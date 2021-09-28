Ashley Barron's Debut Album Challenges The Male-Dominated Country Genre

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Country music artist, Ashley Barron, released her self-titled debut album on September 24th. Barron is signed to SSM Entertainment in Nashville, TN, the label she has been with since 2019. Her first radio single, "Beer in a Bar", received critical acclaim and topped the Billboard country indicator chart at #37. In her next release, ''Let Me Go", Barron showed her strength both lyrically and vocally. Ashley bares her heart on her latest single, "Pretend He's You". The Billboard chart climber has become a fan favorite and has helped the newcomer garner 1 million streams even before the release of this album. Since May of 2021, Barron has been on tour opening for country music legend, T. Graham Brown playing shows all across the nation.



Originally from northern California before moving to Nashville, Barron shows her independent spirit through her writing and music. Influenced by country greats such as Johnny Cash and today's stars like Miranda Lambert, she incorporates her life experiences and stories into her writing, creating passionate, relatable music. Her debut album is composed of 12 tracks (Barron co-wrote all but two). The songs span from the daring and up-tempo, "Rebel Lips" to the sentimental, "Call Her Mama", dedicated to her mother who passed in 2020 from systemic scleroderma. (Ashley hopes to be an advocate for the Scleroderma Foundation, to learn more or donate visit www.scleroderma.org).



In a time where country music needs even more strong females in a male-dominated genre, Ashley Barron's upbeat, compassionate, outlaw approach will help break through that stronghold.



"Music has been what I've turned to in my darkest hours," says Barron. "It's my hope when I'm hopeless, it's my strength when I'm weak. This album is my journey. It's the ups and downs; the good and bad. These songs are a collection of my vulnerable, real emotions. My hope is that this album speaks to people."



To learn more about Ashley Barron, visit her website at www.ashleybarronofficial.com or follow her on Instagram and Facebook at @ashleybarronofficial.