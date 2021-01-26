Ashland Ranked Top 100 MBA Program

ASHLAND, Ohio, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland University's Online Masters of Business Administration (MBA) Program has been ranked #100 by U.S. News & World Report, an increase of 31 spots from last year's ranking.

The program is ranked #1 in Northeast Ohio and fourth in Ohio overall according to U.S. News and World Report. Further, Ashland's Online MBA ranked 63rd in the nation for veterans. U.S. News and World Report provides some of the most reputable and data-driven MBA rankings.

Ashland's Online MBA program has out-ranked many Ohio MBA programs, including all Northeast Ohio universities. Ashland University is proud to rank among the top 100 MBA programs, a strong recognition of Ashland's efforts to continuously innovate and improve the quality of their programs.

Dr. Elad Granot, dean of the Dauch College of Business and Economics, is pleased that Ashland was ranked in the top 100. "We're proud to be recognized as a top business school on the national stage. Our rise above all schools of business in Northeast Ohio is a testament to the unparalleled efforts of our faculty and staff in support of our students. In an effort to continuously improve our programs and provide a world-class MBA," said Granot who continued, "we are working towards accreditation from AACSB."

Ashland University's MBA is known for its high return on investment (ROI), as surveyed alumni report an average 46% salary increase. Ashland MBA alumni realize a more immediate payoff from their investment in higher education.

Ashland University's Online MBA program is extremely flexible. Students can enroll from anywhere, choose a personalized coursework pace, and select from 11+ specializations, or create a customized specialization. Ashland University's MBA offers rolling admissions, and candidates can still enroll in classes beginning this March. Students who choose the one-year MBA option will graduate in March 2022.

Ashland's MBA Program has graduated more than 5,000 alumni since 1978. Currently, Ashland University's College of Business & Economics is pursuing AACSB Accreditation. In a recent survey, 100% of Alumni were satisfied with their MBA experience and felt it prepared them for success in their careers.

The Best Online MBA Programs rankings included 329 schools and evaluated schools based on data related to their distance education MBA programs. For this ranking, U.S. News assessed MBA programs using five categories -- student engagement (30%), student excellence (15%), expert opinion (25%), faculty credentials and training (15%), and student services and technology (15%). Full rankings are available here.

