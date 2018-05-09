Ashford University Recognized as a Top 100 Minority Degree Producer by Diverse: Issues in Higher Education

"The population served by U.S. higher education institutions has become increasingly diverse over time," said Dr. Craig Swenson, president and CEO of Ashford University. "Our university takes seriously the responsibility to provide accessible, quality higher education to minority students and we are gratified that our efforts in this regard have been recognized."

To compile the list, Diverse: Issues in Higher Education relied upon data sourced from the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System (IPEDS). Rankings were determined based on IPEDS completion data for Classification of Instructional Programs (CIP) and race/ethnicity. Ashford University demonstrated a standard of excellence in retaining and conferring degrees to minority students graduating with degrees in various disciplines including education.

View the complete list of Top 100 Minority Degree Producers 2017: http://diverseeducation.com/top100/pages/BachelorsDegreeProducers2017.php.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

