Ashford University's Spring Commencement Ceremony Scheduled for May 6

"We are excited to celebrate academic and personal achievements of our graduates during the campus celebration and commencement ceremony," said Dr. Craig Swenson, president and CEO of Ashford University. "The hard work our graduates have put into furthering their education has led to what is sure to be a memorable commencement weekend."

On Saturday, May 5, Ashford will host a campus celebration at its San Diego headquarters, 8620 Spectrum Center Boulevard. Graduates and their guests can enjoy a variety of events and activities to include college mixers, a military appreciation event, honor society meet-and-greets, a graduation cap decorating station, and opportunities to have their picture taken with Dr. Craig Swenson and the University's mascot, Champ.

For more information on Ashford's spring 2018 commencement, visit https://www.ashford.edu/online-learning-experience/graduation/ceremony-information.

About Ashford University

Where heritage meets innovation – that's Ashford University. At Ashford, students discover relevant degree programs, innovative technology, and cherished tradition. Ashford offers associate, bachelor's, and master's degree programs online, allowing students to balance life by providing the flexibility to do school work anywhere, anytime. For more information, please visit www.ashford.edu, www.facebook.com/ashforduniversity, or www.twitter.com/AshfordU.

