Ashford University to Sponsor the Denver Public Schools Foundation's 2018 Achieve Gala

"The Achieve Gala showcases Denver Public Schools students' triumphs and demonstrates what is possible when our schools and students have access to greater opportunities," said Verónica Figoli, president and chief executive officer of the Denver Public Schools Foundation. "We are grateful for Ashford University's continued and comprehensive partnership, including their sponsorship of this important event. With their support, we are truly creating futures together."

"Expanding access to higher education is central to Ashford University's mission. We believe this begins when we build a strong foundation for a quality secondary education system," said Dr. Craig Swenson, president and chief executive officer of Ashford University. "We are proud to continue our partnership with the Denver Public Schools Foundation and are honored to support students in the Denver community."

Event details:

Date: Wednesday, April 18, 2018

Time: Reception at 5:30 p.m., dinner and program at 7 p.m.

Location: Hyatt Regency Denver at the Colorado Convention Center, 650 15th Street, Denver, CO 80202



The Denver Public Schools Foundation generates resources and champions public education on behalf of more than 200 schools in the Denver-area school system. The annual fundraiser brings the Denver community together to support the more than 90,000 students who attend Denver Public Schools, and features a reception, dinner, student performances, and speakers.

To learn more about the Denver Public Schools Foundation Achieve Gala, visit https://dpsfoundation.org/get-involved/achieve/.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associates, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

Contact: Kathleen Park

858.513.9240 x11636 • kathleen.park@ashford.edu

