Ashford University Awards Academic Scholarships to Parent of Elementary Student and Elementary School Teacher

To be considered for the scholarship, parents and teachers involved with No Excuses University schools submitted essays detailing what it means to them to be part of a school in the No Excuses University network. This is the third consecutive year Ashford University is granting these scholarships, which cover full program tuition and a waiver for technology fees.

"This is my chance to further my education and show my children that it is never too late," said Serratos. "I want to break barriers as a first-generation Hispanic woman by earning a college degree."

"Earning a master's degree will allow me to become an expert in instructional design so I can create personalized content for all students," said Karrow. "It will enhance the knowledge I need to collaborate with other school and district leaders and to provide high-quality experiences for our students."

The No Excuses University network of schools are official No Excuses University campuses that are committed to preparing students for college by promoting a comprehensive college readiness model. The organization was founded on the idea that every child deserves the opportunity to be educated in a way that prepares them for college. Schools accepted into the No Excuses University network are held accountable for continued focus on promoting college readiness for all.

"Ashford University is proud to award scholarships to such deserving members within the No Excuses University network of schools," said Dr. Tony Farrell, executive dean of the Ashford University College of Education. "The recipients received tremendous support from their schools, which just shows the profound impact that higher education can have on an individual and those around them."

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About No Excuses University

No Excuses University (NEU) is a network of over 250 K-12 schools across the nation founded on the belief that every student deserves an opportunity to be educated in a way that prepares them for college. NEU achieves this mission through the strategic implementation of their Six Exceptional Systems for school improvement: A Culture of Universal Achievement, Collaboration, Standards Alignment, Assessment, Data Management, and Interventions. For more info: http://noexcusesu.com/

