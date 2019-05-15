Ashford University Announces Education Partnership with Novetta

SAN DIEGO, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University announced today it has partnered with Novetta, an advanced analytics company and a 2019 Washingtonian Magazine's "Great Place to Work," to provide eligible employees the opportunity to pursue an associate's, bachelor's, or master's degree debt-free. Novetta's tuition assistance benefit, coupled with Ashford's Full Tuition Grant, enables these students to avoid taking out any student loans or incurring tuition expenses for their education.

"Ashford University is proud to team with Novetta as part of their culture of learning," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University. "We design our programs to support the workforce development needs of our corporate partners and to help our students develop the critical skills and competencies to advance their careers. We welcome Novetta employees to the Ashford community."

"As a recognized employer of choice, we are committed to continuously exploring innovative and competitive benefits for our employees," said Victor Akosile, Senior HR Business Partner at Novetta. "Our partnership with Ashford, and other innovative learning institutions, supports our desire to maintain a 'culture of learning' through high-quality, accessible and affordable educational programs that meet the diverse needs of our employees who seek advancement in their lives, professions and communities."

Full Tuition Grant students get their required education-related costs covered, including tuition, course materials, technology fees, prior learning assessment fees, and graduation fees. For more information about Ashford's Full Tuition Grant program, visit https://www.ashford.edu/tuition-financial-aid/education-partnerships/ftg.

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Novetta specializes in advanced analytics solutions that extract clarity from complex data, delivering actionable intelligence at speed and scale to address challenges of national and global significance. Focused on mission success, Novetta pioneers disruptive technologies in data analytics, full-spectrum cyber, media analytics, and multi-INT fusion for Defense, Intelligence Community, and Federal Law Enforcement customers. Novetta is headquartered in McLean, VA with over 850 employees across the U.S.

