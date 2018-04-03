Ashford Trust plans to issue its earnings release for the first quarter after the market closes on Thursday, May 3, 2018, and will host a conference call on Friday, May 4, 2018, at 11:00 a.m. ET. The number to call for this interactive teleconference is (719) 325-2312. A replay of the conference call will be available through Friday, May 11, 2018, by dialing (719) 457-0820 and entering the confirmation number, 7383959.

The live broadcast of Ashford Trust's quarterly conference call will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com on Friday, May 4, 2018, beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET. The online replay will follow shortly after the call and continue for approximately one year.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-sets-first-quarter-earnings-release-and-conference-call-dates-300622462.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ahtreit.com

