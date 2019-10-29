Ashford Trust Reports Third Quarter 2019 Results

DALLAS, Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE: AHT) ("Ashford Trust" or the "Company") today reported financial results and performance measures for the third quarter ended September 30, 2019. The comparable performance measurements for Occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR), Revenue Per Available Room (RevPAR), and Hotel EBITDA assume each of the hotel properties in the Company's hotel portfolio as of September 30, 2019 were owned as of the beginning of each of the periods presented. Unless otherwise stated, all reported results compare the third quarter ended September 30, 2019 with the third quarter ended September 30, 2018 (see discussion below). The reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures is included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

STRATEGIC OVERVIEW

Opportunistic focus on upper upscale, full-service hotels

Targets moderate leverage levels to enhance equity returns

Highly-aligned management team and advisory structure

Targets cash and cash equivalents at a level of 25 - 35% of total equity market capitalization for the purposes of:

working capital needs at property and corporate levels;





providing a hedge in the event of uncertain economic times; and





being prepared to pursue accretive investments or stock buybacks as those opportunities arise

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Net loss attributable to common stockholders was $41.8 million or $0.42 per diluted share for the quarter.

or per diluted share for the quarter. Actual RevPAR for all hotels increased 3.5% to $129.47 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.4% to $129.64 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable RevPAR for all hotels not under renovation increased 1.7% to $128.76 during the quarter.

during the quarter. Comparable Total RevPAR for all hotels increased 1.9% during the quarter.

Adjusted EBITDAre was $103.1 million for the quarter, an increase of 1.3% over the prior-year quarter.

for the quarter, an increase of 1.3% over the prior-year quarter. Adjusted funds from operations (AFFO) was $0.28 per diluted share.

per diluted share. Based on the closing stock price on October 28, 2019 , the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 9.2% dividend yield.

, the Company's common stock is trading at an approximate 9.2% dividend yield. During the quarter, the Company completed the sale of the Marriott Plaza San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas for $34.0 million .

for . During the quarter, the Company completed the sales of the Courtyard Savannah Downtown in Savannah, Georgia and the Hilton Garden Inn in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin for a combined $37.8 million .

and the Hilton Garden Inn in for a combined . Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced the sale of 393,077 shares of Ashford Inc. (NYSE American: AINC) ("Ashford") to Ashford for net proceeds of approximately $11.8 million and a plan to distribute its remaining shares of Ashford to its shareholders and unitholders.

and a plan to distribute its remaining shares of Ashford to its shareholders and unitholders. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement for the Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Lodging.

that transitioned the hotel from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Lodging. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International to convert the Crowne Plaza Key West La Concha Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property.

to an Autograph Collection property. Subsequent to quarter end, the Company announced it had sold the parking lot adjacent to the Hilton St. Petersburg in St. Petersburg, Florida for $17.5 million .

for . Capex invested during the quarter was $40.2 million .

ASSET SALES

On August 5, 2019, the Company announced the sale of the 251-room Marriott Plaza San Antonio in San Antonio, Texas for $34.0 million ($135,500 per key). The sales price, inclusive of the buyer's estimated anticipated capex of $21.3 million, represented a trailing twelve-month cap rate of 4.9% on net operating income and a 17.1x Hotel EBITDA multiple as of June 30, 2019.

On August 15, 2019, the Company announced the sales of the 156-room Courtyard Savannah Downtown in Savannah, Georgia and the 128-room Hilton Garden Inn in Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin for $37.8 million. The combined sales price, inclusive of the buyers' estimated anticipated capex of $8.2 million, represented a trailing twelve-month cap rate of 5.3% on net operating income and a 16.2x Hotel EBITDA multiple as of June 30, 2019.

CAPITAL STRUCTURE

At September 30, 2019, the Company had total mortgage loans of $4.1 billion with a blended average interest rate of 5.3% and a weighted average maturity of 5.0 years assuming full extension of the loans.

