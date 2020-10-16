Ashford University Faculty Member Receives Support Service Award from Association for Distance Education and Independent Learning

McAuliffe has taught at Ashford since 2005, when he joined the University as an adjunct faculty member teaching online criminal justice, law, ethics, history, and introductory courses. In 2012, he became a full-time associate professor teaching criminal justice, law, and ethics. During his tenure at Ashford, McAuliffe has led efforts in curriculum review and redesign, including assisting with the Master of Science in Criminal Justice program review process; faculty evaluation, coaching, and mentoring; and collaboration in the development of new courses, degree programs, and specializations.

Each year, ADEIL seeks nominations for the Excellence in Support Service Award from a nominee's peers and members of ADEIL. Nominations are then evaluated by the ADEIL Awards Committee in areas that include innovation in course development or program administration; collaboration and team work; improvement of program management or processes; and, impact on students, faculty, or programs.

McAuliffe's colleagues noted that "he possesses a commitment to bring the best to everyone he meets, whether a student or a member of the faculty, staff, or administration. He does an outstanding job equipping others for success."

The award was announced on October 16, 2020 during ADEIL's 28th annual conference United Together: Enhancing the Quality of Online Learning .

