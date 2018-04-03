Ashley Addiction Treatment names CMO, Dr. Greg Hobelmann

In his new role, Dr. Hobelmann oversees the medical and nursing staff for both the inpatient facility and the two outpatient clinics. He previously served as staff psychiatrist after completing his psychiatry residency at Johns Hopkins. Previous to that, he completed an anesthesiology residency and pain medicine fellowship at Johns Hopkins in 2006. Greg received a Masters of Public Health from the renowned Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health.

Prior to his arrival at Ashley, Dr. Hobelmann worked as an interventional pain specialist. His treatment interests remain addiction and chronic pain. Greg is a sought after speaker and educator on topics related to addiction and pain recovery.

"I am honored to work for such a respected organization and I look forward to helping Ashley innovate and evolve our medical and clinical care model to better serve our patients," said Dr. Hobelmann.

"We are thrilled to have a physician of Greg's caliber in place to help guide our organization," said Ashley President & CEO, Becky Flood. "Greg is one of the brightest medical minds I've met in my 40+ year career. Our staff has and will continue to set us apart."

About Ashley Addiction Treatment

Ashley is a nationally recognized leader in the integrated, evidence-based treatment of substance-use disorders. Ashley's expert staff implements a comprehensive program for patients that utilizes a full spectrum of medical, clinical, and holistic treatment methods. Ashley's driving principle, "everything for recovery because recovery is everything" – reinforces its timeless mission to heal each person with respect and dignity, and reflects its ongoing commitment to meet new challenges. Accredited by The Joint Commission and a division of Ashley, Inc., a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Ashley has treated more than 40,000 patients since its founding in 1983. Ashley's expansive offerings include inpatient as well as outpatient treatment, sobriety enrichment, community outreach, family and children's education and specialty programs. For more information, please visit AshleyTreatment.org.

Contact: Alex Denstman

Phone: 410-273-2248

Email: ADenstman@ashleytreatment.org

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ashley-addiction-treatment-names-cmo-dr-greg-hobelmann-300623543.html

SOURCE Ashley Addiction Treatment

Related Links

www.ashleytreatment.org

