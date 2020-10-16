Ashford University Courses Receive Honors from Association for Distance Education and Independent Learning

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Four courses at Ashford University have received 2020 College Level Course honors from the Association for Distance Education and Independent Learning (ADEIL) , a professional association for those engaged or interested in distance education.

"Ashford has a long history of providing students with innovative, quality academic programs that integrate current technology and are taught by experienced, dedicated faculty," said Dr. Craig Swenson, President of Ashford University. "We are proud to receive these honors from our ADEIL peers, and to be recognized for our work in course design and development."

Four of Ashford's courses were honored with acceptance into the juried ADEIL 2020 Course Showcase as part of the association's annual conference United Together: Enhancing the Quality of Online Learning on October 16, 2020, where a panel of ADEIL board members selected Distinguished Course Award recipients, and conference attendees voted for Conference Choice Award winners.

The following courses received honors from ADEIL:

Conference Choice Award (determined by distance education peers):

English 225: Introduction to Film

Faculty: Dr. Nathan Pritts and Dr. James Meetze

Instructional Design: Sarah Sonognini

EdTech: Duane Eues and Virgil Simpelo

Distinguished Course Award (for excellence in course layout and authentic assessments):

Business 330: Principles of Marketing

Faculty: Dr. Avisha Sadeghinejad

Instructional Design: Yvonne Donald

EdTech: Duane Eues

Acceptance into Juried Course Showcase:

Business 105: Business & Academic Success

Faculty: Dr. Katie Thiry , Dr. Charlie Minnick , Dr. William Wood , and Bill Davis

Instructional Design: Michelle Lekkerkerk

EdTech: Virgil Simpelo



Faculty: Dr. Rob Shah and Bill Davis

Instructional Design: Michelle Lekkerkerk

EdTech: Virgil Simpelo and Daniel Eues

Courses submitted for award consideration were evaluated on relative scholarly and instructional qualities, overall design, content, learning activities, and assessments. These recognitions from ADEIL reflect the effective collaboration of Ashford faculty course developers and assessment specialists, and instructional design and educational technology teams at Zovio.

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

About ADEIL

The Association for Distance Education and Independent Learning (ADEIL) is a professional association for anyone engaged in or interested in distance education. The goal of the organization is to provide professional development opportunities as well as opportunities for collegiality and interaction.

About Zovio

Zovio (Nasdaq: ZVO) is an education technology services company that partners with higher education institutions and employers to deliver innovative, personalized solutions to help learners and leaders achieve their aspirations. The Zovio network, which includes Fullstack Academy, TutorMe, and [email protected], leverages its core strengths and applies its technology and capabilities to priority market needs. Using advanced data and analytics, Zovio identifies the most meaningful ways to enhance the learner experience and deliver strong outcomes for higher education institutions, employers, and learners. Zovio's purpose is to help everyone be in a class of their own. For more information, visit www.zovio.com.

