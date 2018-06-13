Ashford University Launches New Master's Degree in Finance

The MS in Finance program builds expertise in financial problem solving and decision making. Graduates will be able to solve complex financial problems, make important financial decisions to drive business success, and become a financial authority within their organization.

"The Master of Science in Finance degree gives students the competencies they need to succeed in the financial industry," said Robert Daugherty, executive dean of the Forbes School of Business & Technology™ at Ashford University. "The program prepares students to advance in the vital field of finance and manage the funds that keep commerce moving."

For more information about the new Master of Science in Finance degree, please visit the degrees page at www.ashford.edu/online-degrees/accounting-finance/master-of-science-finance.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