On October 2, 2019, the Company announced a stock purchase agreement with Ashford Inc. under which Ashford Inc. purchased 393,077 shares of its common stock for $30 per share, resulting in total proceeds of approximately $11.8 million to the Company. The purchase price reflected a premium of approximately 20% based on the closing price of Ashford Inc. common stock on October 1, 2019. Due to the parameters of the private letter ruling from the Internal Revenue Service received by the Company, Ashford Inc. was only able to acquire the shares held by the Company's taxable REIT subsidiaries. Additionally, the Company announced that it would distribute the remaining 205,086 shares of Ashford Inc. common stock on a pro-rata basis to Ashford Trust common shareholders and unitholders. The pro-rata distribution of Ashford Inc. shares is expected to be completed on November 5, 2019 to shareholders of record as of October 29, 2019.

CONVERSION OF THE HILTON ALEXANDRIA TO A FRANCHISED PROPERTY

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced that it had entered into a new franchise agreement for the 252-room Hilton Alexandria Old Town in Alexandria, Virginia that it acquired in June 2018. Under the new franchise agreement, the hotel transitioned from being Hilton-managed to being managed by Remington Lodging. The management conversion was effective on October 1, 2019 and did not require a Property Improvement Plan ("PIP").

CONVERSION OF CROWNE PLAZA KEY WEST TO AUTOGRAPH COLLECTION

On October 3, 2019, the Company announced it entered into a new franchise agreement with Marriott International ("Marriott") to convert the Crowne Plaza Key West La Concha Hotel in Key West, Florida to an Autograph Collection property. The 160-room hotel is ideally located on Duval Street in the heart of Old Town Key West within walking distance of major attractions, shopping, entertainment, and nightlife.

The agreement with Marriott calls for the hotel to be converted to an Autograph Collection property by July 1, 2022, pursuant to a conversion PIP that is currently estimated to be $13.7 million, approximately $7.8 million of which is incremental. The PIP includes updates to the exterior, guestrooms, guest bathrooms, corridors, lobby, restaurant, lounge, pool, and meeting space. The conversion will create a distinctive theme and style for the hotel that is commensurate with the upper-upscale/luxury Autograph product. Post-conversion, Remington Lodging will continue to manage the property pursuant to the new franchise agreement. The Company believes that post-conversion, the new Autograph property should realize a RevPAR premium to the current hotel and that its incremental investment should yield an approximate 19% unlevered internal rate of return.

SALE OF PARKING LOT AT HILTON ST. PETERSBURG

On October 15, 2019, the Company announced the sale of a 1.65-acre (72,068 square foot) parking lot adjacent to the Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront Hotel in St. Petersburg, Florida for total consideration of $17.5 million to be paid over time. The lot was sold to a Florida-based company and will be developed into a 35-story condominium tower and parking garage. As part of the agreement, following project completion, the Company will have ownership rights to 205 covered parking spaces in the new parking garage for use by Hilton St. Petersburg Bayfront guests. The first payment tranche resulted in approximately $8.0 million of debt paydown.

PORTFOLIO REVPAR

As of September 30, 2019, the portfolio consisted of 118 properties. During the third quarter of 2019, 113 of the Company's hotels were not under renovation. The Company believes reporting its operating metrics for its hotels on a comparable total basis (all 118 hotels), and comparable not under renovation basis (113 hotels), is a measure that reflects a meaningful and focused comparison of the operating results in its portfolio. Details of each category are provided in the tables attached to this release.

Comparable RevPAR increased 1.4% to $129.64 for all hotels on a 1.4% increase in ADR and flat occupancy.

for all hotels on a 1.4% increase in ADR and flat occupancy. Comparable RevPAR increased 1.7% to $128.76 for all hotels not under renovation on a 1.5% increase in ADR and a 0.2% increase in occupancy.

HOTEL EBITDA MARGINS AND QUARTERLY SEASONALITY TRENDS

The Company believes year-over-year Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin comparisons are more meaningful to gauge the performance of the Company's hotels than sequential quarter-over-quarter comparisons. To help investors better understand the seasonality in the Company's portfolio, the Company provides quarterly detail on its Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin for the current and certain prior-year periods based upon the number of hotels in the Company's portfolio as of the end of the current period. As the Company's portfolio mix changes from time to time, so will the seasonality for Comparable Hotel EBITDA and Comparable Hotel EBITDA Margin. The details of the quarterly calculations for the previous four quarters for the 118 hotels are provided in the table attached to this release.

