Ashford University Earns OLC Effective Practice Award

SAN DIEGO, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University announced today it has earned a 2019 OLC Effective Practice Award from the Online Learning Consortium. Michelle Rosser-Majors, Ph.D., Program Chair; Sandra Rebeor, Psy.D., Associate Professor; Christine McMahon, D.H.Ed., Program Chair and Associate Professor; and Stephanie Anderson, Ph.D., Assistant Professor, earned the award for "Instructor Presence: A Sustainable Practice for Improving Student Success, Retention, and Satisfaction in the Online Classroom."

The OLC Effective Practice Awards recognize the tremendous advances in digital learning that result from the ideas and initiatives of individuals and colleges and universities around the world.

"The more time instructors spend engaged with their students, the more students learn and the more likely they are to persist," said Dr. Craig Swenson, Ashford University President. "We're gratified at OLC's recognition of our efforts to foster academic achievement and the success of our students."

Through the OLC Effective Practices program, the OLC community shares techniques, strategies and practices that have worked effectively in their institution or program. Effective practices are peer-reviewed and evaluated against OLC's five pillars of quality in digital education: access, learning effectiveness, faculty satisfaction, student satisfaction and scalability.

"We congratulate and thank the 2019 OLC Effective Practice honorees for sharing their innovative approaches to some of digital learning's most important challenges," said Jennifer Mathes, Interim Chief Executive Officer, Online Learning Consortium. "Their solutions and lessons learned offer valuable guidance for those creating and managing digital learning programs and initiatives throughout the OLC community."

The 2019 OLC Effective Practice Award recipients will be recognized at the OLC Accelerate conference, in Orlando, Florida, Nov. 19-22. More information about the OLC Effective Practice Awards can be found online at https://onlinelearningconsortium.org/about/olc-awards/effective-practices/.

