Ashford University Launches New Bachelor's Degree in Computer Software Technology

The BS in Computer Software Technology program focuses on developing technical knowledge and application skills in all areas of the software development lifecycle. Graduates will be able to gather requirements, create software design patterns, conduct software testing, manage software projects, and ultimately use appropriate business knowledge to effectively implement and maintain reliable software systems.

"The Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Technology degree prepares students to develop and maintain software systems that satisfy customer requirements," said Dr. Ken Edick, associate dean of the Forbes School of Business & Technology™ at Ashford University. "The program prepares students to help satisfy the growing need for trained technologists in businesses of all sizes that are increasingly dependent on tech savvy employees to compete in the global marketplace."

For more information about the new Bachelor of Science in Computer Software Technology degree, please visit the degrees page at www.ashford.edu/online-degrees.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

