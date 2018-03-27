Ashford University Launches New Continuing Education Courses in Partnership with Teaching Channel

Each self-paced course is worth three semester credits and designed to be completed in six weeks. The courses cover critical topics including differentiated instruction, social and emotional learning, standards and assessments, and classroom management.

"Teaching Channel's mission is to create environments where teachers can watch, share, and learn new techniques to help every student grow by providing educators with access to meaningful professional development opportunities and tools," says George Lichter, CEO of Teaching Channel, Inc. "Through this partnership with Ashford University, we are now providing educators with access to high-quality courses designed to meet the professional needs of teachers."

"Ashford's partnership with Teaching Channel is another example of our commitment to providing innovative, high-quality educational opportunities to meet the needs of diverse learners," says Dr. Tony Farrell, executive dean of the College of Education at Ashford University. "The curriculum gives K-12 educators tools to enhance their effectiveness in the classroom, while also meeting their professional development goals."

The courses are priced at a flat rate of $474 each. To learn more about the continuing education courses offered by Ashford University, visit www.ashford.edu/continuing-ed or www.teachingchannel.org/courses.

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, www.twitter.com/AshfordU, or call Kathleen Park at 858.513.9240 x11636 (kathleen.park@ashford.edu).

Teaching Channel, one of the leading brands in education, has more than 1,300 best-in-class videos of teachers in action, over one million registered users, and Teaching Channel Plus, a SAAS-based professional learning platform that is used by K-12 school districts nationwide. Teaching Channel's mission is to support teacher professional development to drive better student outcomes. Learn more about us at www.teachingchannel.org or contact us at info@teachingchannel.org.

