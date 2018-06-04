Ashford Trust To Present At NAREIT'S REITWeek 2018

The live audio broadcast of Ashford Trust's presentation will be available online at the Company's web site, www.ahtreit.com or https://reitstream.com/reitweek2018/ashfordtrust. The online replay will follow shortly after the presentation ends and will be available for 90 days.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Ashford has created an Ashford App for the hospitality REIT investor community. The Ashford App is available for free download at Apple's App Store and the Google Play Store by searching "Ashford."

Certain statements and assumptions in this press release contain or are based upon "forward-looking" information and are being made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward looking statements in this press release include, among others, statements about the Company's strategy and future plans. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties. When we use the words "will likely result," "may," "anticipate," "estimate," "should," "expect," "believe," "intend," or similar expressions, we intend to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions and uncertainties, many of which are outside Ashford Trust's control.

The forward-looking statements included in this press release are only made as of the date of this press release. Investors should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. We are not obligated to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or circumstances, changes in expectations or otherwise.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-trust-to-present-at-nareits-reitweek-2018-300659134.html

SOURCE Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ahtreit.com

