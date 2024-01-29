Ashleigh Axios Appointed to Chief Operating Officer of Coforma

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coforma is excited to announce Ashleigh Axios's appointment to the role of Chief Operating Officer. Since 2019, Axios has served as Coforma's Chief Experience Officer and led the development and implementation of major aspects of the company's business and services operations, including fostering equitable pay and hiring models, crafting Coforma's brand and vision, and building the Design department.

"Too many digital service companies optimize for growth and profit at the expense of impact and team health. But there's another way. We've built Coforma to be human-centered and an industry leader. This has made us a thoughtful employer and services partner across government, nonprofit, and commercial industries. I'm fortunate to be able to leverage my new position to craft innovative and value-aligned business practices, cultivate a dynamic culture that holistically supports employees, and help our talented team work closely with our clients and communities to create solutions that undeniably improve our world," says Axios.

Before Coforma, Axios formed and led the in-house creative agency for marketing, communications, and brand identity solutions at Automattic. She also served as the creative director and a digital strategist for the Obama White House, bridging two presidential terms in the Office of Digital Strategy. Axios is a term trustee of the board of directors for the Rhode Island School of Design.

"Ashleigh has always been passionate—not just about where the organization is going, but about ensuring we get there effectively and ethically, always continue improving, and stay mission and values-aligned," Eduardo Ortiz, Coforma's CEO says. "Her transition to COO represents alignment and recognition of the full scope of her hard work."

Axios's appointment follows numerous executive hires. In 2023, Coforma expanded its executive bench with a Chief Financial Officer and VPs of Engineering, Design, Research and Insights, and Business Development and Partnerships.

With new workplace culture awards and ongoing work with the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Office of Personnel Management, Coforma is primed for another big year. In January, they received BuiltIn awards for Best Place to Work in Washington, DC and Best Midsize Place to Work in Washington, DC. They are finalists for the NCMA Woodlawn Zenith Awards, recognizing success in the federal government healthcare industry.

