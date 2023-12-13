Ashland Place Prices Inaugural Aviation Loan Asset-Backed Securitization

News provided by

Ashland Place

13 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

APL Finance 2023-1 marks significant milestone since the launch of Ashland Place in 2021

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the pricing of APL Finance 2023-1 Designated Activity Company and APL Finance 2023-1 LLC (together, "APL Finance 2023-1"), its first aviation loan asset-backed securitization (ABS).

APL Finance 2023-1 will issue a total of $324.3 million of notes backed by a static pool of loan facilities secured by 19 narrowbody aircraft, three widebody aircraft and four narrowbody host aircraft engines on lease to twelve lessees located in eleven jurisdictions. Proceeds from the notes, which were oversubscribed, will be used to acquire this portfolio of eleven loan facilities comprised of 26 loans.

Ashland Place believes APL Finance 2023-1 has a unique collateral pool with the loan facilities being 100% primary origination, 100% sole lender and 100% secured. Ashland Place will be the servicer on the transaction. The securitization will have four tranches of notes, with the A-tranche through C-tranche receiving investment grade ratings by KBRA.

This transaction builds upon Ashland Place's presence and deep expertise in aviation lending.

"This is a testament to the strength of our growing platform and a significant milestone that we are incredibly proud to have reached in two short years," said Jennifer Villa, Ashland Place's Executive Director and Group Head. "While this is our inaugural issuance, APL Finance 2023-1 represents only a subset of the loans we have closed to date. Looking to the future, we intend to be a perennial issuer in the aviation ABS market."

APL Finance 2023-1 will feature an esteemed group of board members, including:

  • Elizabeth Barry, former Director & Head of Corporate Affairs at Airbus Financial Services
  • Anthony Diaz, former President at CIT Aerospace
  • Mark O'Kelly, Group CFO at ASL Airlines

ATLAS SP Partners served as the sole structuring agent. Allen & Overy LLP served as legal advisor to Ashland Place, and Milbank LLP served as legal advisor to ATLAS SP Partners. Pivotal Corporate AMS Limited will serve as Managing Agent.

About Ashland Place Finance LLC

Ashland Place Finance LLC is an institutional financing platform offering innovative capital solutions to the global commercial aerospace industry. Ashland Place is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP. Additional information can be found at: www.ashlandplace.com.

Media Contact: 
Ashland Place 
Prosek Partners
[email protected]

SOURCE Ashland Place

Also from this source

Ashland Place Completes Financing of Two A320s for Aergo Capital Limited

Ashland Place Finance LLC ("Ashland Place"), a commercial aviation financing platform, today announced the completion of a new facility involving two ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Aerospace, Defense

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.