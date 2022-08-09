Ashland Place Announces Financing of 777-300ER for Atalaya Capital Management and Perilune Aviation

NEW YORK, Aug. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, Atalaya Capital Management ("Atalaya"), and Perilune Aviation, LLC ("Perilune") today announced the financing of a 777-300ER on lease to Ethiopian Airlines.

"We were pleased to partner with Atalaya and Perilune on this transaction," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "We welcome them to our platform and eagerly anticipate further collaborations."

"It was great to work with Jennifer and the Ashland team," said Daniel Rosato, Managing Director at Atalaya. "Our transaction, which required a creative design, came together smoothly because of the collaborative nature of our engagement, which bodes well for the future."

"Working alongside Atalaya with the Ashland Place team was seamless. The speed of execution and professionalism for this complex financing was impressive given the state of capital markets. The Perilune team looks forward to many successful future commercial aircraft financings together," said Carey Wolchok, Managing Director of Perilune Aviation.

Allen & Overy LLP served as legal counsel for Ashland Place, while Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman served as legal counsel for Atalaya and Perilune in this transaction.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

About Atalaya Capital Management

Atalaya Capital Management is an ~$8.5bn privately held, SEC-registered, alternative investment advisory firm. Atalaya primarily focuses on making private credit and special opportunities investments in three principal asset classes – financial assets, real estate and corporate. Founded in 2006, Atalaya is headquartered in New York City. For more information, please visit www.atalayacap.com.

About Perilune Aviation, LLC

Perilune Aviation, LLC is a leading independent private investment group which structures and acts as a principal in aviation investments in the global transportation industry. Perilune has formed successful joint ventures with several publicly traded aircraft lessors and aircraft OEMs and has been recognized for many of its investments including being nominated by Goldman Sachs for Air Finance Transaction of the year. For details, please visit: https://www.perilune.com/

Media Contacts:

Ashland Place

Mary Beth Grover / Keely Gispan

[email protected] / [email protected]

Atalaya

Ben Howard

[email protected]

Perilune

Dan Shekhtikhin

[email protected]

SOURCE Ashland Place Finance LLC