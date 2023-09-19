Ashish Deshpande Expands Deshpande Systems to Support U.S. Oil and Gas Operators with Innovative IT and Business Process Expertise

PUNE, India, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Deshpande Systems, an international consulting firm focused on developing and implementing complex information technology (IT) systems and enterprise resource planning (ERP) software, now supports oil and gas (O&G) operations in the United States with a proven platform of innovation and expertise. The company was founded and is led by Ashish Deshpande, Managing Partner and Senior Consultant, who applies his 30+ years of experience in hands-on field engineering, IT, and business processes to help O&G companies enhance their competitive edge and market advantage.

Ashish Deshpande, Managing Partner & Senior Consultant, Deshpande Systems

Mr. Deshpande previously built a distinguished career at Schlumberger, one of the world's largest oilfield services companies, where he advanced over three decades from field engineer and operations manager to senior corporate roles responsible for project execution in enterprise architecture, IT, and supply chain for various business units. He is highly experienced in transitioning business lines to SAP and Oracle, both leading ERP systems, and developing customized apps and systems built on leading-edge technology platforms.

Combining sophisticated field engineering and business operations experience, Mr. Deshpande is uniquely positioned beyond the scope of traditional IT consultants to support O&G organizations' projects in the U.S. His value proposition is in enabling oil and gas companies to confidently adopt new information technologies at scale, to drive superior business results by achieving meaningful and measurable outcomes with services that include IT Strategy and Enterprise Architecture, Digital Transformation, Data Management and Analytics, Staff Augmentation, and Outsourcing Support.

Within these functional areas, Mr. Deshpande ensures that his clients' IT investments align with their organizational goals, while accommodating sustainable growth to provide maximum value. To effect digital transformation, he deploys innovative tools such as cloud computing, big data analytics, low-code development, and artificial intelligence to streamline operations and decision-making processes, accelerate new business opportunities, and grow revenue. Mr. Deshpande also designs and implements advanced data management services that enable companies to better capture, store, and analyze vast quantities of data, to generate actionable insights that promote better resource utilization and greater profitability.

Mr. Deshpande received a B.S. degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, which was recognized by the U.S. House of Representatives in House Resolution 227 (April 26, 2005) for the contributions its graduates have made to economic innovation in the U.S. He earned an M.B.A. in finance from New York University, and applies this dual expertise in technology and business to building tailored and effective management systems. House Resolution 227 urges all Americans to recognize the valuable and significant contributions of Indian Americans and their role in helping to advance and enrich American society. Learn more at deshpandesystems.com.

