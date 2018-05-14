Ashford University Cuts Ribbon for Student Services and Student Veterans Center in Arizona

At the grand opening, Bridgepoint CEO, Andrew Clark, welcomed students, employees and guests to the celebration, followed by Jennifer Mellor, vice president of economic development for the Greater Phoenix Chamber of Commerce. The ceremony closed with remarks from Dr. Craig Swenson, Ashford University president and CEO, who led the cutting of the ribbon.

"Providing services to veteran students is a top priority for Ashford University," said Dr. Swenson. "We are excited not only to expand our student services facility, but also to open our newest Student Veteran Center here in the greater Phoenix area. The Center will make it much easier for local veteran students to receive individual, in-person support for their educational needs."

"As we grow our presence in the Phoenix area, we look forward having an increasingly positive impact on the community," said Clark. "This interim facility will allow us to continue investing locally while we expand and prepare a much larger, permanent facility to be ready by the end of 2018. In fact, we have already begun to partner with several Arizona companies to offer their employees a debt-free college education through our Full Tuition Grant Program, and we expect even more of these local partnerships in the future."

The almost 40,000-square-foot facility houses student advisors and financial support counselors, as well as administrative offices for employees serving Ashford University students.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Contact: Kathleen Park

858.513.9240 x11636 • kathleen.park@ashford.edu

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashford-university-cuts-ribbon-for-student-services-and-student-veterans-center-in-arizona-300647960.html

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

