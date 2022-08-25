Ashley Black Wins Two Silver Stevie® Awards In 2022 International Business Awards®

Creator of the Revolutionary FasciaBlaster® Wins in Woman of the Year and Lifetime Achievement Categories

HOUSTON, Aug. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ashley Black, inventor of the FasciaBlaster® self-use tools, was named the winner of a Silver Stevie® Award in the Woman of The Year and Lifetime Achievement categories in The 19th Annual International Business Awards®.

The International Business Awards are the world's premier business awards program. All individuals and organizations worldwide – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small - are eligible to submit nominations. The 2022 IBAs received entries from organizations in 67 nations and territories.

Winners will be celebrated during a gala banquet at the InterContinental London Park Lane Hotel, in London, England, on Saturday, 15 October – the first live IBA awards ceremony since 2019.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Company of the Year, Marketing Campaign of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, Startup of the Year, Corporate Social Responsibility Program of the Year, and Executive of the Year, among others. This year's competition also featured a number of new categories to recognize organizations' and individuals' achievements in social media and thought leadership.

Of these extensive categories, Ashley Black won two Silver Stevie® Awards under the Management Umbrella - Lifetime Achievement Award in Consumer Products Industries and Woman of the Year.

"I am humbly honored to be recognized by the International Business Awards" says Ashley Black. "I am thrilled to see myself and all the women who won awards being recognized for their efforts – to see more and more women stepping into their power makes me happy," Black adds. "For me, I love the Stevie Awards because there are hundreds of judges from all over the world, voting with a number system. It's not a popularity contest, we earn these awards. I am grateful."

Judges of the 2022 International Business Awards were extremely impressed by Ashley's fight to overcome her diagnosis of Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis and how her experience inspired her to transform her weakness into a business. One judge even said, "Ashley Black has changed the world through her contributions to the non-invasive consumer medical devices industry." They were equally impressed by her businesses' increase in revenue, growth on social media channels and encouragement of other female entrepreneurs. Black has expanded her successful DTC model to the UK, Europe and Australia, and launched a BTB partnership in Latin and South America. She also formed her training certification, Fascia Advancement Academy, which is exploding globally. Black says, "This was a nose to the grindstone year, with hyper growth and new opportunities."

Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 300 executives worldwide who participated in the judging process in June and July.

"We're thrilled that we're able to return to celebrating Stevie winners in person this year," said Stevie Awards president Maggie Miller. "This year's class of honorees are as innovative, adventuresome, persistent, and successful as we've ever had. We look forward to celebrating their achievements with them during our 15 October awards banquet in London."

Details about The International Business Awards and the lists of Stevie Award winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/IBA. For more information on Ashley Black please visit www.AshleyBlackGuru.com .

About Ashley Black

Ashley Black is a two time #1 National Bestselling Author of The Cellulite Myth, and "BE…From Passion and Purpose to Product and Prosperity". She Co- authored of the scientific paper "The Effects of Fascia manipulation with Fascia Devices on Myofascial Tissue, Subcutaneous Fat and Cellulite in Adult Women" and is the Inventor of the FasciaBlaster® product suite of tissue regenerating tools. After suffering from Juvenile Rheumatoid Arthritis, a bone eating infection and a total hip replacement, she had no choice but to look for answers that would defy her medical prognosis of a life of pain management and debilitation. She discovered that limitations and pain in her body were due to thickening and scarring of fascia, the "sheets" of connective tissue that connect, penetrate, envelope, and surround every organ, joint, muscle, and system of the body. This contributed to the creation of a new field of science: Fasciology™ – the study of fascia. Since 1999 Ashley forged a career as a fascia authority with personal clients in pro sports and Hollywood. The lack of tools to manipulate the fascia of her personal clients inspired her to invent the FasciaBlaster® tools in 2014. She has invented 16 new tools as well as complimentary products and she is dedicated to helping the masses and making FasciaBlaster a household name. Her mission in life is to bring evidence based body hacks to reverse aging and improve health naturally to market. Her moto is "if it doesn't exist, invent it" which has led to her creating products that empower users take care of themselves and teach her knowledge to progressive health care practitioners and healers. The world is listening and responding, and Ashley couldn't be more thrilled about the shift. For more information www.AshleyBlackGuru.com .

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in eight programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 nominations each year from organizations in more than 70 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at www.StevieAwards.com.

