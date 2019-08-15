Ashley Black Guru Honored on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

HOUSTON, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Ashley Black Guru is No. 565 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses.

Ashley Black is the inventor of the myofascial tool, the FasciaBlaster® and is a Bestselling Author of the book "The Cellulite Myth: It's Not Fat It's Fascia." Ashley developed the line of FasciaBlaster® products after suffering from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, a bone eating infection and a total hip replacement, and being left to look for answers that would defy her medical prognosis of a life of pain management and debilitation.

Recently, Ashley Black also co-authored a landmark study which revealed that the FasciaBlaster® tools restored cellulite and remodeled the body's underlying fibrotic tissue. These are key findings that her FasciaBlaster® tools provide hope for a host of medical issues.

"I am so honored and proud to be recognized by the prestigious Inc. 5000 list for the first time," said Ashley Black. "Our team works incredibly hard to provide effective and life-changing products to our loyal customer base and this is a testament to all of the long hours that are put in to make our company a success. We are committed to continuing to help people live a better quality of life."

Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 (which are listed online at Inc.com, with the top 500 companies featured in the September issue of Inc., available on newsstands August 20) been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

For more information on Ashley Black and her FasciaBlaster® tools, please visit: www.AshleyBlackGuru.com

About Ashley Black:

Ashley Black is a #1 National Bestselling Author of The Cellulite Myth, Co- author of the scientific paper "The Effects of Fascia manipulation with Fascia Devices on Myofascial Tissue, Subcutaneous Fat and Cellulite in Adult Women" and Inventor of the FasciaBlaster®. After suffering from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, a bone eating infection and a total hip replacement, she had no choice but to look for answers that would defy her medical prognosis of a life of pain management and debilitation. She discovered that limitations and pain in her body were due to thickening and scarring of fascia, the "sheets" of connective tissue that connect, penetrate, envelope, and surround every organ, joint, muscle, and system of the body. This contributed to the creation of a new field of science: Fasciology™ – the study of fascia - and inspired her to invent the FasciaBlaster® devices. Her mission in life is to bring evidence based information and products that empower the masses to take care of themselves and to continue to teach her knowledge to progressive health care practitioners and healers.

Through her experiences with Fasciology™ she realized that she could not only help debilitated and hopeless people become "normal," but that could also help high-level athletes become even better. Ashley built her first Fasciology clinic in 1999 and has gone on the help Hollywood A-listers and top tier professional athletes before launching her inaugural self-treating device in 2015. The FasciaBlaster® hit the market in March of that year and users began experiencing life-changing results in aesthetics, pain management, and overall health. For more information on Ashley, visit www.AshleyBlackGuru.com .

