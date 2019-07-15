Ashford University Receives Structural Change Approval from WSCUC

SAN DIEGO, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashford University announced today that WASC Senior College and University Commission (WSCUC) approved its application for a change of ownership and legal status. This approval is a required step in Ashford's process to separate from Zovio and convert to independent, nonprofit status.

In a separate action, the Commission also voted to reaffirm Ashford University's accreditation for six years following Ashford's completion of the WSCUC comprehensive evaluation process.

"This decision, along with the approval we previously received from the IRS, represents a significant milestone in our journey to become an independent, nonprofit university," said Dr. Craig Swenson, Ashford University's president. "Attaining that goal will further enhance our ability to develop additional resources for the benefit of our students."

Dr. Swenson cited as examples the increased availability of grants that support faculty research, foster innovation, and promote student learning and achievement.

About Ashford University

Ashford is a recognized innovator in online higher education. At Ashford, students enroll in professionally relevant degree programs, benefit from innovative learning technologies, and learn from practitioner scholars. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, master's and doctoral degree programs allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to complete their academic studies anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