COMMON STOCK DIVIDEND

On September 12, 2019, the Company announced that its Board of Directors had declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.06 per diluted share for the Company's common stock for the third quarter ending September 30, 2019, payable on October 15, 2019, to shareholders of record as of September 30, 2019.

"We are pleased with our third quarter operating results and believe that the Company remains well-positioned to capitalize on future opportunities," commented Douglas A. Kessler, Ashford Trust's President and Chief Executive Officer. "We continue to benefit from our diversified, high-quality portfolio of hotels and expect to see strong results from several of our recent acquisitions. We also have a proven track record of unlocking value in our assets and are excited about our recent announcement of the conversion of the Hilton Alexandria to a franchised property as we believe that there is a valuation premium for franchised hotels. Also, the upbranding of the Key West La Concha Hotel to an Autograph Collection property should elevate the property into a more desirable niche in the very attractive, high-barrier-to-entry, high-RevPAR Key West market. Additionally, disciplined capital recycling remains an important component of our strategy and during the quarter we sold three non-core properties with RevPAR below our portfolio average, but at premium multiples to where we are currently trading. Looking ahead, we are committed to increasing the performance of our portfolio and pursuing value-added initiatives that we believe will enhance returns for our shareholders."

INVESTOR CONFERENCE CALL AND SIMULCAST

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will conduct a conference call on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (201) 689-8573. A replay of the conference call will be available through Wednesday, November 6, 2019, by dialing (412) 317-6671 and entering the confirmation number, 13694100.

The Company will also provide an online simulcast and rebroadcast of its third quarter 2019 earnings release conference call. The live broadcast of Ashford Hospitality Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Wednesday, October 30, 2019, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

We use certain non-GAAP measures, in addition to the required GAAP presentations, as we believe these measures improve the understanding of our operational results and make comparisons of operating results among peer real estate investment trusts more meaningful. Non-GAAP financial measures, which should not be relied upon as a substitute for GAAP measures, used in this press release are FFO, AFFO, EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDAre, and Hotel EBITDA. Please refer to our most recently filed Annual Report on Form 10-K for a more detailed description of how these non-GAAP measures are calculated. The reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to the closest GAAP measures are provided below and provide further details of our results for the period being reported.

* * * * *

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities regulations. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated, including, without limitation: general conditions of the capital markets and the market price of our common stock; changes in our business or investment strategy; availability, terms and deployment of capital; availability of qualified personnel; changes in our industry and the market in which we operate, interest rates or the general economy; our ability to successfully complete and integrate acquisitions, and manage our planned growth, and the degree and nature of our competition. These and other risk factors are more fully discussed in Ashford Trust's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. The Company can give no assurance that these forward-looking statements will be attained or that any deviation will not occur. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



September 30,

2019

December 31,

2018 ASSETS





Investments in hotel properties, net $ 4,172,030



$ 4,105,219

Cash and cash equivalents 256,303



319,210

Restricted cash 148,826



120,602

Marketable securities 14,445



21,816

Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $596 and $485, respectively 53,786



37,060

Inventories 4,370



4,224

Investment in Ashford Inc. —



1,896

Investment in OpenKey 2,928



2,593

Deferred costs, net 2,772



3,449

Prepaid expenses 29,863



19,982

Derivative assets, net 2,386



2,396

Operating lease right-of-use assets 40,807



—

Other assets 14,147



15,923

Intangible assets, net 797



9,824

Due from related party, net 2,743



—

Due from third-party hotel managers 22,848



21,760

Total assets $ 4,769,051



$ 4,685,954









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Indebtedness, net $ 4,109,590



$ 3,927,266

Accounts payable and accrued expenses 168,311



136,757

Dividends and distributions payable 20,641



26,794

Due to Ashford Inc., net 6,616



23,034

Due to related party, net 16



1,477

Due to third-party hotel managers 3,774



2,529

Intangible liabilities, net 2,357



15,483

Operating lease liabilities 43,536



—

Derivative liabilities, net 28



50

Other liabilities 26,100



18,716

Total liabilities 4,380,969



4,152,106









Redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 78,241



80,743

Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, 50,000,000 shares authorized :





