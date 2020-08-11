Ashland University MBA to Offer Virtual International Study Tours

ASHLAND, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashland University MBA Program announces the participation of virtual study tours in partnership with International Study Programs (ISP), being the first Ohio MBA Program to offer this opportunity. In these unprecedented times, Ashland University is adapting and innovating to continue to provide MBA students with world-class opportunities.

Ashland University MBA will offer world-class virtual study tours to students.

The virtual study tour provides students with a best-in-class consulting experience, engaging with a world-renowned organization. Students attend virtual meetings with key leaders and stakeholders of Fortune 500 companies to present new strategies and solutions based on today's challenges.

Global experience is invaluable to the student learning of MBA students, offering alternative opportunities to international study tours is at the forefront of the Ashland University College of Business and Economics Dean, Dr. Elad Granot's mind. "Our MBA programs strive to provide the most valuable experiences available to our students. Due to the impact of COVID-19, we worked diligently to provide an alternative that would provide the same education and exposure as our world-class international study tours. We are proud to be the first University in Ohio to offer this solution and plan to continue to offer unique and experiential experiences to our students."

This fall, Ashland MBA students will experience Prague. Seeing the country through the lens of guided tours and cultural excursions including: city-tours, local cultural immersion and a local cooking experience. Students will expand their professional network by consulting with Oracle to bridge the physical and digital world.

ABOUT ASHLAND UNIVERSITY MBA PROGRAMS

The Ashland University MBA Program has been fully accredited by the Accreditation Council for Business Schools and Programs (ACBSP) for more than 20 years. This distinction supports Ashland's commitment to a student-centered teaching and learning approach. For more information on the Ashland University MBA Programs, click here .

MEDIA CONTACT

For information on the tour, MBA programs, or those interested in applying, please contact Ron Mickler at (419) 289-5214 or [email protected].

For interview opportunities please contact Alyssa Galik at VividFront at (440) 429-5509 or [email protected].

