Ashford University Awards Academic Scholarship to Auburn, Wash. Elementary School Teacher

To be considered for the scholarship, parents and teachers involved with No Excuses University schools submitted essays detailing what it means to them to be part of a school in the No Excuses University network. This is the fifth consecutive year Ashford University is granting these scholarships, which cover full program tuition and provide a waiver for technology fees.

"I am thankful for the No Excuses University network and Ashford in helping equip teachers to make a greater impact in their schools," says Tretyak. "I am looking forward to the rigor and challenge that Ashford will present, and cannot wait to apply my skills to create educational content that will impact student learning."

The official No Excuses University campuses comprise a network of schools that are committed to preparing students for college by promoting a comprehensive college readiness model. The organization was founded on the idea that every child deserves the opportunity to be educated in a way that prepares them for college. Schools accepted into the No Excuses University network are held accountable for continued focus on promoting college readiness for all.

"Ashford University is proud to award scholarships to such deserving members within the No Excuses University network of schools," said Dr. Tony Farrell, department chair of Department of Education & Liberal Arts in the College of Arts & Sciences. "The recipients received tremendous support from their schools, which shows the profound impact that higher education can have on an individual and those around them."



About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.



About No Excuses University

No Excuses University (NEU) is a network of over 250 K-12 schools across the nation founded on the belief that every student deserves an opportunity to be educated in a way that prepares them for college. NEU achieves this mission through the strategic implementation of their Six Exceptional Systems for school improvement: A Culture of Universal Achievement, Collaboration, Standards Alignment, Assessment, Data Management, and Interventions. For more info: https://noexcusesu.com/.

Media Contact:

Pat Ogden

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

