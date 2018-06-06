Ashford University Welcomes Veterans as a Certified Veteran Supportive Campus in Arizona

As a VSC, Ashford University has been recognized as being in compliance with the Arizona State Approving Agency and the Department of Veterans Affairs and is certified as eligible to receive GI Bill Education Benefits. Ashford has also committed to upholding the C.A.R.E. requirements, which are to connect to the culture, ask the right questions, respond effectively, and engage the military community.

"Ashford University is proud to serve our military service members and student veterans," said Dr. Craig Swenson, president and CEO of Ashford University. "We are honored to be recognized as a certified Veteran Supportive Campus."

To find out more about VSC certification, visit https://dvs.az.gov/veterans-supportive-campus.

