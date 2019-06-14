Ashford University Appoints Dr. Iris Lafferty as Executive Dean of College of Doctoral Studies

"Dr. Lafferty has taught extensively in the classroom, performed applied research, most notably for the U.S. Navy, and held several administrative positions with Ashford, in which she propelled various programs to success," said Ashford University President Dr. Craig Swenson. "Given her commitment to student success, combined with her demonstrated capacity to run academic departments at the holistic level, I am excited to see what she has in store for the College of Doctoral Studies."

Dr. Lafferty received her Bachelor's in Psychology from UC San Diego and three degrees from Harvard University: a master's in Counseling, a master's in Technology in Education, and a Doctorate in Human Development and Psychology.

The Ashford College of Doctoral Studies has four programs, some with several areas of specialization. Ashford doctoral students complete a dissertation, with the option for an Applied Doctoral Project in some programs. Students in the college also attend three on-site in-residence workshops throughout their studies. For more information about the Ashford University College of Doctoral Studies, visit https://www.ashford.edu/online-degrees/doctoral-degrees.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Contact: Dori Abel

858.513.9240 x11611 • dori.abel@ashford.edu

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

