
|
(4)
|
262,640
|
27,952
|
10.6
|
%
|
KEYS Pool E - 5 hotels
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.73%
|
—
|
160,000
|
(4)
|
160,000
|
25,343
|
15.8
|
%
|
KEYS Pool F - 5 hotels
|
June 2020
|
LIBOR + 3.68%
|
—
|
215,120
|
(4)
|
215,120
|
24,307
|
11.3
|
%
|
GACC Gateway - 1 hotel
|
November 2020
|
6.26%
|
92,494
|
—
|
92,494
|
12,654
|
13.7
|
%
|
JPMorgan Chase La Posada - 1 hotel
|
November 2020
|
LIBOR + 2.55%
|
—
|
25,000
|
(7)
|
25,000
|
3,578
|
14.3
|
%
|
BAML Princeton/Nashville - 2 hotels
|
March 2021
|
LIBOR + 2.75%
|
—
|
240,000
|
(4)
|
240,000
|
33,858
|
14.1
|
%
|
SPT Embassy Suites New York Manhattan Times Square - 1 hotel
|
February 2022
|
LIBOR + 3.90%
|
—
|
145,000
|
(5)
|
145,000
|
8,458
|
5.8
|
%
|
Prudential Boston Back Bay - 1 hotel
|
November 2022
|
LIBOR + 2.00%
|
—
|
97,000
|
97,000
|
14,892
|
15.4
|
%
|
Deutsche Bank W Minneapolis - 1 hotel
|
May 2023
|
5.46%
|
52,346
|
—
|
52,346
|
5,455
|
10.4
|
%
|
Aareal Hilton Alexandria - 1 hotel
|
June 2023
|
LIBOR + 2.45%
|
—
|
73,450
|
73,450
|
8,255
|
11.2
|
%
|
GACC Manchester RI - 1 hotel
|
January 2024
|
5.49%
|
6,821
|
—
|
6,821
|
1,167
|
17.1
|
%
|
GACC Jacksonville RI - 1 hotel
|
January 2024
|
5.49%
|
9,956
|
—
|
9,956
|
1,667
|
16.7
|
%
|
Key Bank Manchester CY - 1 hotel
|
May 2024
|
4.99%
|
6,353
|
—
|
6,353
|
1,023
|
16.1
|
%
|
Southside Bank Ashton - 1 hotel
|
June 2024
|
LIBOR + 2.00%
|
—
|
8,881
|
8,881
|
904
|
10.2
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C1 - 3 hotels
|
August 2024
|
5.20%
|
64,808
|
—
|
64,808
|
6,870
|
10.6
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C2 - 2 hotels
|
August 2024
|
4.85%
|
11,964
|
—
|
11,964
|
1,361
|
11.4
|
%
|
Morgan Stanley Pool C3 - 3 hotels
|
August 2024
|
4.90%
|
23,917
|
—