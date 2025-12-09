Ashla Launches: Building Companies, Communities, and a More Human Future

DALLAS, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Entrepreneur and investor Paul Allen, founder of Embark, today announced the launch of Ashla — a next-generation family office and venture platform built on a simple belief: when people thrive, business does too.

Allen, known for building Embark on the "Happy Works" philosophy, is now extending that people-first ethos to Ashla — a platform that builds and invests in companies designed to make work, community, and innovation more human.

"Success shouldn't come at the cost of your life," said Paul Allen, Founder of Ashla. "At Embark, we proved that people-first business works. Ashla is the next evolution — we're backing founders and ideas that build the future we all want to live and work in."

Allen describes Embark as his "metaphorical fourth kid" — a company that will always be a source of pride. "Everything I learned from building Embark — the culture, the alignment, the belief that people matter most — is baked into Ashla," he said. "It's a continuation of that same heartbeat, just expressed in new ways."

The Meaning Behind Ashla

Ashla — "the light side of the Force" — serves as a reminder that business can be both ambitious and good. It reflects a belief in building with purpose, leading with integrity, and creating light in the places we work and live.

A New Kind of Platform

Ashla was built from the ground up to meet companies and founders where they are — whether they're just starting out, scaling fast, or expanding into new markets. Its four integrated verticals provide tailored support across every stage of growth:

Ashla Labs — backing early-stage founders developing breakthrough technologies and models.

Ashla Ventures — building and operating companies hands-on, from zero to growth.

Ashla Scouts — cultivating a network of exceptional operators, leaders, and creators.

Ashla Capital — investing in durable assets across funds, credit, energy, and real estate.

Together, these arms form an ecosystem where ideas, talent, and capital can move fluidly — giving each company not only the resources to grow, but the right people and partnerships to sustain it. Ashla's goal is to create a venture network where every investment strengthens the next, and success becomes a shared, compounding force.

Ashla isn't just an idea — it's something we're already building, alongside incredible founders and teams. A few of the companies spanning across all four verticals bringing that vision to life include:

Mother Home Services a Dallas-based modern plumbing company, is redefining what it means to work in the trades — where employees share in ownership, success, and pride of craft.

CoverZero is helping coaches everywhere make smarter decisions and build stronger teams. What started as a few coaches trading playbooks is now a fast-growing analytics platform used by thousands of programs across 30+ states — tripling its user base in 2025 alone.

INWARDSTYLE was born from the idea that confidence starts with authenticity — creating ­custom menswear that helps people look and feel like their best, most genuine selves.

Stonethrow a private families-only club in East Dallas, is all about connection — a place where kids and parents can equally have a blast indoors and outdoors year-round, and a project committed to strengthening the fabric of the Dallas community. Earlier this year, Stonethrow secured its future home on a 3.65-acre property in East Dallas with a 50,000-square-foot clubhouse already on site, and the team has been hard at work ever since, finalizing design and budgets to break ground by next spring.

Garden City Equity invests in small, service-based businesses that keep communities running — taking a long-term approach to ownership and helping local economies thrive one company at a time.

Beliade a fund that backs consumer brands redefining how modern families live, eat, play, and thrive — anchored in health, wellness, and everyday wellbeing.

Soar a platform providing AI-powered tools for personal development and executive coaching, offering practical guidance for leaders and teams.

Angry Gods brings together creativity, storytelling, and culture — a brand and design studio helping companies find their voice and build work that actually moves people.

A Flywheel for Good

Alongside the platform verticals, Allen introduced the Ashla Foundation — which will channel the profits and resources created by Ashla back into communities worldwide. Thus far, the Foundation partners with organizations like Acumen and Atlas Free, funding initiatives that restore dignity through work, opportunity, and direct community support.

"The more successful we are, the more fuel we have for the Foundation," Allen added. "That's the point. Business can be a flywheel for good — it can create dignity in work, bring people together, and shape a future that feels worth working toward."

In an era of rapid change and technological disruption, Ashla stands for a grounded kind of innovation — one rooted in integrity, optimism, and the belief that work done well can change lives.

How these all work together and more successes from the current investments.

About Ashla

Ashla is a venture and family office platform built to make work, community, and innovation more human.

Mission: Ashla is where singular visions become enduring legacies. Too many brilliant ideas stay hidden in the dark — Ashla exists to invest, guide, and connect so innovators can transform the world.

Vision: Extraordinary entrepreneurs with singular visions deserve extraordinary support. Ashla builds, invests, and nurtures businesses that challenge conventions, dismantle broken systems, and create enduring value — channeling their success back into the world through the Ashla Foundation.

Founded by entrepreneur Paul Allen, Ashla brings together four integrated arms — Labs, Ventures, Scouts, and Capital — to meet founders and companies where they are, providing the capital, talent, and hands-on support needed to grow.

In an era of rapid change, Ashla stands for a grounded kind of innovation — one rooted in integrity, optimism, and the belief that work done well can change lives.

Learn more at ashla.com

Contact:

Mackenzie Smith

619-405-4633

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashla