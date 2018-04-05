Ashford University Hosts Charity Head-Shaving Event for the St. Baldrick's Foundation to Fund Childhood Cancer Research

The donations raised at the volunteer-organized head-shaving event will fund grants for research in critical focus areas, including survivorship and supportive care. The Clinton community came together to support the participants who volunteered in honor of infants, children, teens, and young adults diagnosed with cancer. Family, friends, and coworkers watched and cheered as participants gave up their hair for a good cause.

"We are honored to once again host a head-shaving event for the St. Baldrick's Foundation," said Charlie Minnick, president of the Ashford University Clinton Campus. "Ashford University is pleased to help raise awareness and funds for such a great cause, and we are humbled to know that our support helps in the fight against childhood cancer."

The St. Baldrick's Foundation is a volunteer and donor powered organization dedicated to funding research to find cures for childhood cancer. To learn more about the St. Baldrick's Foundation, please visit https://www.stbaldricks.org.

