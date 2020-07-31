Ashford University Partners with PeopleGrove to Create Alliance for Enhanced Networking Opportunities for Students and Alumni

SAN DIEGO, July 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University has partnered with PeopleGrove and 40 colleges and universities on BridgesAlliance, a new network which links students and alumni to meaningful experiential learning and career opportunities in an effort to address continued challenges within the labor market.

BridgesAlliance helps higher education institutions bring personalized, connection-focused communities to students and graduates. This online platform designed by PeopleGrove empowers students and universities to tap into their network of alumni, parents, and friends for short-term, project-based work.

"During these times of economic and employment uncertainties, it is vitally important that we partner with organizations such as PeopleGrove to provide new avenues to project-based learning with opportunities for employment for alumni," says Grace Williamson, Director, Career Services & Alumni Relations. "BridgesAlliance is a powerful way that Ashford can address workforce barriers throughout the nation, and reinforce our mission in preparing graduates for their chosen careers."

By combining employment projects with guided pathways, immersive experiences, and valuable mentoring, college and universities that are part of BridgesAlliance build a strong foundation that will ensure that their students and alumni will be successful in the future.

Ashford, the only online university currently participating in BridgesAlliance, joins 40 other college and university network members, including Stanford University, Wellesley College, Johns Hopkins University, and Georgia State University, among others.

To learn more about BridgesAlliance, please visit https://bridgesalliance.org

About Ashford University

Ashford University is a recognized leader and innovator in distance learning and online education. Ashford is designed to meet the needs of working students, offering programs most often sought by those whose primary educational goals relate to developing professional and career-relevant competencies. Flexible schedules, innovative delivery, and accessible academic support tools help working students balance busy lives with academic studies. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Media Contact:

Pat Ogden

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashford University

Related Links

http://www.ashford.edu