Series D Cumulative Preferred Stock 2,389,393 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 24



24

Series F Cumulative Preferred Stock 4,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 48



48

Series G Cumulative Preferred Stock 6,200,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 62



62

Series H Cumulative Preferred Stock 3,800,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 38



38

Series I Cumulative Preferred Stock 5,400,000 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018 54



54

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 400,000,000 shares authorized, 102,109,649 and 101,035,530 shares issued and outstanding

at September 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,021



1,010

Additional paid-in capital 1,822,391



1,814,273

Accumulated deficit (1,514,411)



(1,363,020)

Total shareholders' equity of the Company 309,227



452,489

Noncontrolling interests in consolidated entities 614



616

Total equity 309,841



453,105

Total liabilities and equity $ 4,769,051



$ 4,685,954



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 REVENUE













Rooms $ 301,704



$ 288,016



$ 910,337



$ 868,090

Food and beverage 53,738



49,396



182,097



164,869

Other 17,751



17,309



52,430



51,358

Total hotel revenue 373,193



354,721



1,144,864



1,084,317

Other 1,044



1,209



3,239



2,984

Total revenue 374,237



355,930



1,148,103



1,087,301

EXPENSES













Hotel operating expenses













Rooms 66,434



64,197



195,260



187,497

Food and beverage 40,089



37,649



125,534



116,270

Other expenses 118,993



109,992



357,129



332,629

Management fees 13,393



13,198



41,165



40,306

Total hotel operating expenses 238,909



225,036



719,088



676,702

Property taxes, insurance and other 21,972



20,774



64,131



59,363

Depreciation and amortization 67,906



64,923



202,595



192,536

Impairment charges —



(27)



6,533



1,652

Transaction costs —



—



2



11

Advisory services fee:













Base advisory fee 8,949



9,156



27,300



26,644

Reimbursable expenses 2,367



2,251



7,763



5,777

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,648



4,855



13,486



20,540

Incentive fee —



(3,457)



—



—

Corporate, general and administrative:













Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 83



—



804



536

Other general and administrative 2,327



3,090



7,124



7,914

Total operating expenses 347,161



326,601



1,048,826



991,675

Gain (loss) on sale of assets and hotel properties 2,362



(9)



2,923



394

OPERATING INCOME (LOSS) 29,438



29,320



102,200



96,020

Equity in earnings (loss) of unconsolidated entities (278)



310



(2,208)



892

Interest income 836



1,150



2,402



2,779

Other income (expense), net (328)



(202)



(982)



80

Interest expense, net of premium amortization (58,692)



(54,057)



(177,979)



(159,063)

Amortization of loan costs (7,664)



(6,674)



(22,530)



(14,617)

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees (426)



(1,572)



(2,578)



(9,316)

Unrealized gain (loss) on marketable securities 315



68



1,721



(758)

Unrealized gain (loss) on derivatives (2,536)



(2,085)



(4,054)



(3,672)

INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES (39,335)



(33,742)



(104,008)



(87,655)

Income tax benefit (expense) 249



(519)



(3,052)



(2,606)

NET INCOME (LOSS) (39,086)



(34,261)



(107,060)



(90,261)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (10)



(10)



2



8

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 7,919



6,682



21,582



18,087

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO THE COMPANY (31,177)



(27,589)



(85,476)



(72,166)

Preferred dividends (10,645)



(10,645)



(31,933)



(31,933)

NET INCOME (LOSS) ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS $ (41,822)



$ (38,234)



$ (117,409)



$ (104,099)

















INCOME (LOSS) PER SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED













Basic:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.42)



$ (0.40)



$ (1.19)



$ (1.09)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic 99,971



97,647



99,790



96,591

Diluted:













Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ (0.42)



$ (0.40)



$ (1.19)



$ (1.09)

Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted 99,971



97,467



99,790



96,591

Dividends declared per common share: $ 0.06



$ 0.12



$ 0.24



$ 0.36



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO EBITDA, EBITDAre AND ADJUSTED EBITDAre (in thousands) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (39,086)



$ (34,261)



$ (107,060)



$ (90,261)

Interest expense and amortization of premiums and loan costs, net 66,356



60,731



200,509



173,680

Depreciation and amortization 67,906



64,923



202,595



192,536

Income tax expense (benefit) (249)



519



3,052



2,606

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 278



(310)



2,208



(892)

Company's portion of EBITDA of Ashford Inc. 785



(1,607)



4,362



959

Company's portion of EBITDA of OpenKey (99)



(158)



(308)



(419)

EBITDA 95,891



89,837



305,358



278,209

Impairment charges on real estate —



(27)



6,533



1,652

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties (2,362)



9



(2,923)



(394)

EBITDAre 93,529



89,819



308,968



279,467

Amortization of unfavorable contract liabilities 82



(39)



160



(117)

Uninsured hurricane related costs —



(43)



—



(271)

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements (7)



—



(43)



—

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 426



1,572



2,578



9,316

Other (income) expense, net 398



10



1,173



(80)

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 375



391



1,061



596

Legal judgment and related legal costs 6



1



1,822



928

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (315)



(68)



(1,721)



758

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 2,536



2,085



4,054



3,672

Dead deal costs —



52



50



55

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,905



5,143



14,863



21,946

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of Ashford Inc. 1,148



2,814



2,679



4,997

Company's portion of adjustments to EBITDAre of OpenKey 8



4



43



12

Adjusted EBITDAre $ 103,091



$ 101,741



$ 335,687



$ 321,279



ASHFORD HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES RECONCILIATION OF NET INCOME (LOSS) TO FUNDS FROM OPERATIONS ("FFO") AND ADJUSTED FFO (in thousands, except per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net income (loss) $ (39,086)



$ (34,261)



$ (107,060)



$ (90,261)

(Income) loss from consolidated entities attributable to noncontrolling interest (10)



(10)



2



8

Net (income) loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership 7,919



6,682



21,582



18,087

Preferred dividends (10,645)



(10,645)



(31,933)



(31,933)

Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders (41,822)



(38,234)



(117,409)



(104,099)

Depreciation and amortization on real estate 67,851



64,865



202,424



192,363

(Gain) loss on sale of assets and hotel properties (2,362)



9



(2,923)



(394)

Net income (loss) attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests in operating partnership (7,919)



(6,682)



(21,582)



(18,087)

Equity in (earnings) loss of unconsolidated entities 278



(310)



2,208



(892)

Impairment charges on real estate —



(27)



6,533



1,652

Company's portion of FFO of Ashford Inc. (2,188)



470



(3,590)



1,391

Company's portion of FFO of OpenKey (101)



(160)



(297)



(426)

FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders 13,737



19,931



65,364



71,508

Write-off of premiums, loan costs and exit fees 426



1,572



2,578



9,316

(Gain) loss on insurance settlements (7)



—



(43)



—

Uninsured hurricane related costs —



(43)



—



(271)

Other (income) expense, net 398



10



1,173



(80)

Transaction, acquisition and management conversion costs 375



391



1,061



596

Legal judgment and related legal costs 6



1



1,822



928

Unrealized (gain) loss on marketable securities (315)



(68)



(1,721)



758

Unrealized (gain) loss on derivatives 2,536



2,085



4,054



3,672

Dead deal costs —



52



50



55

Non-cash stock/unit-based compensation 4,905



5,143



14,863



21,946

Amortization of loan costs 7,663



6,673



22,525



14,612

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of Ashford Inc. 3,122



(1,453)



7,762



730

Company's portion of adjustments to FFO of OpenKey 9



4



46



12

Adjusted FFO available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 32,855



$ 34,298



$ 119,534



$ 123,782

Adjusted FFO per diluted share available to common stockholders and OP unitholders $ 0.28



$ 0.30



$ 1.00



$ 1.08

Weighted average diluted shares 119,312



115,318



118,966



115,016

